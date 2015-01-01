पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

4 स्मार्टफोन सस्ते हुए:ओप्पो ने F17, A15, A12 और रेनो 3 प्रो की कीमतों में कटौती की, जानिए इनकी नई कीमतें?

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • F17 मिड-बजट, A15 और A12 लो-बजट और रेनो 3 प्रो प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन है
  • F17 और रेनो 3 प्रो 8GB रैम और 128GB ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज वैरिएंट में उपलब्ध

ओप्पो ने भारतीय बाजार में अपने चार स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में कटौती की है। इन स्मार्टफोन में F17, A15, A12 और रेनो 3 प्रो शामिल हैं। F17 मिड-बजट, A15 और A12 लो-बजट और रेनो 3 प्रो प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन है। चीनी स्मार्टफोन मेकर ने इन फोन पर 2000 रुपए तक की कटौती की है। अब ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन रिटेलर्स को ये स्मार्टफोन नई कीमतों के साथ बेचने होंगे। आइए इन सभी स्मार्टफोन की नई कीमतों के बारे में जानते हैं...

ओप्पो F17 की नई कीमत 18,490 रुपए
इस स्मार्टफोन के 8GB रैम और 128GB ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की पुरानी कीमत 18,990 रुपए थी। अब इसकी नई कीमत 18,490 रुपए हो गई है। यानी ग्राहकों को अब इस पर 500 रुपए का फायदा मिलेगा। कंपनी ने इस स्मार्टफोन के सिर्फ इसी वैरिएंट की कीमत में कटौती की है।

ओप्पो A15 की नई कीमत 8,990 रुपए
इस स्मार्टफोन के 2GB रैम और 32GB ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की पुरानी कीमत 9,490 रुपए थी। अब इसकी नई कीमत 8,990 रुपए हो गई है। वहीं, 3GB रैम और 32GB ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की पुरानी कीमत 10,990 रुपए थी। अब इसकी नई कीमत 9,990 रुपए हो गई है।
यानी ग्राहकों को फोन पर 500 और 1000 रुपए का फायदा मिलेगा।

ओप्पो A12 की नई कीमत 8,990 रुपए
इस स्मार्टफोन के 3GB रैम और 32GB ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की पुरानी कीमत 9,490 रुपए थी। अब इसकी नई कीमत 8,990 रुपए हो गई है। यानी ग्राहकों को अब इस पर 500 रुपए का फायदा मिलेगा। कंपनी ने इस स्मार्टफोन के सिर्फ इसी वैरिएंट की कीमत में कटौती की है।

ओप्पो रेनो 3 प्रो की नई कीमत 24,990 रुपए
इस स्मार्टफोन के 8GB रैम और 128GB ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की पुरानी कीमत 25,990 रुपए थी। अब इसकी नई कीमत 24,990 रुपए हो गई है। वहीं, 8GB रैम और 256GB ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की पुरानी कीमत 29,990 रुपए थी। अब इसकी नई कीमत 27,990 रुपए हो गई है। यानी ग्राहकों को अब इस पर 1000 और 2000 रुपए का फायदा मिलेगा।

