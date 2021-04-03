पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिडरेंज फ्लैगशिप फोन:रियलमी X7 और X7 प्रो 5G स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत, फीचर्स और ऑफर्स की डिटेल

नई दिल्लीकुछ ही क्षण पहले
चीनी कंपनी रियलमी ने भारत में अपने दो नए स्मार्टफोन रियलमी X7 और X7 प्रो लॉन्च कर दिए हैं। दोनों ही फोन 5G सपोर्ट और मीडियाटेक डायमेंसिटी प्रोसेसर से लैस है। फोटोग्राफी के लिए X7 प्रो में चार और X7 में तीन रियर कैमरे मिलेंगे। कंपनी ने X7 प्रो को सिंगल रैम और स्टोरेज ऑप्शन जबकि X7 को दो कॉन्फिगरेशन में उतारा है। पिछले साल सितंबर में कंपनी इन्हें चीन में लॉन्च कर चुकी है।

रियलमी X7 और X7 प्रो: भारत में कीमत

  • रियलमी X7 प्रो के एकमात्र 8 जीबी रैम और 128 जीबी स्टोरेज मॉडल की कीमत 29,999 रुपए है। फोन फैंटेसी और मिस्टिक ब्लैक कलर ऑप्शन में उपलब्ध है।
  • रियलमी X7 5G के 6 जीबी रैम और 128 जीबी स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत 19,999 रुपए और 8 जीबी रैम और 128 जीबी स्टोरेज मॉडल की कीमत 21,999 रुपए है। फोन नेबुला और स्पेस सिल्वर कलर ऑप्शन में उपलब्ध है।
  • रियलमी X7 प्रो स्मार्टफोन 10 फरवरी से फ्लिपकार्ट, रियलमी डॉट कॉम और ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होगा। रियलमी X7 को 12 फरवरी से इन्हीं प्लेटफॉर्म से खरीदा जा सकेगा।
  • लॉन्चिंग ऑफर के तहत आईसीआईसीआई क्रेडिट कार्ड एंड ईएमआई ऑप्शन से फोन खरीदने पर 2 हजार रुपए का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट और एक्सिस बैंक क्रेडिट कार्ड और ईएमआई ऑप्शन पर 1500 रुपए का कैशबैक मिलेगा।
  • कंपनी ने दोनों के लिए फ्लिपकार्ट स्मार्ट अपग्रेड और रियलमी अपग्रेड प्रोग्राम लॉन्च किए हैं, जिसमें रियलमी X7 सीरीज को सिर्फ 70% कीमत में खरीदा जा सकता है, बाकी रकम साल भर बाद देना होगी।
  • स्कीम के तहत रियलमी X7 5G के 6GB+128GB वैरिएंट को 13,999 रुपए जबकि 8GB+128GB वैरिएंट को 15,399 रुपए में खरीदा जा सकेगा। रियलमी X7 प्रो 5G के लिए 20,999 रुपए चुकाने होंगे।
  • शुरुआती तौर पर यह प्रोग्राम फ्लिपकार्ट पर उपलब्ध है, आगे इसे कंपनी की ऑफिशियल साइट और ऑफलाइन स्टोर पर भी उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

रियलमी X7 और X7 प्रो: बेसिक स्पेसिफिकेशन

रियलमी X7 प्रोरियलमी X7
डिस्प्ले साइज6.55 इंच6.40 इंच
डिस्प्ले टाइपFHD+ एमोलेड डिस्प्लेFHD+ सुपर एमोलेड डिस्प्ले
ओएसरियलमी यूआई बेस्ड एंड्रॉयड 10रियलमी यूआई बेस्ड एंड्रॉयड 10
प्रोसेसरऑक्टा-कोर डायमेंसिटी 1000+मीडियाटेक डायमेंसिटी 800U 5G
रैम+स्टोरेज8GB+128GB6GB+128GB/8GB+128GB
रियर कैमरा64+8+2+2MP64+8+2MP
फ्रंट कैमरा32MP16MP
बैटरी4500mAh विद 65W फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट4310mAh विद 50W फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट
