नया प्रोसेसर:क्वालकॉम ने स्नैपड्रैगन 678 का अनाउंस किया, ये 600Mbps की स्पीड से डेटा डाउनलोड करेगा; कई कैमरा फीचर्स मिलेंगे

नई दिल्ली43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ये दो साल पुराने क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 675 प्रोसेसर का अपग्रेड वर्जन है
  • ये 4K वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग, डुअल-बैंड वाईफाई और NFC भी सपोर्ट करता है

क्वालकॉम ने अपने स्नैपड्रैगन 678 की नई 6-सीरीज प्रोसेसर का अनाउंस किया है। ये प्रोसेसर स्नैपड्रैगन 675 की तुलना में बेहतर परफॉर्मेंस वाला होगा, जिसे कंपनी ने अक्टूबर 2018 में लॉन्च किया था। स्नैपड्रैगन 678 11nm प्रोसेस बेस्ड ऑक्टा-कोर प्रोसेसर है। यह स्नैपड्रैगन X12 LTE मॉडेम के साथ आने वाला 4G प्रोसेसर है, जो 600Mbps डाउनलोड स्पीड और 150Mbps अपलोड स्पीड तक डिलीवर कर सकता है। ये 4K वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग, डुअल-बैंड वाईफाई और NFC भी सपोर्ट करता है।

क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 678 प्रोसेसर के स्पेसिफिकेशन और फीचर्स

  • क्वालकॉम ने अपने ब्लॉग पोस्ट में कहा कि स्नैपड्रैगन 678 हाई डिमांड प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन के परफॉर्मेंस, डायनामिक कैमरा फीचर्स और स्ट्रीमिंग कैपेबिलिटीज के एक्सपीरियंस को बेहतर बनाएगा। ये दो साल पुराने स्नैपड्रैगन 675 का अपग्रेड वर्जन है। स्नैपड्रैगन 678 में क्वालकॉम कारयो 460 ओक्टा-कोर CPU को जोड़ा गया है, जिसकी क्लॉक स्पीड 2.2GHz है। ये स्नैपड्रैगन 675 की क्लॉक स्पीड 2GHz से भी तेज है। स्नैपड्रैगन 678 का सीपीयू क्वालकॉम एड्रेनो 612 जीपीयू के साथ आता है। कंपनी का कहा है कि ये ग्राफिक्स रेंडरिंग को फास्ट करता है।
  • कनेक्टिविटी के लिए स्नैपड्रैगन 678 में क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन X12 LTE मॉडेम दिया है, जो 600Mbps तक की डाउनलोड स्पीड और 150Mbps तक की अपलोड स्पीड देता है। ये डुअल-सिम डुअल VoLTE, डुअल-बैंड वाईफाई, ब्लूटूथ 5.0, NFC, Beidou, Galileo, ग्लोनेस, GPS, QZSS और SBAS को सपोर्ट करता है। इसमें USB 3.1 सपोर्ट के साथ USB Type-C इंट्राफेस और क्वालकॉम क्विक चार्ज 4+ टेक्नोलॉजी भी दी है।
  • ये 10-बिट कलर डेप्थ के साथ फुल HD+ (1,080x2,520 पिक्सल) रेजोल्यूशन को सपोर्ट करता है। एक्सटर्नल डिस्प्ले कनेक्ट करते वक्त स्नैपड्रैगन 678 4K UHD रेजोल्यूशन तक का सपोर्ट करता है। ये प्रोसेसर क्वालकॉम ट्रूवायरलेस स्टीरियो प्लस टेक्नोलॉजी, क्वालकॉम अक्स्टिक ऑडियो टेक्नोलॉजी और क्वालकॉम aptX ऑडियो टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ आता है।
  • स्नैपड्रैगन 678 में क्वालकॉम स्पेक्ट्रा 250L इमेज सिग्नल प्रोसेसर फीचर दिया है, जो 16-मेगापिक्सल तक के डुअल-कैमरा सेटअप और 48-मेगापिक्सल तक के सिंगल कैमरे को हैंडल कर सकता है। यह 30fps पर 4K वीडियो, 120fps तक 1080p वीडियो और 240fps तक 720p वीडियो रिकॉर्ड कर सकता है।
