न्यू गैजेट्स:रियलमी ने उतारी नई स्मार्टवॉच, तो नॉइस ने लॉन्च किए एयर बड्स, जानिए क्या है इनमें खास

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • भारत में रियलमी वॉच एस को 3999 रु. कीमत में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है
  • नॉइस एयर बड्स को कंपनी ने एकमात्र आइसी व्हाइट कलर में उतारा है

चीनी कंपनी रियलमी ने नई स्मार्टवॉच की लॉन्चिंग के साथ अपने स्मार्ट लाइफ पोर्टफोलियो को बढ़ा दिया है। मंगलवार को कंपनी ने सर्कुलर डायल के साथ अपनी पहली स्मार्टवॉच को लॉन्च किया। फिलहाल यह पाकिस्तान में ही बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध है लेकिन जल्द ही भारतीय बाजार में भी दस्तक देगी। वहीं, दूसरी ओर नॉइज ने अपने ट्रूली वायरलेस इयरबड्स को भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। चलिए एक-एक कर बात करते हैं इन प्रोडक्ट्स के बारे में....

1. रियलमी स्मार्टवॉच एस

रियलमी स्मार्टवॉच एस को अपने नई स्मार्टवॉच के रूप में किया गया है। नई रियलमी स्मार्टवॉच सर्कुलर डायल, ब्लड-ऑक्सीजन मॉनिटर के साथ 15 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ आती है। इसे रियलमी वॉच की लॉन्चिंग के 5 महीने बाद बाजार में उतारा गया है, जिसे स्क्वायर शेप डायल दिया गया है। पुराने मॉडल की तरह इसमें भी IP68 स्प्लैश प्रूफ रेटिंग है और यह कई वॉच फेस और स्पोर्ट मोड स्पोर्ट के साथ आती है।

रियलमी स्मार्टवॉच एस: कीमत

  • पाकिस्तान में रियलमी वॉच एक की कीमत PKR 14,999 यानी लगभग 7,000 रुपए रखी गई है। फिलहाल यह पाकिस्तान तक ही सीमित है। सीमित समय के लिए यह डिस्काउंट रेट लगभग 5,800 रुपए में बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध है।
  • रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, भारत में रियलमी वॉच एस को 3999 रुपए के प्राइस टैग के साथ लॉन्च किया जा सकता। हालांकि, वॉच के वैश्विक लॉन्च के बारे में अभी कोई सफाई नहीं दी गई है।

रियलमी स्मार्टवॉच एस: स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • वॉच एस में 1.3 इंच की सर्कुलर, ऑटो-ब्राइटनेस डिस्प्ले के साथ 360x360 पिक्सल रेजोल्यूशन और 600 निट्स तक पीक ब्राइटनेस को सपोर्ट करता है।
  • कंपनी का दावा है कि राउंड डिस्प्ले रियलमी वॉच के स्क्वायर डिस्प्ले की तुलना में 157 प्रतिशत बड़ा डिस्प्ले एरिया प्रदान करता है।
  • डिस्प्ले 2.5D कर्व्ड कॉर्निंग गोरिल्ला ग्लास 3 द्वारा सुरक्षा प्रदान की गई है।
  • यह रियल टाइम हार्ट रेट मॉनिटरिंग के लिए PPG सेंसर और ब्लड-ऑक्सीजन लेवल की निगरानी के लिए SpO2 सेंसर के साथ आता है। हालांकि, कंपनी ने यह भी बताया है कि स्मार्टवॉच के डेटा का उपयोग चिकित्सा उपचार या निदान के लिए नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।

2. नॉइज एयर बड्स

नॉइज एयर बड्स को कंपनी ने ट्रूली वायरलेस स्टीरियो (TWS) के तौर पर लॉन्च किया है। यह एयरपॉड्स जैसे स्टेम डिजाइन समेत कई बेहतरीन फीचर्स के साथ आता है, जिसमें टच कंट्रोल्स, वॉयस असिस्टेंट, वॉटर रेजिस्टेंट और लाइटवेट डिजाइन शामिल है। नॉइज एयर बड्स ग्लॉसी फिनिश के साथ सिंगल कलर ऑप्शन में आते हैं और केस टाइप-सी चार्जिंग पोर्ट से लैस है। कंपनी का दावा है कि इन इयरबड्स में 20 घंटे की बैटरी लाइफ मिलती है हालांकि इसका चार्जिंग केस, फास्ट चार्जिंग को सपोर्ट नहीं करता।

नॉइज एयर बड्स: कीमत

  • भारत में इनकी कीमत 2,499 है और एकमात्र आइसी व्हाइट कलर के साथ आते हैं।
  • इन्हें ऑफिशियल साइट और अमेजन के माध्यम से खरीदा जा सकेगा।

नॉइज एयर बड्स: स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • नॉइज एयर बड्स में 13 मिमी ड्राइवर लगे हैं जो एक बैलेंस्ड साउंड प्रदान करते हैं। कनेक्टिविटी के लिए इसमें ब्लूटूथ 5.0 सपोर्ट मिलता है और इसमें 10 मीटर की रेंज मिल जाती है। इसे एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस दोनों तरह के डिवाइसेस के साथ इस्तेमाल किया जा सकेगा।
  • इयरबड्स 45mAh की बैटरी के साथ आते हैं, जिसमें चार घंटे का प्लेटाइम मिलता है। केस से इन्हें 1.2 घंटे में चार्ज किया जा सकता है।
  • चार्जिंग केस में 500mAh बैटरी है और यह 20 घंटे का एडीशनल प्लेटाइम प्रदान करता है।
  • यूएसबी टाइप-सी पोर्ट के माध्यम से केस को चार्ज होने में दो घंटे का समय लगता है।
  • नॉइज एयर बड्स में सिरी और गूगल असिस्टेंट एक्सेस के साथ हैंड फ्री कॉलिंग और टच कंट्रोल की सुविधा भी मिलती है।
  • टच कंट्रोल्स का उपयोग वॉल्यूम कंट्रोल, कॉल पिक/रिजेक्ट और प्ले/पॉज के लिए किया जा सकता है।
  • बड्स सिर्फ 4.5 ग्राम वजनी है और यह IPX4 स्वेट रेसिस्टेंस रेटिंग के साथ आते हैं।
  • दोनों बड्स में क्लियर वॉयस कॉलिंग के लिए अलग-अलग माइक लगे हैं।
