  Hindi News
  Tech auto
  Redmi 9 Power With Quad Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

लो-बजट स्मार्टफोन:6000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हुआ रेडमी 9 पावर, टॉप वैरिएंट की कीमत 12 हजार रुपए

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
बाजार में यह सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M11, वीवो Y20, ओप्पो A53 और​​​​​​​ ओप्पो A15s को चुनौती देगा।
  • फोन ब्लेजिंग ब्लू, इलेक्ट्रिक ग्रीन, फेरी रेड और माइटी ब्लैक कलर में मिलेगा
  • बैटरी 18W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट करता है, बॉक्स में 22.5W चार्जर मिलेगा

रेडमी 9 पावर को भारत में शाओमी के लेटेस्ट बजट स्मार्टफोन के रूप में लॉन्च किया गया है। नया मॉडल क्वाड रियर कैमरे और वाटरड्रॉप-स्टाइल डिस्प्ले नॉच के साथ आता है। रेडमी 9 पावर में लेटेस्ट एमआईयूआई 12 भी शामिल है। इसके अन्य खास फीचर्स में क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 662 प्रोसेसर, स्टीरियो स्पीकर और 128 जीबी तक का ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज शामिल है। रेडमी 9 पावर स्मार्टफोन नोट 9 4G का रीबैज्ड वर्जन है, जिसे पिछले महीने के अंत में चीन में उतारा गया था, हालांकि इसके कैमरा, रैम और स्टोरेज में थोड़े अंतर देखने को मिलेगा। बाजार में यह सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M11, वीवो Y20, ओप्पो A53 और ओप्पो A15s को चुनौती देगा।

डुअल नैनो सिम सपोर्ट करना वाला रेडमी 9 पावर एंड्रॉयड 10 पर बेस्ड एमआईयूआई 12 पर काम करता है।
डुअल नैनो सिम सपोर्ट करना वाला रेडमी 9 पावर एंड्रॉयड 10 पर बेस्ड एमआईयूआई 12 पर काम करता है।

रेडमी 9 पावर: भारत में कीमत और उपलब्धता

  • भारत में रेडमी 9 पावर दो वैरिएंट में उपलब्ध है। इसके 4 जीबी रैम+64 जीबी स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत 10,999 रुपए जबकि 4 जीबी रैम+128 जीबी स्टोरेज वैरिएंट की कीमत 11,999 रुपए है।
  • स्मार्टफोन चार कलर ऑप्शन में आता है, जिसमें ब्लेजिंग ब्लू, इलेक्ट्रिक ग्रीन, फेरी रेड और माइटी ब्लैक शामिल हैं।
  • यह अमेजन के साथ-साथ एमआई डॉट कॉम पर ऑनलाइन और एमआई होम्स, एमआई स्टूडियोज और एमआई स्टोर्स के माध्यम से ऑफलाइन उपलब्ध होगा।
  • फोन की पहली सेल 22 दिसंबर, दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होगी। यह फोन जल्द ही ऑफलाइन रिटेलर्स के माध्यम से भी उपलब्ध होगा। ।
  • बता दें कि रेडमी नोट 9 4G के बेस मॉडल को 4 जीबी रैम+128 जीबी स्टोरेज मॉडल को CNY 999 (लगभग 11,200 रुपए) की शुरुआती कीमत के साथ चीन में लॉन्च किया गया था।

रेडमी 9 पावर: स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • डुअल नैनो सिम सपोर्ट करना वाला रेडमी 9 पावर एंड्रॉयड 10 पर बेस्ड एमआईयूआई 12 पर काम करता है।
  • फोन में 6.53-इंच का फुल-एचडी प्लस 1080x2340 पिक्सल रेजोल्यूशन डॉट ड्रॉप (19.5 के साथ वाटरड्रॉप-स्टाइल नॉच) डिस्प्ले हैं, कंपनी का कहना है कि इसमें 19.5:9 आस्पेक्ट रेशो, 400 एनआईटी ब्राइटनेस, और कॉर्निंग गोरिल्ला ग्लास 3 प्रोटेक्शन मिलेगा।
  • फोन एक ऑक्टा-कोर क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 662 प्रोसेसर से लैस है, जिसे एड्रेनो 610 जीपीयू और 4 जीबी LPDDR4X रैम के साथ जोड़ा गया है।
  • फोटो और वीडियो के लिए, रेडमी 9 पावर में क्वाड रियर कैमरा सेटअप मिलता है, जिसमें 48-मेगापिक्सल का प्राइमरी कैमरा सेंसर, अल्ट्रा-वाइड-एंगल लेंस के साथ 8 मेगापिक्सल का सेकेंडरी सेंसर, 2-मेगापिक्सल का मैक्रो शूटर, और एक 2-मेगापिक्सल का डेप्थ सेंसर शामिल है।
  • सेल्फी और वीडियो चैट के लिए, रेडमी 9 पावर के फ्रंट में 8-मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा सेंसर लगा है। कैमरा सेंसर आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस (AI) पर बेस्ड फेस अनलॉक का भी सपोर्ट मिलता है।
  • रेडमी 9 पावर 128 जीबी तक का ऑनबोर्ड यूएफएस 2.2 स्टोरेज के साथ आता है। डेडिकेटेड माइक्रो एससी कार्ड स्लॉट से इसके स्टोरेज को 512 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
  • कनेक्टिविटी ऑप्शन में विकल्पों में 4G VoLTE, डुअल-बैंड वाई-फाई, ब्लूटूथ वर्जन 5.0, जीपीएस / ए-जीपीएस, इन्फ्रारेड (आईआर) ब्लास्टर, यूएसबी टाइप-सी और एक 3.5 एमएम हेडफोन जैक शामिल हैं।
  • फोन स्टीरियो स्पीकर के साथ भी आता है जो हाई-रेस ऑडियो प्रमाणित हैं। अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो और नेटफ्लिक्स सहित प्लेटफार्मों के माध्यम से एचडी वेब स्ट्रीमिंग का समर्थन करने के लिए वाइडवाइन L1 सर्टिफिकेशन भी है।
  • कंपनी ने रेडमी 9 पावर पर एक साइड-माउंटेड फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर दिया है। फोन में एक्सीलेरोमीटर, एंबियंट लाइट, मैग्नेटोमीटर और प्रॉक्सीमीटर सेंसर भी शामिल हैं।
  • फोन में 6000mAh की बैटरी है जो 18W फास्ट चार्जिंग (बॉक्स में 22.5W चार्जर) को सपोर्ट करती है।
  • रेडमी 9 पावर रिवर्स वायर्ड चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ आता है और इसमें एक एन्हांस्ड लाइफस्पेस बैटरी (ELB) तकनीक शामिल है। 198 ग्राम वजनी इस फोन का डायमेंशन 162.3x77.3x9.6 एमएम है।

