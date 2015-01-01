पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमेरिका-चीन ट्रेड वार:क्वालकॉम को 4G चिप बेचने का लाइसेंस मिला, हुवावे पर लगाया बैन; एक्सपर्ट बोले- क्वालकॉम का प्रभाव सीमित रहेगा

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अन्य अमेरिकी कंपनियों जैसे माइक्रोन टेक्नोलॉजी को भी हुवावे के प्रोडक्ट बेचने से रोक दिया गया है
  • क्वालकॉम समेत दूसरी अमेरिकन सेमीकंडक्टर कंपनियों को चीनी प्रोडक्ट की सेलिंग बंद करना पड़ी
  • रसगॉन ने कहा, क्वालकॉम लाइसेंस का प्रभाव सीमित रहेगा, क्योंकि यह केवल 4G चिप्स तक सीमित

अमेरिकी सरकार ने क्वालकॉम कंपनी को 4G चिप बेचने के लिए लाइसेंस दे दिया है। चीन से चल रहे तनाव के बीच अमेरिका, चीनी कंपनी हुवावे पर प्रतिबंध लगा चुका है। न्यूज ऑर्गनाइजेशन रॉयटर्स को क्वालकॉम के स्पोक्स वुमन ने बताया कि उन्हें कई प्रोडक्ट्स के लिए लाइसेंस मिला है, जिसमें कुछ 4G प्रोडक्ट्स भी शामिल हैं।

अमेरिका और चीन के बीच व्यापार प्रतिबंधों में खटास के बाद क्वालकॉम समेत दूसरी अमेरिकन सेमी-कंडक्टर कंपनियों को चीनी टेक्नोलॉजी इस्तेमाल होने वाले प्रोडक्ट की सेलिंग को सितंबर के बाद से बंद करना पड़ा था।

अमेरिकी सरकार के पास लाइसेंस एप्लिकेशन पेंडिंग
क्वालकॉम के स्पोक्स वुमन ने हुवावे के स्पेसिफिक 4G प्रोडक्ट्स क्वालकॉम द्वारा बेचने पर किसी तरह का कमेंट नहीं किया है। हालांकि, उन्होंने ये कहा है कि ये प्रोडक्ट मोबाइल डिवाइस से संबंधित थे। अमेरिकी सरकार के पास क्वालकॉम के अन्य लाइसेंस की एप्लिकेशन पेंडिंग हैं।

पिछले दिनों हुआवेई क्वालकॉम के लिए अपेक्षाकृत छोटा चिप ग्राहक था, जो मोबाइल फोन चिप्स का सबसे बड़ा आपूर्तिकर्ता है। हुवावे ने अपने फ्लैगशिप हैंडसेट में अपने घर के डिजाइन वाले चिप्स का इस्तेमाल किया, लेकिन कम कीमत वाले मॉडल में क्वालकॉम चिप्स का इस्तेमाल किया।

हुवावे पर क्वालकॉम का प्रभाव कम रहेगा
चीनी कंपनी हुवावे अपने खुद के चिप्स डिजाइन करती है, लेकिन यूएस से हुए व्यापार प्रतिबंध के बाद सितंबर में उसे विफल कर दिया गया। चिप डिजाइन के सॉफ्टवेयर और निर्माण उपकरण तक इसकी पहुंच को रोक दिया गया। इंडस्ट्री एनालिस्ट का मानना है कि प्रतिबंध से पहले खरीदे गए चिप के हुवावे के स्टॉकपाइल को अगले साल की शुरुआत में खरीदा जा सकता है।

बर्नस्टीन एनालिस्ट स्टेसी रसगॉन ने कहा कि क्वालकॉम लाइसेंस का प्रभाव सीमित रहेगा, क्योंकि यह केवल 4G चिप्स को कवर करता है। इन दिनों उपभोक्ता नए 5G डिवाइस पर शिफ्ट हो रहे हैं। रसगॉन ने कहा कि यह अभी भी साफ नहीं है कि अमेरिकी अधिकारी 5G स्मार्ट फोन चिप्स के लिए क्वालकॉम लाइसेंस प्रदान करेंगे या नहीं।

अन्य अमेरिकी कंपनियों जैसे माइक्रोन टेक्नोलॉजी को भी हुवावे के प्रोडक्ट्स बेचने से रोक दिया गया है। कहा गया है कि उन्होंने लाइसेंस के लिए आवेदन किया है। इंटेल ने यह भी कहा है कि उसके पास हुवावे को बेचने का लाइसेंस है।

