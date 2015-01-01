पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Tech auto
  OnePlus 9 Pro Prototype Design Gets Leaked; 6.7 inch Curved Display With A Single Punch hole Selfie Camera: View Pics

वनप्लस 9 प्रो के फोटो लीक:टिप्सटर ने फोन के 4 प्रोटोटाइप फोटो में दिखाया पूरा डिजाइन, 6.7-इंच कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले मिलने का दावा

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फोटो में फोन का डिस्प्ले, बैक, कैमरा के साथ नीचे का हिस्सा भी साफ दिखाई दे रहा है
  • कंपनी पंच-होल और कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले वनप्लस 8 प्रो और वनप्लस 7 प्रो में दे चुकी है

वनप्लस के नए फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन यूं तो 2021 में लॉन्च होंगे, लेकिन इनसे जुड़ी डिटेल लीक होने लगी है। पहले जहां इन फोन से जुड़े कुछ स्पेसिफिकेशन सामने आए थे, तो अब इसके डिजाइन की फोटो लीक हो गई हैं। टिप्स्टर स्टीव हेमरस्ट्रॉफर जिन्हें ऑनलीक्स के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, उन्होंने वनप्लस 9 प्रो के फोटो लीक किए हैं।

ऑनलीक्स पर वनप्लस 9 प्रो के 4 इमेज लीक की गई हैं। इनमें फोन का डिस्प्ले, बैक, कैमरा के साथ नीचे का हिस्सा भी साफ दिखाई दे रहा है। इसका डिस्प्ले वनप्लस 8 प्रो के जैसा ही दिख रहा है। हालांकि, बैक पैनल पूरी तरह से अलग है। टिप्सटर के मुताबिक, ये फोन का प्रोटोटाइप डिजाइन है। इसके फाइनल वर्जन में कुछ बदलाव देखने को मिल सकते हैं।

प्रोटोटाइप डिजाइन की डिटेल

फोटो सौजन्य: ऑनलीक्स वॉइस
  • लीक्स के मुताबिक, वनप्लस 9 प्रो में 6.7-इंच कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले मिल सकता है। ये लेफ्ट कॉर्नर पंच-होल फ्रंट कैमरा डिस्प्ले होगा। पंच-होल और कर्व्ड डिस्प्ले कंपनी वनप्लस 8 प्रो और वनप्लस 7 प्रो में दे चुकी है।
  • टिप्स्टर के मुताबिक, वनप्लस 9 प्रो में स्पीकर नीचे की तरफ होगा। वहीं, राइट साइड में पावर बटन और लेफ्ट साइड में वॉल्यूम रॉकर्स मिलेंगे। फोन का बैक ग्लास से तैयार किया गया है, जैस पिछली जनरेशन में दिया था।
  • वनप्लस 9 प्रो में रियर कैमरा सेटअप कुछ अलग तरह से मिलेगा। इसमें क्वाड-रियर कैमरा को बैक के लेफ्ट साइड में ऊपर की तरफ फिक्स किया गया है। इसमें तीन लेंस एक लाइन में दिए हैं। वहीं, चौथा लेंस दूसरे लेंस के पास फिक्स किया है। इसमें डुअल LED फ्लैश भी दिख रहा है।

टिप्सटर TechDroider ने लीक की थी डिटेल

टिप्सटर TechDroider ने बताया है कि कंपनी वनप्लस 9 सीरीज के दो रेगुलर स्मार्टफोन वनप्लस 9 और वनप्लस 9 प्रो ही लॉन्च करेगी। इसमें तीन मॉडल नहीं मिलेंगे। कंपनी ये सीरीज मार्च 2021 में लॉन्च कर सकती है। टिप्सटर की इस बात से पता चलता है कि कंपनी इस सीरीज का तीसरा मॉडल वनप्लस 9 अल्ट्रा या वनप्लस 9T को लॉन्च नहीं करेगी।

टिप्सटर ने इस बात का भी दावा किया है कि वनप्लस 9 तीन मॉडल नंबर LE2110, LE2117 और LE2119 पर और वनप्लस 9 प्रो 2 मॉडल नंबर LE2120 और LE2127 पर काम कर रही है। हालांकि, इससे पहले इसी टिप्सटर ने ट्वीट करके कहा था कि वनप्लस 9 का मॉडल नंबर LE2110 और वनप्लस 9 प्रो मॉडल नंबर LE2117, LE2119 और LE2120 होंगे।

वनप्लस 9 सीरीज स्पेसिपिकेशन (एक्सपेक्टेड)

वनप्लस 9 को लेकर आए रूमर्स के मुताबिक, फोन में क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 875 प्रोसेसर और 144Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाला डिस्प्ले मिलेगा। फोन में वायर्ड के साथ वायरलेस चार्जिंग भी मिलेगी। वनप्लस 9 सीरीज का डेवलपमेंट कोडनेम ‘Lemonade' के साथ किया जा रहा है। फोन को कम से कम चार वैरिएंट में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

