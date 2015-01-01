पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Oppo Showcases Oppo X 2021 Phone With Rollable OLED Screen, Oppo AR Glass 2021 With Air, Voice Gestures

ओप्पो की फ्यूचर प्लानिंग:2021 में लॉन्च होगा रोलेबल स्क्रीन वाला स्मार्टफोन और AR ग्लास, स्क्रीन को 7.4-इंच तक बढ़ा पाएंगे

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कंपनी ने रोलेबल OLED स्क्रीन वाले स्मार्टफोन को ओप्पो X 2021 नाम दिया है
  • OLED डिस्प्ले को दोनों किनारों से रोल करके बाहर और अंदर किया जा सकता है

ओप्पो ने अपने ओप्पो इनो डे 2020 इवेंट में रोलेबल स्क्रीन वाले स्मार्टफोन को पेश किया। कंपनी ने रोलेबल OLED स्क्रीन वाले स्मार्टफोन को ओप्पो X 2021 नाम दिया है। इवेंट में कंपनी ने ओप्पो AR ग्लास 2021 भी पेश किए। ओप्पो X 2021 रोल मोटर पावरट्रेन से लैस है, जिससे दो डिस्प्ले को रोल किया जा सकता है। हालांकि, कंपनी ने AR ग्लास 2021 के बारे में कोई डिटेल शेयर नहीं की।

7.4-इंच तक बढ़ जाएगी स्क्रीन
इवेंट के दौरान कंपनी ने ओप्पो X 2021 के बारे में बताया कि इसके OLED डिस्प्ले को दोनों किनारों से रोल करके बाहर और अंदर किया जा सकता है। इससे छोटी स्क्रीन वाला स्मार्टफोन बड़े टैबलेट में कनवर्ट हो जाएगा। सामान्य तौर पर इसका स्क्रीन साइज 6.7-इंच रहेगा। ओप्पो ने मोटर पावरट्रेन का इस्तेमाल किया है, जिसकी मदद मदद से स्क्रीन का साइज 7.4-इंच तक बढ़ जाता है। फोन में नीचे की तरफ USB टाइप-सी पोर्ट और स्पीकर ग्रिल दी है।

ओप्पो के वाइस प्रेसिडेंट और ओप्पो रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट के प्रमुख, लेविन लियू के अनुसार, यह वैसे ही काम करता है जैसे एक स्क्रोल अनफोल्ड होता है। ओप्पो का कहना है कि अकेले स्क्रीन के लिए 12 पेटेंट वाले इस फोन के लिए उनके पास 122 पेटेंट हैं।

2021 में लॉन्च होंगे दोनों प्रोडक्ट
ओप्पो ने अपने इनो डे 2020 इवेंट में एक पार्ट के तौर पर दो नए हार्डवेयर प्रोडक्ट्स की घोषणा की है। इनमें रोलेबल स्क्रीन वाले ओप्पो X 2021 स्मार्टफोन के साथ ओप्पो AR ग्लास 2021 शामिल है। ये दोनों प्रोडक्ट्स 2021 में लॉन्च किए जाएंगे। बता दें कि कंपनी ने चीन के शेनजेन में इस इवेंट का आयोजन किया था।

