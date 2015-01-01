पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यू बजट फोन:कल लॉन्च होगा पोको M3 स्मार्टफोन, लॉन्चिंग से सामने आई डिजाइन और फीचर्स की डिटेल्स

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • लुक्स के मामले में यह पोको M2 मॉडल से बिल्कुल अलग दिखता है
  • पोको M3 टेक्चर डिजाइन और नया पोको लोगो के साथ आएगा

शाओमी के सब-ब्रांड पोको 24 नवंबर (मंगलवार) को भारतीय बाजार में नया पोको M3 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा। लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही, कंपनी ने सोशल मीडिया पर कई सारे ट्वीट के साथ वीडियो टीजर जारी किया, जिसमें फोन की फुल डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशन की जानकारी सामने आई।

वीडियो टीजर से पोको M3 के फुल डिजाइन का पता चलता है, जबकि, पोको द्वारा कई गए कई सारे ट्वीट ने पुष्टि की कि M3 में 6.53-इंच का डिस्प्ले, क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 662 ऑक्टा-कोर प्रोसेसर और 6000mAh की बैटरी होगी।

पोको M3 डिजाइन से पता चलता है कि स्मार्टफोन अपनी पुराने पोको M2 मॉडल की तरह बिल्कुल भी नहीं दिखता है। वास्तव में, पोको M3 में एक टेक्चर डिजाइन और नया पोको लोगो से लैस है, जो कि हम पोको X3 में देखे गए लोगो की तुलना में बहुत छोटा है।

इस साल मोबाइल फोन निर्यात 11.10 हजार करोड़ रु. पहुंचने की उम्मीद, वर्तमान में लगभग 24 देशों में जा रहे भारत में बने फोन

पोको M3 स्मार्टफोन की संभावित स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, पोको M3 में 6.53 इंच का डिस्प्ले और तीन रियर कैमरे होंगे। ये भी कहा जा रहा है कि फोन क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 662 प्रोसेसर से लैस होगा, जिसे 4GB तक रैम के साथ जोड़ा जाएगा है। स्टोरेज डिटेल्स का खुलासा होना बाकी है। अफवाहों से पता चलता है कि पोको M3 के बैक पर 48 मेगापिक्सल का मेन कैमरा होगा और फोन 18 वॉट फास्ट चार्जिंग तकनीक को सपोर्ट करेगा, और इसमें 6,000 एमएएच की बड़ी बैटरी मिलेगी।
  • पोको M3 की कीमत को लेकर कोई सफाई नहीं दी गई है लेकिन कीमत पोको M2 के बराबर होने की उम्मीद है। इसका मतलब है कि स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 15,000 रुपए से कम होगी। फिलहाल, पोको M3 के भारत लॉन्च पर कोई डिटेल नहीं है, 24 नवंबर को स्मार्टफोन ग्लोबल मार्केट में लॉन्च होगा।

लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही सामने आई वीवो V20 प्रो 5G की कीमत, जानिए खरीदने के लिए कितना बजट रखना होगा

