पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Series, And OnePlus TV To Get Discounts During 7th Anniversary Sale On December 17

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वनप्लस एनिवर्सरी सेल:कंपनी वनप्लस 8T, 8 सीरीज और टीवी पर दे रही धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट; 2499 रुपए की मेंबरशिप 99 में लेने का मौका

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंपनी अपनी पावरबैंक और ऑडियो प्रोडक्ट्स पर भी डिस्काउंट दे रही है
  • HDFC बैंक क्रेडिट कार्ड से टीवी खरीदने पर 4000 रुपए का ऑफ मिलेगा

चीनी कंपनी वनप्लस अपनी 7वीं एनीवर्सरी सेल लेकर आई है। इस सेल के दौरान कंपनी वनप्लस 8T, वनप्लस 8 सीरीज और वनप्लस टीवी पर डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है। ये डिस्काउंट कंपनी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट के साथ उसे ऐप पर मिलेगा। ऑफर सिर्फ 17 दिसंबर के लिए वैलिड है। कंपनी अपनी पावरबैंक और ऑडियो प्रोडक्ट्स पर भी डिस्काउंट दे रही है।

वनप्लस 8T और वनप्लस 8 सीरीज पर डिस्काउंट
अमेजन इंडिया HDFC बैंक कार्ड से वनप्लस 8T पर 2000 रुपए और और वनप्लस 8 सीरीज पर 3000 रुपए का डिस्काउंट दे रही है। कंपनी ने कहा है कि ग्राहकों को वनप्लस के सिलेक्टेड ऑडियो प्रॉडक्ट्स पर 10 प्रतिशत का डिस्काउंट भी मिलेगा। ये डिस्काउंट अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट पर 17 और 18 दिसंबर तक दिया जाएगा।

वनप्लस.इन और वनप्लस स्टोर पर डिस्काउंट
वनप्लस ने कहा है कि ग्राहकों को HDFC बैंक कार्ड पर 2000 रुपए तक का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट और आसान EMI ऑप्शन मिलेंगे। अमेरिकन एक्सप्रेस कार्ड से वनप्लस स्मार्टफोन खरीदने पर 10 प्रतिशत का कैशबैक भी मिलेगा। जो ग्राहक कंपनी के ऐप से स्मार्टफोन खरीदते हैं उन्हें 500 रुपए का डिस्काउंट वाउचर मिलेगा। यहां से वनप्लस पावरबैंक को 777 रुपए में खरीद सकते हैं। कंपनी के ऑडियो प्रोडक्ट्स पर भी 10 प्रतिशत का डिस्काउंट मिलेगा। ऑफर 17 दिसंबर को ही वैलिड है।

वनप्लस रेड केबल लाइफ
वनप्लस ने अपनी रेड केबल लाइफ को पेश किया है। इसकी इन्ट्रोडक्टरी कीमत 999 रुपए है। इस पर कंपनी 12 महीने की एक्सटेंड वारंटी और 12 महीने के लिए 50GB क्लाउड स्टोरेज भी फ्री दे रही है। ग्राहकों को 12 महीने की अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप भी मिलेगी।

रेड केबल क्लब मेंबर्स के लिए ऑफर्स
जिन ग्राहकों ने रेड केबल क्लब मेंबरशिप ली है वे अपने वनप्लस 3 और उसके बाद आने वाले वनप्लस 6T स्मार्टफोन को वनप्लस 8, वनप्लस 8 प्रो और वनप्लस 8T से अपग्रेड कर सकते हैं। इन ग्राहकों को रेड केबल केयर मेंबरशिप के साथ वनप्लस पावरबैंक कॉम्पलीमेंट्री के तौर पर दिया जाएगा। रेड केबल क्लब मेंबर्स वनप्लस के किसी भी स्मार्टफोन को वनप्लस एक्सपीरियंस स्टोर पर खरीद सकते हैं। वे 2,499 रुपए वाली रेड केबल केयर मेंबरशिप को सिर्फ 99 रुपए में ले सकते हैं। ये ऑफर 31 दिसंबर तक वैलिड रहेगा।

वनप्लस के ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर डिस्काउंट
वनप्लस एक्सपीरियंस स्टोर्स से 17 दिसंबर को वनप्लस 8T स्मार्टफोन खरीदने वाले पहले 10 ग्राहकों को 3000 रुपए के, 11 से 30 ग्राहकों को 2000 रुपए के, 31 से 70 ग्राहकों को 500 रुपए के एक्सेसरीज कूपन फ्री दिए जाएंगे। ये सभी कूपन एक महीने के लिए वैलिड रहेंगे। HDFC कार्ड वाले ग्राहकों को 2000 रुपए का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट भी दिया जाएगा।

वनप्लस टीवी पर डिस्काउंट और ऑफर्स
कंपनी अपनी एनीवर्सरी सेल के दौरान वनप्लस Y सीरीज के 32-इंच और 43-इंच टीवी खरीदने पर 1000 रुपए का डिस्काउंट दे रही है। कंपनी HDFC बैंक क्रेडिट कार्ड पर 4000 रुपए का ऑफ दे रही है। ग्राहक इस बैंक के क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड पर टीवी को EMI पर भी खरीद पाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें