जियो के पोस्टपेड प्लान:भारतीय यूजर्स 50 पैसे प्रति मिनट में कर पाएंगे इंटरनेशनल कॉलिंग, USA और UAE में फ्री होगी रोमिंग; जानिए प्लान से जुड़ी पूरी डिटेल

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
जियो के इन पोस्टपेड प्लस प्लान में 399 रुपए, 599 रुपए, 999 रुपए और 1499 रुपए वाले प्लान शामिल हैं
  • नेटफ्लिक्स, अमेजन प्राइम और डिज्नी हॉटस्टार प्लस का सब्सक्रिप्शन मिलेगा
  • जियो ऐप्स के साथ 650+ लाइव टीवी चैनल, वीडियो कंटेंट, सॉन्ग और न्यूजपेपर्स मिलेंगे

रिलायंस जियो पोस्टपेड यूजर्स के लिए पोस्टपेड प्लस स्कीम के प्लान लेकर आई है। इन प्लान की कीमत 399 रुपए से शुरू है। कंपनी का कहना है कि नए जियो पोस्टपेड प्लस स्कीम में ग्राहकों को बेहतरीन कनेक्टिविटी के साथ एंटरटेनमेंट से जुड़ी सर्विसेज भी मिलेंगी। रिलायंस जियो के डायरेक्टर आकाश अंबानी ने कहा कि जियो पोस्टपेड प्लस को लॉन्च करने के लिए इससे उपयुक्त समय नहीं हो सकता।

आकाश ने कहा कि प्रीपेड स्मार्टफोन कैटेगरी में करीब 40 करोड़ संतुष्ट ग्राहकों के विश्वास को हासिल करने के बाद कंपनी अब पोस्टपेड कैटेगरी के ग्राहकों के विश्वास को हासिल करना चाहती है। उन्होंने कहा कि जियो पोस्टपेड प्लस को हर पोस्टपेड ग्राहक की जरूरतों को ध्यान में रखते हुए तैयार किया गया है। इनमें कनेक्टिविटी, एंटरटेनमेंट, सस्ती इंटरनेशनल रोमिंग जैसी सुविधाएं मिलेंगी।

जियो पोस्टपेड प्लस की खास बातें

  • नेटफ्लिक्स, अमेजन प्राइम और डिज्नी हॉटस्टार प्लस का सब्सक्रिप्शन।
  • जियो ऐप्स के साथ 650+ लाइव टीवी चैनल, वीडियो कंटेंट, सॉन्ग और न्यूजपेपर्स।
  • फैमिली प्लान की शुरुआत 250 रुपए प्रति कनेक्शन, जिसमे 500GB रोलऑवर डाटा।
  • दुनियाभर में वाई-फाई कॉलिंग।

इंटरनेशनल प्लस

  • विदेशी यात्रा करने वाले पैसेंजर्स को फर्स्ट-एवर इन फर्स्ट कनेक्टिविटी
  • USA और UAE में फ्री इंटरनेशनल रोमिंग
  • भारत से 1 रुपए में वाई-फाई पर इंटरनेशनल कॉलिंग
  • इंटरनेशनल कॉलिंग (ISD) की शुरुआत 50 पैसे प्रति मिनट

जियो के इन पोस्टपेड प्लस प्लान में 399 रुपए, 599 रुपए, 999 रुपए और 1499 रुपए वाले प्लान शामिल हैं। सभी प्लान यूजर्स की जरूरत के हिसाब से इंडिविजुअल ऑफर्स और डाटा लिमिट के साथ आएंगे।

जियो पोस्टपेड प्लस प्लान को ग्राहक 24 सितंबर से जियो स्टोर से खरीद पाएंगे। इसके लिए कंपनी होम डिलिवरी भी करेगी। इन प्लान को www.jio.com/postpaid से भी खरीद पाएंगे।

