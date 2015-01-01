पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्पोर्टी कॉम्पैक्ट SUV:रेनो ने पेश किया किगर का कॉन्सेप्ट मॉडल, 2021 में सबसे पहले भारत में लॉन्च होगी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले

  • इसका प्रोडक्शन वर्जन 80 फीसदी कॉन्सेप्ट मॉडल जैसा ही होगा
  • इसकी एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 5.75-9.75 लाख रु. तक हो सकती है

रेनो इंडिया ने आज अपनी कॉम्पैक्ट SUV किगर का कॉन्सेप्ट मॉडल पेश किया है और इसे ऑल-न्यू टर्बो पेट्रोल इंजन के साथ लॉन्च करने की पुष्टि की गई है। ट्राइबर के साथ CMF-A+ प्लेटफॉर्म को शेयर करते हुए, किगर शो कार को फ्रांस में कॉर्पोरेट डिजाइन टीमों और ब्रांड के भारतीय डिवीजन के साथ मिलकर डिजाइन किया गया है।

डिफरेंट पेंट स्कीम मिलेगी

  • दो कलर 'कैलिफोर्निया ड्रीम' और 'ऑरोरा यारेलिस' से मिलकर बने इसके बॉडी पेंट को अलग-अलग एंगल और रोशनी से देखने पर यह ब्लू और पर्पल कलर में बदलता है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इसका प्रोडक्शन वर्जन 80 फीसदी तक ठीक ऐसा ही होगा। पांच-सीटर कार ग्रुप ​​रेनो का तीसरा प्रोडक्ट बन जाएगा, जो वैश्विक बाजारों तक पहुंचने से पहले भारत में अपनी शुरुआत करेगा।
  • जैसा कि बी-सेगमेंट में उद्योग की बिक्री का 50 प्रतिशत से अधिक हिस्सा है, रेनो का मानना ​​है कि किगर भारत के सफर को आगे जारी रखने में मदद करेगी। फ्रांसीसी निर्माता पहले से ही भारत में 6.5 लाख यूनिट की बिक्री कर चुका है और किगर को एक "बोल्ड और बेजोड़ फ्रंट डिजाइन के साथ सड़क पर दमदार उपस्थिति" दर्ज करने के लिए विकसित और डिजाइन किया गया है।

हुंडई ने लॉन्च की ऑल न्यू i20 प्रीमियम हैचबैक, शुरुआती कीमत 6.80 लाख रुपए; पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों इंजन में मिलेगी

रेनो किगर की हाइलाइट्स

रेनो किगर, शहरी आधुनिकता और बाहरी क्षमता पर जोर देती है। किगर शो कार में मुख्य आकर्षण सेमी-फ्लोटिंग रूफ, रूफ इंटीग्रेटेड स्पॉइलर फ्लैग ड्रॉप, स्लोपिंग रियर विंडो, टेपर्ड मिरर जैसे एयरप्लेन विंग्स, भारी-भरकम टायर्स के साथ 19-इंच के अलॉय व्हील्स, रूफ रेल्स, एग्रेसिव फ्रंट, रियर स्किड प्लेट्स और 210 मिमी ग्राउंड क्लियरेंस है।

निसान मैग्नाइट के समान होंगे काफी एलिमेंट्स

आप गौर करेंगे कि इसमें टू-लेवल फुल एलईडी हेडलाइट्स, यूनिक नियॉन इंडिकेटर लाइट, शार्क फिन एंटीना, मस्कुलर व्हील आर्क्स और डबल सी-आकार की एलईडी टेल लैंप्स दी गई हैं। प्रोडक्शन वर्जन रेनो किगर में, 26 नवंबर को लॉन्च होने वाली निसान मैग्नाइट की तरह प्लेटफॉर्म, इंजन और फीचर्स समेत बहुत कुछ एक समान होगा।

निसान मैग्नाइट की शुरुआती कीमत 5.50 लाख रुपए होगी, अपने सेगमेंट में 360 डिग्री कैमरा वाली पहली कार

इंजन और फीचर्स में यह होगा खास

  • किगर 1.0 लीटर के थ्री-सिलेंडर टर्बोचार्ज्ड पेट्रोल इंजन से लैस होगी, जिसे मैनुअल या सीवीटी ऑटोमैटिक ट्रांसमिशन के साथ जोड़ा जाएगा।
  • इसमें 1.0-लीटर नैचुरली-एस्पिरेटेड पेट्रोल इंजन भी मिलने की उम्मीद है।
  • इंटीरियर में डिजिटल इंस्ट्रूमेंट क्लस्टर, एपल कार प्ले और एंड्रॉयड ऑटो कनेक्टिविटी के साथ आठ इंच का टचस्क्रीन इंफोटेनमेंट सिस्टम जैसे फीचर्स मिलेंगे।

भारत में इतनी हो सकती है कीमत

  • बाजार में किगर का मुकाबला कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी जैसे मारुति सुजुकी विटारा ब्रेजा, हुंडई वेन्यू, किआ सोनेट, टाटा नेक्सन, महिंद्रा एक्सयूवी 300 और फोर्ड ईकोस्पोर्ट से होगा।
  • भारी स्थानीयकरण की बदौलत यह अपनी आक्रामक कीमत से अपनी प्रतिद्वंद्वियों को कड़ी टक्कर देने में कामयाब हो सकती है।
  • इसकी एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 5.75-9.75 लाख रुपए तक होने की उम्मीद है।

टाटा ने अपनी प्रीमियम हैचबैक अल्ट्रोज का XM+ वैरिएंट लॉन्च किया, इसमें नए इंफोटेनमेंट के साथ कई एडिशन फीचर्स जोड़े गए

सोशल मीडिया पर कंपनी ने शेयर किया वीडियो टीजर

