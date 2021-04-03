पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Podcasts Growth 2021 Update | How Big Is The Podcasts Industry In India? Research And Markets

3 गुना ग्रोथ:बीते साल दुनियाभर में 9 लाख नए पॉडकास्ट शुरू हुए, इसमें सबसे कम अंग्रेजी और सबसे ज्यादा हिंदी भाषा वाले

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
न्यूयॉर्क स्थित पॉडकास्ट एनालिटिक्स एंड अटेंशन कंपनी चैरिटेबल के अनुसार, दुनियाभर में पॉडकास्ट का इस्तेमाल तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। 2020 में दुनियाभर में 885,262 नए पॉडकास्ट शुरू हुए। ये 2019 के 318,517 की तुलना में लगभग तीन गुना हैं। कंपनी ने बताया कि कोरोना की वजह से इनमें तेजी देखने को मिली।

चैरिटेबल ने बताया कि बीते साल मार्च-अप्रैल के दौरान दुनियाभर में लॉकडाउन शुरू हो गया था। इसी वजह से पॉडकास्ट लोगों की रूटीन लाइफ का हिस्सा बन गया। जो नए पॉडकास्ट तैयार किए गए उनमें 30% में सिर्फ एक या दो एपिसोड ही होते हैं।

क्या होता है पॉडकास्ट?
पॉडकास्ट किसी रेडियो शो जैसा होता है। यानी बोलकर अपनी बात लोगों तक पहुंचाई जाती है। फर्क सिर्फ इतना होता है कि इसके लिए फ्रीक्वेंसी मॉड्यूलेशन (FM) की जरूरत नहीं होती। इसे इंटरनेट की मदद से ऑन एयर किया जाता है। पॉडकास्ट में ऑडियो एपिसोड या कार्यक्रम की सीरीज होती है।

2020 में 15% से ज्यादा यूजर्स ने पॉडकास्ट पर मिलने वाले विज्ञापन से पैसे कमाए। 180% से ज्यादा पॉडकास्ट को डाउनलोड्स किया गया। 160 से ज्यादा नए एड हर सप्ताह पॉडकास्ट पर आए। वहीं, 17,000 नए पॉडकास्ट हर सप्ताह शुरू किए गए।

हर मिनट में 2 पॉडकास्ट शुरू हुए
2020 में नए पॉडकास्ट शुरू करने में 280% से भी ज्यादा की ग्रोथ रही। 2019 में 300,000 से ज्यादा पॉडकास्ट शुरू हुए थे, जो 2020 में बढ़कर करीब 900,000 हो गए। यानी 2020 में हर मिनट में 2 पॉडकास्ट शुरू हुए। 2015 में सिर्फ 51,144 पॉडकास्ट थे। यानी 6 साल में 17 गुना से भी ज्यादा की ग्रोथ रही है।

हिंदी पॉडकास्ट में 14 गुना ग्रोथ
बीते साल दुनियाभर अलग-अलग भाषाओं के पॉडकास्ट शुरू हुए। इसमें हिंदी, अंग्रेजी, जर्मन, फ्रेंच, इटालियन, जैपनीज, चाइनीज समेत दूसरी भाषाएं शामिल हैं। हिंदी भाषा के पॉडकास्ट में सबसे ज्यादा 14.1 गुना की ग्रोथ रही। वहीं, सबसे कम ग्रोथ 1.9 गुना अंग्रेजी भाषा के पॉडकास्ट में रही।

एजुकेशन में सबसे ज्यादा 133,107 पॉडकास्ट
दुनियाभर में अलग-अलग जेनर या कंटेंट से जुड़े पॉडकास्ट खोले गए। इसमें एजुकेशन, सोसायटी एंड कल्चर, आर्ट्स, बिजनेस, रिलीजन एंड स्पिरिच्वैलटी, सेल्फ इम्प्रूवमेंट, कॉमेडी, हेल्थ एंड फिटनेस और न्यूज शामिल है। हालांकि, एजुकेशन पॉडकास्ट की संख्या सबसे ज्यादा रही। इसका बड़ा कारण लॉकडाउन के दौरान स्कूल, कॉलेज का बंद होना भी था। ऐसे में पॉडकास्ट की मदद से लोगों ने बच्चों की एजुकेशन को जारी रखा।

