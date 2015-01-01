पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेक बाइंग गाइड:लेमिनेशन मशीन 5 मिनट में बदल देती है फोन का लुक, एंड्रॉयड फोन भी आईफोन जैसा दिखेगा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
देश में नकली गैजेट्स का बहुत बड़ा मार्केट है। देश के कई महानगरों में हूबहू ऑरिजनल के जैसे दिखने वाले स्मार्टफोन या दूसरे गैजेट्स मिल जाते हैं। हाल ही में चेन्नई और बेंगलुरु में शाओमी की ब्रांडिंग वाली 33.3 लाख रुपए की नकली एक्सेसरीज भी पकड़ी गई है। ऐसे में आप जब भी कोई स्मार्टफोन या दूसरे गैजेट्स खरीदते वक्त पूरी सावधानी दिखाएं। हम आपको एक ऐसी लेमिनेशन मशीन के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जिससे फोन का लुक पूरी तरह बदल जाता है।

टेक मार्केट में अब ऐसी कई मशीन आने लगी हैं जो फोन के बैक पूरी तरह बदल देती हैं। यानी इन मशीन की मदद से किसी एंड्रॉयड फोन को आईफोन जैसा लुक दिया जा सकता है। दरअसल, इन मशीन की मदद से फोन पर एक लेमीनेशन शीट लगा दी जाती है। वहीं, बैक साइड पर एपल का लोगो भी फिक्स कर दिया जाता है। इन फोन को देखकर तो कोई भी धोखा खा सकता है।

ऐसे बदला जाता है फोन का लुक

फोन का लुक बदलने में लेमिनेशन मशीन के साथ लेमिनेशन शीट और फोन को जिस कंपनी का लुक देना है उसका लोगो चाहिए होता है। मार्केट में इस मशीन की कीमत 4000 रुपए, लेमिनेशन शीट की कीमत 20 रुपए या उससे भी कम और लोगो की कीमत 10 रुपए के करीब होती है। यानी लेमिनेशन शीट और लोगो के 30 रुपए के खर्च में फोन का लुक बदल जाता है। इस काम में 5 मिनट का वक्त लगता है।

  • फोन पर लेमिनेशन शीट लगाने के लिए फोन को स्क्रीन की तरफ से मशीन पर रखा जाता है।
  • अब मशीन के चारों तरफ इस लेमिनेशन शीट को अच्छी तरह फिक्स कर दिया जाता है।
  • मशीन पर शीट लगाने के दौरान इस बात का ध्यान रखा जाता है कि कहीं से भी गेप नहीं रह जाए।
  • अब मशीन को ऑन कर दिया जाता है, तो ये लेमिनेशन शीट को नीचे की तरफ खींचती है।
  • इस प्रोसेस से लेमिनेशन शीट फोन के ऊपर अच्छी तरह चिपक जाती है।
  • अब फोन के लेमिनेशन शीट के आसपास वाले हिस्से के साथ काटकर अलग कर लेते हैं।
  • बाद में ब्लोअर की मदद से फोन पर गर्म हवा की जाती है, जिससे शीट फोन के कॉर्नर पर फिक्स हो जाती है।
  • अब पेपर नाइफ की मदद से शीट का एक्स्ट्रा पार्ट अलग कर दिया जाता है और कंपनी का लोगो लगा देते हैं।
  • इस तरह फोन का बैक का कलर और कंपनी की ब्रांडिंग दोनों अलग हो जाती है।

कवर इस्तेमाल करने से छुटकारा
स्मार्टफोन कवर इस्तेमाल करने से फोन की सेफ्टी हो जाती है, लेकिन फोन का बैक भी खराब हो जाता है। हालांकि, फोन के लिए कई तरह के बैक कवर मौजूद हैं, जो फोन को सेफ्टी के साथ नया लुक देते हैं। फोन कवर के लिए कम से कम 100 रुपए तक खर्च करने पड़ जाते हैं। जबकि मार्केट में लेमिनेशन शीट लगाने का खर्च 50 रुपए के करीब आता है। लेमिनेशन शीट की मदद से आप फोन का लुक बार-बार चेंज कर सकते हैं। वहीं, फोन का लोगो बदलकर नए फोन का फील कर सकते हैं।

