थम नहीं रहीं पबजी की मुश्किलें:गेम लॉन्च को लेकर फिलहाल सरकार ने नहीं दी अनुमति, आरटीआई में सामने आई जानकारी

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंत्रालय ने दो अलग-अलग आरटीआई के जवाब देते हुए दी जानकारी
  • एपल ऐप और गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर वापसी में भी आ सकती है समस्या

पबजी मोबाइल इंडिया को इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्रालय (MeitY) द्वारा कोई अनुमति नहीं दी गई है। मंत्रालय द्वारा दिए गए दो अलग-अलग आरटीआई आवेदनों के जवाब में प्रतिक्रियाएं दी गई हैं। पिछले महीने, पबजी कॉर्पोरेशन ने इंडिया-स्पेसिफिक गेम पबजी मोबाइल इंडिया के शुभारंभ की घोषणा की, जो खेल को देश में वापस ला सकता है। दक्षिण कोरियाई कंपनी ने सितंबर में सरकार द्वारा प्रतिबंधित बैटल गेम के स्थानीय संस्करण बनाने के लिए भारतीय बाजार में $100 मिलियन (लगभग 734 करोड़ रुपए) के निवेश का ऐलान किया था।

देश में पबजी के लॉन्च के लिए कोई अनुमति- मंत्रालय

  • “MeitY किसी भी वेबसाइट/ मोबाइल एप्लिकेशन / सर्विस को शुरू करने की अनुमति नहीं देता है। इसके अनुसार, MeitY ने पबजी / पबजी मोबाइल इंडिया को अनुमति नहीं दी है, मंत्रालय ने मीडियानामा द्वारा दायर आरटीआई के जवाब में कहा।
  • आरटीआई आवेदन इस बात पर स्पष्टता की मांग कर रहा था कि क्या क्राफ्टोन (Krafton) या उसके सहायक पबजी कॉर्पोरेशन ने पबजी मोबाइल के पुन: लॉन्च पर अनुमति मांगी या प्राप्त की।
  • एक अलग आरटीआई के जवाब में मंत्रालय ने कहा कि देश में पबजी के लॉन्च के लिए कोई अनुमति नहीं दी गई थी। मंत्रालय ने 12 दिसंबर को दिए अपने जवाब में कहा, "MeitY ने पबजी लॉन्च करने की कोई अनुमति नहीं दी गई है।"

कई साइट्स पर मौजूद हैं नए पबजी गेम की नकली डाउनलोड लिंक, क्लिक करते ही हो सकता है डेटा चोरी

गेम लॉन्च हुआ तो हो सकती है कार्रवाई

  • मंत्रालय द्वारा दी गई आरटीआई प्रतिक्रियाएं इस बात पर कोई विवरण नहीं देती हैं कि क्या इंडिया-स्पेसिफिक पबजी, जिसे देश में “come soon” के साथ टीज किया जा रहा था, को सरकार के सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च किया जाएगा। MeitY की प्रतिक्रिया यह है कि यह किसी भी ऐप को शुरू करने की अनुमति नहीं देता है - इसका मतलब यह है कि आधिकारिक तौर पर, वह ऐप को प्री-अप्रूव्ड नहीं करेगा।
  • ऐसे समय में यदि गेम लॉन्च होता है, तो उसे कार्रवाई का सामना कर सकता है - ठीक उसी तरह जैसा हमने पहले ओरिजनल पबजी मोबाइल के साथ देखा था।

70 लाख भारतीयों के डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड का डेटा लीक, डार्क वेबसाइट पर अपलोड किया गया

स्थानीय वर्जन बनाने के लिए कंपनी ने नई भर्तियां कीं

  • पबजी कॉर्पोरेशन ने सितंबर में प्रतिबंध लागू होने के तुरंत बाद शेनज़ेन स्थित टेनसेंट गेम्स से पबजी मोबाइल फ्रैंचाइजी और इसकी प्रकाशन जिम्मेदारियों को संभाल लिया।
  • कंपनी, जो पबजी के पीसी वर्जन के लिए भी अधिकार रखती है, इन-गेम कंटेंट में सुधार कर रही है और पहले के कुछ मुद्दों को हल करने के लिए 100 से अधिक कर्मचारियों की नई भर्ती के साथ एक स्थानीय कार्यालय स्थापित कर रही है।
  • पबजी मोबाइल इंडिया के लॉन्च की घोषणा करते हुए कंपनी ने कहा, "स्थानीय कार्यालय स्थापित करने के अलावा, कंपनी अपनी गेमिंग सर्विस को मजबूत करने के लिए स्थानीय व्यवसायों को सक्रिय रूप से सहयोग और फायदा पहु्ंचाएगी।"
  • हालांकि, आरटीआई एप्लिकेशन के जवाबों को देखते हुए, पबजी कॉर्पोरेशन को नए गेम को देश में लाने के लिए कुछ अतिरिक्त समय लेने की आवश्यकता हो सकती है।
  • कंपनी को एपल ऐप स्टोर और गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर गेम जारी करने में भी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ सकता है, यह देखते हुए कि इसे अभी तक सरकार (MeitY) से कोई अनुमति नहीं मिली है।

अब वॉट्सऐप पर शॉपिंग करना हुआ आसान, कंपनी ने ऐप में जोड़ा नया कार्ट फीचर

वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

