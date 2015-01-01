पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपकमिंग फीचर्स:जल्द ही वॉट्सऐप में मिलेंगे मल्टी-डिवाइस सपोर्ट और एडवांस्ड वॉलपेपर समेत ये 5 फीचर्स, देखें लिस्ट

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रिपोर्ट टू वॉट्सऐप फीचर मिल जाने के बाद, यूजर संदेवनशील या अनवांटेट मैसेज भेजने वाले कॉन्टैक्ट की रिपोर्ट कर सकेंगे।
  • रीड लेटर (Read Later) फीचर प्लेटफॉर्म से मौजूदा आर्काइव्ड चैट फीचर को रिप्लेस करेगा
  • जल्द ही इंस्टाग्राम समेत अन्य प्लेटफॉर्म पर वीडियो भेजने से पहले उसे म्यूट कर सकेंगे

यूजर्स के ओवरऑल एक्सपीरियंस को बढ़ाने के लिए हर दूसरे सप्ताह में वॉट्सऐप नए फीचर्स जारी कर रहा है। फेसबुक के स्वामित्व वाले मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म ने हाल ही में कई नए फीचर्स पेश किए हैं जिनमें डिसअपीयरिंग मैसेज, डिलीट इन बल्क, शॉपिंग और भी बहुत कुछ शामिल हैं। प्लेटफॉर्म विश्व स्तर पर यूजर्स के लिए अधिक से अधिक फीचर्स को जारी करने के लिए कमर कस रहा है। आने वाली कई फीचर्स में से हमने पांच फीचर्स को लिस्टेड किया है, जो वॉट्सऐप पर आपके अनुभव को पहले से बेहतर बना देंगे। नीचे देखें लिस्ट...

1. रीड लेटर (Read Later)
वॉट्सऐप रीड लेटर फीचर कथित रूप से मौजूदा आर्काइव्ड चैट फीचर को रिप्लेस करेगा। फीचर लंबे समय तक अफवाह में रहे वैकेशन मोड के समान काम करेगा। एक बार चैट के लिए फीचर सक्षम हो जाने के बाद, आपको चुनिंदा कॉन्टैक्ट से मैसेज या कॉल नोटिफिकेशन नहीं मिलेंगे। जब भी आवश्यकता हो आप चैट के लिए विकल्प को इनेबल या डिसेबल कर सकेंगे। आर्काइव्ड चैट फीचर के विपरीत, रीड लेटर फीचर, जब कोई सिलेक्टेड कॉन्टैक्ट मैसेज भेजेगा, तो यूजर को नोटिफिकेशन नहीं मिलेगा।

2. म्यूट वीडियो बिफोर सेंडिंग (Mute videos before sending)
यह एक महत्वपूर्ण फीचर है जिसपर मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म काम कर रहा है। सबसे पहले इस फीचर को WABetaInfo द्वारा देखा गया था। जैसा कि नाम से पता चलता है, यह फीचर आपको इंस्टाग्राम और ट्विटर सहित अन्य सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म के समान कॉन्टैक्ट में भेजने से पहले वीडियो म्यूट करने की अनुमति देगा। वर्तमान में इस सुविधा की टेस्टिंग की जा रही है और इसे जल्द ही रिलीज किया जाएगा।

3. रिपोर्ट टू वॉट्सऐप (Report to WhatsApp)
यह भी एक महत्वपूर्ण फीचर है, जिस पर मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म अभी काम कर रहा है। इस फीचर के मिल जाने के बाद, यूजर संवेदनशील या अनवांटेड मैसेज भेजने वाले वॉट्सऐप कॉन्टैक्ट की रिपोर्ट कर सकेगा। कहा जा रहा है कि मैसेजिंग प्लेटफॉर्म जल्द ही रिपोर्ट-टू-वॉट्सऐप ऑप्शन को जारी करेगी, जिससे यूजर्स के लिए किसी कॉन्टैक्ट की रिपोर्ट करना आसान हो सके।

4 मल्टी-डिवाइस सपोर्ट (Multi-device support)
कई महीनों से इस फीचर की टेस्टिंग की जा रही है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, मल्टी-डिवाइस सपोर्ट फीचर टेस्टिंग के अंतिम चरण में है और बहुत जल्द ही यूजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध होने वाला है। यह फीचर इस समय और भी महत्वपूर्ण हो जाता है क्योंकि हम घर से काम कर रहे हैं और कई डिवाइसेस से कनेक्टेड हैं ताकि सहकर्मियों के साथ नियमित संपर्क बना रहे और अपना रोजमर्रा का काम कर सकें।

5. एडवांस्ड वॉलपेपर (Advanced Wallpaper)
अभी वॉट्सऐप आपको वॉलपेपर बदलने की अनुमति देता है और इसे सभी कॉन्टैक्ट के लिए बनाए रखा जाता है। एडवांस्ड वॉलपेपर ऑप्शन के साथ, यूजर्स किसी कॉन्टैक्ट के लिए एक स्पेसिफिक वॉलपेपर का चयन करने में सक्षम होंगे। वर्तमान में यह सुविधा डेवलपमेंट फेज में है और बहुत जल्द सभी यूजर्स के लिए इसे जारी किया जाएगा।

