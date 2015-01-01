पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • OnePlus 9 Series Will Not Have Third Model, Tipster Says; Launch Rumoured For March 2021

नई प्रीमियम सीरीज:वनप्लस 9 सीरीज के 2 स्मार्टफोन मार्च 2021 में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, इसके फीचर्स की डिटेल लीक हुई

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
फोन में क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 875 प्रोसेसर और 144Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाला डिस्प्ले मिलेगा
  • रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कंपनी सीरीज के दो रेगुलर स्मार्टफोन वनप्लस 9 और वनप्लस 9 प्रो ही लॉन्च करेगी
  • पहले सीरीज के तीसरे मॉडल वनप्लस 9 अल्ट्रा या वनप्लस 9T को लॉन्च करने की खबर आ चुकी हैं

प्रीमियम एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन बनाने वाली चीनी कंपनी वनप्लस अब 9 सीरीज को लॉन्च करने तैयारी कर रही है। नई रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, कंपनी इस सीरीज के 2 मॉडल ही लॉन्च करेगी। ये कंपनी के नए फ्लैगशिप मॉडल भी होंगे। हालांकि, कंपनी अपनी इन सीरीज में 'T' लेटर का इस्तेमाल कर रही है।

कंपनी ने वनप्लस 8 सीरीज को लॉन्च किया था, जिसमें उसने वनप्लस 8T को जोड़ा। वहीं, वनप्लस 7 सीरीज जो 2019 में लॉन्च की गई थी, उसमें वनप्लस 7T और वनप्लस 7T प्रो को जोड़ा गया।

टिप्सटर ने दी मॉडल नंबर की जानकारी
टिप्सटर TechDroider ने बताया है कि कंपनी वनप्लस 9 सीरीज के दो रेगुलर स्मार्टफोन वनप्लस 9 और वनप्लस 9 प्रो ही लॉन्च करेगी। इसमें तीन मॉडल नहीं मिलेंगे। कंपनी ये सीरीज मार्च 2021 में लॉन्च कर सकती है। टिप्सटर की इस बात से पता चलता है कि कंपनी इस सीरीज का तीसरा मॉडल वनप्लस 9 अल्ट्रा या वनप्लस 9T को लॉन्च नहीं करेगी।

टिप्सटर ने इस बात का भी दावा किया है कि वनप्लस 9 तीन मॉडल नंबर LE2110, LE2117 और LE2119 पर और वनप्लस 9 प्रो 2 मॉडल नंबर LE2120 और LE2127 पर काम कर रही है। हालांकि, इससे पहले इसी टिप्सटर ने ट्वीट करके कहा था कि वनप्लस 9 का मॉडल नंबर LE2110 और वनप्लस 9 प्रो मॉडल नंबर LE2117, LE2119 और LE2120 होंगे।

वनप्लस 9 सीरीज स्पेसिपिकेशन (एक्सपेक्टेड)
वनप्लस 9 को लेकर आए रूमर्स के मुताबिक, फोन में क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 875 प्रोसेसर और 144Hz रिफ्रेश रेट वाला डिस्प्ले मिलेगा। फोन में वायर्ड के साथ वायरलेस चार्जिंग भी मिलेगी। वनप्लस 9 सीरीज का डेवलपमेंट कोडनेम ‘Lemonade' के साथ किया जा रहा है। फोन को कम से कम चार वैरिएंट में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

