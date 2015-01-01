पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किफायती गैजेट:बड़े डिस्प्ले के लॉन्च हुआ सस्ता स्मार्टफोन ओप्पो A15s,जानें कीमक से लेकर ऑफर तक सबकुछ

नई दिल्ली27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ओप्पो A15s को एकमात्र 4GB+64GB स्टोरेज मॉडल में उतारा गया है।
  • फोन की बिक्री 21 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी, अमेजन पर उपलब्ध होगा
  • फोन में 4230mAh बैटरी है और यह केवल 7.9 एमएम मोटा है

ओप्पो A15s को भारत में अक्टूबर में लॉन्च हुए ओप्पो A15 स्मार्टफोन के अपग्रेड वर्जन के तौर पर लॉन्च किया गया है। ओप्पो A15s का ओप्पो A15 के समान डिजाइन है और यह ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ आता है। फोन ऑक्टा-कोर प्रोसेसर पर काम करता है और यह सिर्फ सिंगल रैम और स्टोरेज कॉन्फिग्रेशन में उपलब्ध होगा। कंपनी ने इसे तीन कलर वैरिएंट में उतारा है और अगले हफ्ते से देश में इसकी बिक्री शुरू होगी। बिक्री शुरू होने पर इच्छुक ग्राहकों ओप्पो A15s पर ऑफर और छूट भी ले सकेंगे।

ओप्पो A15s स्मार्टफोन: कीमत और उपलब्धता

  • ओप्पो A15s को एकमात्र 4GB+64GB स्टोरेज मॉडल में उतारा गया है और इसकी कीमत 11,490 रुपए है।
  • फोन तीन कलर ऑप्शन में उपलब्ध होगा, जिसमें डायनामिक ब्लैक, फैन्सी व्हाइट और रेनबो सिल्वर मौजूद है।
  • कंपनी ने बताया कि, फोन 21 दिसंबर से बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होगा और इसे अमेजन के साथ ही सभी मेनलाइन रिटेल चैनलों के माध्यम से खरीदा जा सकेगा।

ओप्पो में पेश किया स्लाइड फोन, 3 बार फोल्ड होने पर यह क्रेडिट कार्ड के आकार में बदल जाता है

ओप्पो A15s स्मार्टफोन: ऑफर

  • अगर आप रिटेल स्टोर से फोन खरीदने की योजना बना रहे हैं, तो आप आईसीआईसीआई बैंक, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा, फेडरल बैंक और पांच महीने तक बिना किसी लागत के ईएमआई ऑप्शन के साथ पांच प्रतिशत कैशबैक का लाभ उठा सकते हैं।
  • बजाज फिनसर्व, आईडीएफसी फर्स्ट बैंक, एचडीबी फाइनेंशियल, होम क्रेडिट, एचडीएफसी कंज्यूमर लोन और आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के साथ जीरो डाउन पेमेंट फाइनेंस स्कीम हैं।
  • अमेजन दुकानदारों के लिए, एचडीएफसी डेबिट और क्रेडिट कार्ड पर 10 प्रतिशत की इस्टेंट छूट है, साथ ही छह महीने तक की नो-कॉस्ट ईएमआई ऑप्शन भी हैं।
  • ये ऑफर 21 दिसंबर से 25 दिसंबर तक ही वैध है।

ऑफिस पहुंचते ही ऑन हो जाएगा वाइब्रेशन मोड, घर पहुंचते ही खुद चेंज हो जाएगी सेटिंग; जरूर ट्राय करें ये 4 इंटरेस्टिंग फीचर

ओप्पो A15s स्मार्टफोन: बेसिक स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • ओप्पो A15s स्मार्टफोन कलरओएस 7.2 पर चलाता है और इसमें 89 प्रतिशत स्क्रीन-टू-बॉडी अनुपात के साथ 6.52-इंच एचडी प्लस डिस्प्ले और सेल्फी कैमरा का नॉच है।
  • फोन में ऑक्टा-कोर मीडियाटेक हीलियो P35 प्रोसेसर पर काम करता है और इसे 64 जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ 4 जीबी रैम के साथ जोड़ा गया है।
  • कैमरे की बात करें तो, ओप्पो A15s ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ आता है। इसमें एक 13-मेगापिक्सल का प्राइमरी सेंसर, 2-मेगापिक्सल का मैक्रो शूटर और एक 2-मेगापिक्सल का डेप्थ सेंसर मिलता है, जिसे एक स्क्वायर शेप कैमरा मॉड्यूल के अंदर रखा गया है, जिसमें फ्लैश भी है। वहीं, फ्रंट में 8-मेगापिक्सल का सेल्फी शूटर मौजूद है।
  • कनेक्टिविटी ऑप्शन में वाई-फाई, ब्लूटूथ, जीपीएस, और बहुत कुछ शामिल हैं। रियर-माउंटेड फिंगरप्रिंट स्कैनर भी है। फोन में 4230mAh बैटरी है और केवल 7.9 मिमी मोटा है।

दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन के साथ इंफिनिक्स ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्ट टीवी, शुरुआती कीमत 12 हजार भी नहीं

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें