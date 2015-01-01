पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई रणनीति:स्टूडेंट्स और टीचर्स को लुभा रही है चीनी कंपनी वनप्लस, स्मार्टफोन-टीवी खरीदने पर दे रही स्पेशल डिस्काउंट

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वनप्लस ने भारत में एक नया एजुकेशन बेनेफिट प्रोग्राम शुरू किया है
  • प्रोग्राम में देश की 760 यूनिवर्सिटीज और 38,498 कॉलेज शामिल हैं

चीनी टेक कंपनी वनप्लस ने भारत में एक नया एजुकेशन बेनेफिट्स प्रोग्राम शुरू किया है, जिसमें स्टूडेंट्स और टीचर्स को विशेष छूट प्रदान की जाएगी। प्रोग्राम में पूरे भारत में 760 यूनिवर्सिटीज और 38,498 कॉलेज शामिल हैं।

प्रोग्राम के तहत स्टूडेंट्स और टीचर्स को नया वनप्लस स्मार्टफोन और स्मार्ट टीवी खरीदने पर एक हजार रुपए का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा कंपनी देश के सभी कॉलेज या युनिवर्सिटी जाने वालों के लिए किसी भी वनप्लस एक्सेसरीज पर पांच प्रतिशत की छूट भी दे रही है।

स्टूडेंट-टीचर है या नहीं यह वेरिफाई करना होगा

  • ऑफर का लाभ उठाने के लिए, एलिजिबल स्टूडेंट्स और टीचर्स को वेरिफाई करना होगा कि वे वास्तव में किसी युनिवर्सिटी या कॉलेज में जा रहे हैं।
  • कंपनी ने बताया कि, वेरिफिकेशन प्रोसेस को आसान बनाने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स बीन्स के साथ साझेदारी की है।
  • एक बार जब यूजर, स्टूडेंट्स बीन्स द्वारा आयोजित वेरिफिकेशन प्रोसेस को पूरा कर लेते हैं, तो उनके वनप्लस अकाउंट पर एक कूपन वाउचर मिलेगा, जिसे खरीदारी करते समय इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है।
  • विशेष छूट का लाभ कंपनी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर लिया जा सकेगा। इसके लिए वनप्लस ने एक डेडिकेटेड पेज तैयार किया है।

एक साल के लिए वैध रहेगा वाउचर

  • ध्यान देने वाली बात यह है कि, केवल वर्तमान में इनरोल स्टूडेंट्स और फैकल्टी मेंबर्स ही इस छूट के पात्र हैं।
  • इस लाभ का उपयोग प्रति वर्ष केवल एक बार किया जा सकता है।
  • ऑडियो डिवाइसेस, केस और प्रोटेक्शन सहित सभी एक्सेसरीज पर पांच प्रतिशत की छूट दी जाएगी।
  • स्टूडेंट्स और फैकल्टी मेंबर्स को जारी किया गया वाउचर उनके वनप्लस अकाउंट में ही मिलेगा और केवल उसी व्यक्ति द्वारा यूज किया जा सकेगा।
  • वेरिफिकेशन के एक वर्ष बाद वाउचर की समय सीमा समाप्त हो जाएगी और यूजर को बाद में एक बार फिर से नया वाउचर प्राप्त करने के लिए री-वेरिफाई करना होगा।

हाल ही में लॉन्च किया वनप्लस 8T

  • वनप्लस ने हाल ही में भारत में वनप्लस 8T स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया था, जिसकी शुरुआती कीमत 42999 रुपए है।
  • फोन दो स्टोरेज कॉन्फिग्रेशन में आता है। 8GB+128GB स्टोरेज ऑप्शन की 42999 रुपए, जबकि 12GB+256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत 45,999 रुपए है।
  • फोन की खासियत यह है कि इसमें 120Hz रिफ्रेश्ड रेट वाला डिस्प्ले और 4500mAh की बैटरी शामिल है।
  • कंपनी का दावा है कि बैटरी को फुल चार्ज होने में केवल 39 मिनट का समय लगता है।
  • फोन वनप्लस 8 की 30W चार्जिंग क्षमता से ऊपर 65W फास्ट चार्जिंग को सपोर्ट करता है।
