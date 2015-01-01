पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेट कंफर्म:24 नवंबर को आ रहा है पोको M-सीरीज में तीसरा स्मार्टफोन M3, जानिए संभावित कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • पोको M3 की लॉन्चिंग 24 नवंबर को शाम 5:30 बजे वर्चुअल इवेंट के माध्यम से होगी
  • फोन में 6.53-इंच के FHD+ डिस्प्ले और 6000 एमएएच बैटरी मिलने की उम्मीद है

चीनी स्मार्टफोन कंपनी पोको अपने नए स्मार्टफोन पोको M3 को भारत में 24 नवंबर को लॉन्च करने के लिए तैयार है। कंपनी ने सोशल मीडिया पर इसका जानकारी दी। पोको M2 और पोको M2 Pro के बाद नया स्मार्टफोन पोको M-सीरीज में तीसरा मॉडल होगा। कंपनी ने पोको M-सीरीज के जरिए ऐसे ग्राहकों को टार्गेट किया है, जो 15 हजार से कम बजट में एक दमदार फोन चाहते हैं, ऐसे में उम्मीद की जा रही है कि इसकी कीमत 15 हजार रुपए से कम हो सकती है।

वैसे तो कंपनी ने पोको M3 के बारे में कोई डिटेल्स जारी नहीं की है लेकिन इसके कुछ प्रमुख स्पेसिफिकेशन ऑनलाइन सामने आ चुके हैं। पोको के इस फोन की मॉडल नंबर M2010J19CG के साथ आने की उम्मीद है जो हाल ही में बेंचमार्क साइट गीकबेंच पर सामने आया है। पोको M3 को एक अपकमिंग रेडमी फोन का री-ब्रांडेड वर्जन होने का भी अनुमान है जो रेडमी नोट 10 के रूप में आ सकता है।

वर्चुअल इवेंट के जरिए होगी लॉन्चिंग

  • पोको ग्लोबल द्वारा अपने आधिकारिक सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के माध्यम से पोस्ट किए गए ट्वीट के अनुसार, पोको M3 की लॉन्चिंग 24 नवंबर को शाम 5:30 बजे IST पर एक वर्चुअल इवेंट के माध्यम से होगी।
  • पोको M3 के बारे में ऑफिशियल डिटेल्स अभी तक सामने नहीं आई हैं। हालांकि, पोको के मार्केटिंग मैनेजर और ग्लोबल स्पोकपर्सन एंगस काई हो ने पिछले महीने कहा था कि 2020 के अंत से पहले एक नया पोको फोन आ जाएगा। यह भी अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि रेडमी नोट 10 की ही री-बैज्ड वर्जन होगा, जो अफवाह का हिस्सा रहा है। यह हैंडसेट गीकबेंच पर ऑक्टा-कोर प्रोसेसर के साथ दिखाई दिया। रेडमी नोट 10 का एक चीनी वर्जन, हाल ही में मॉडल नंबर M2010JJSC के साथ चीन कंपलसरी सर्टिफिकेट (3C) वेबसाइट पर सामने आया है।

पोको M3 स्पेसिफिकेशन (संभावित)

  • पोको ने अभी तक पोको M3 के बारे में कोई डिटेल जारी नहीं की है। लेकिन फिर भी, टिप्स्टर मुकुल शर्मा ने यूट्यूब पर पोस्ट किए गए वीडियो के माध्यम से इसके कुछ स्पेसिफिकेशन शेयर किए हैं।
  • टिप्स्टर ने कहा कि फोन में 6.53-इंच के फुल-एचडी प्लस डिस्प्ले के साथ-साथ डॉट ड्रॉप डिजाइन (वाटर-ड्रॉप) के साथ आएगा।
  • फोन में एक ऑक्टा-कोर क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 662 प्रोसेसर होने की अफवाह है।
  • फोटोग्राफी के लिए स्मार्टफोन में 48-मेगापिक्सल का प्राइमरी सेंसर के साथ ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप भी मिलने की उम्मीद है।
  • फोन में डुअल स्पीकर्स के साथ 6000 एमएएच बैटरी का सपोर्ट भी मिलेगा, जो 18 वॉट फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ आ सकती है।
