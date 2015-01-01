पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विस्ट्रॉन प्लांट हिंसा:प्लांट में हुई तोड़फोड़ के कारण अब भारत में देरी से शुरू होगा आईफोन 12 का प्रोडक्शन

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
  • कुछ वर्कर्स ने सैलरी के विवाद में शनिवार को हिंसा और तोड़फोड़ की थी
  • प्लांट में हुई तोड़फोड़ के चलते 437.40 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हुआ था

जनवरी-फरवरी में भारत में अपनी लेटेस्ट आईफोन 12 सीरीज का प्रोडक्शन शुरू करने की एपल की योजना में विस्ट्रॉन प्लांट में हुई हिंसा और शटडाउन के कारण देरी ही सकती है। इंडस्ट्री के अधिकारियों और एग्जीक्युटिव ने कहा कि एपल भारत में अपनी नई डिवाइस सीरीज को असेंबल करने की तैयारी में थी।

विश्लेषकों और स्टाफिंग फर्मों ने बताया कि विस्ट्रॉन के दूसरे प्लांट में प्रोडक्शन की कोई भी तात्कालिक पारी- कंपनी के पास दो हैं और हिंसा की मार नई थी- या कॉम्पीटिटर फॉक्सकॉन को भी टक्कर देना संभव नहीं है, क्योंकि मामले में एपल के स्वतंत्र ऑडिट के परिणाम से पहले संभव नहीं है। किसी भी स्थिति में, फॉक्सकॉन ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान खोए हुए समय के लिए वापस लाने के लिए पूरी क्षमता से उत्पादन शुरू कर दिया है और नए उपकरणों के किसी भी नए अनुबंध को अंतिम रूप देने के लिए महीनों की आवश्यकता होगी।

काउंटर-पॉइंट रिसर्च के रिसर्च एनालिस्ट और नील ने कहा, "यह घटना आईफोन 12 की प्रोडक्शन टाइमलाइन पर सीधे असर डाल सकता है।" "सबसे पहले और सबसे महत्वपूर्ण, हमें एपल की जांच के परिणाम देखने होंगे। यदि यह विस्ट्रॉन को ब्लैकलिस्ट करने का निर्णय लेता है, जैसे कि यह चीन में पेगाट्रॉन के संयंत्र के साथ किया था, तो निश्चित रूप से एपल विस्ट्रॉन इंडिया के साथ किसी भी नए व्यवसाय को बंद कर देगा। ”

तोड़फोड़ से हुआ 437 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान
एपल के असेंबली पार्टनर विस्ट्रॉन कॉरपोरेशन ने अपने कर्नाटक वाले प्लांट में हुई तोड़फोड़ के चलते 437.40 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान होने की बात कही है। पुलिस के मुताबिक, कर्नाटक के कोलार जिले में ताइवानी कंपनी के वर्कर्स ने सैलरी को लेकर हुए विवाद में शनिवार को प्लांट में आगजनी, लूटपाट और हिंसा की थी। वर्कर्स पर प्लांट की इमारत, वहां खड़ी गाड़ियों को नुकसान पहुंचाने और उनमें आग लगाने के साथ ही मशीनों और कंप्यूटरों को भी तोड़ने का आरोप है।

149 लोग गिरफ्तार किए गए हैं​​​​​​, कुछ लोग हिरासत में लिए गए हैं ​​​​​​
वेमागल पुलिस स्टेशन में दर्ज कराई गई शिकायत में कंपनी के अधिकारी टी डी पारसनाथ ने 412.5 करोड़ रुपए मूल्य ऑफिस इक्विपमेंट, मोबाइल फोन, प्रॉडक्शन मशीनरी और दूसरे उपकरणों का नुकसान होने की बात कही है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस घटना में 10 करोड़ रुपए का इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर लॉस हुआ है जबकि 60 लाख रुपए की कारें और गोल्फ कार्ट के अलावा डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए के स्मार्टफोन और दूसरे गैजेट बर्बाद हुए हैं। अपनी शिकायत में पारसनाथ ने कहा कि 5,000 कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लेबर और लगभग 2000 अज्ञात लोगों ने फैक्टरी प्लांट में तोड़फोड़ की। पुलिस ने अब तक 149 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है और कुछ लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है।

तोड़फोड़ और हिंसा से कंपनी को बड़ा झटका लगा: MD
इस बीच विस्ट्रॉन इंडिया के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर सुदिप्तो गुप्ता ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि नरसापुरा प्लांट में हुई घटना से कंपनी को बड़ा झटका लगा है। उन्होंने मीडिया को दिए बयान में कहा, "हम कानून का पालन कर रहे हैं और जांच में अधिकारियों की मदद कर रहे हैं। हमारे टीम मेंबर्स की सुरक्षा हमारे लिए पहली प्राथमिकता है।"

इनवेस्टमेंट फ्रेंडली इमेज पर असर पड़ने की आशंका
कर्नाटक सरकार ने इस घटना की कड़ी निंदा करते हुए कंपनी के कर्मचारियों को सुरक्षा मुहैया कराने के अलावा आगजनी और हिंसा में शामिल लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई किए जाने की बात कही है। राजनीतिक दलों ने घटना का राज्य की इनवेस्टमेंट फ्रेंडली इमेज पर पड़ने वाले नेगेटिव असर पर चिंता जताते हुए मामले की विस्तृत जांच कराए जाने की मांग की।

