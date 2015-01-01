पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price | Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Priced At Rs 1.76 Lakh, Key Specifications Features, And Latest Colours Pictures

न्यू लॉन्च:रॉयल एनफील्ड ने अपनी मोस्ट अवेटेड मीटियर 350 लॉन्च की, पहली बार स्मार्टफोन कनेक्टिविटी मिलेगी

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहले
राइडर रॉयल एनफील्ड ऐप की मदद से अपने फोन को बाइक से कनेक्ट और कंट्रोल कर पाएंगे
  • ग्राहक इसे फायरबॉल, सेटेलर और सुपरनोवा के तीन अलग-अलग वैरिएंट में खरीद पाएंगे
  • भारतीय मार्केट में इसका मुकाबला होंडा H'Ness CB350 और जावा ट्विन से होगा

रॉयल एनफील्ड ने अपनी मोस्ट अवेटेड बुलेट मीटियर 350 भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च कर दी है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 1.76 लाख रुपए तय की गई है। ग्राहक इसे फायरबॉल, सेटेलर और सुपरनोवा के तीन अलग-अलग वैरिएंट में खरीद पाएंगे। वहीं, इसमें यलो, ब्लैक और रेड कलर ऑप्शन मिलेंगे। कंपनी ने लॉन्चिंग के साथ इसकी बुकिंग भी शुरू कर दी है।

पहली बार स्मार्टफोन कनेक्टिविटी

  • इस बुलेट में 349cc एयर-कूल्ड सिंगल सिलिंडर BS6 कंप्लायंट इंजन दिया है। ये 20.5hp की पावर और 27Nm टॉर्क जेनरेट कर सकता है। इंजन को 5 स्पीड गियरबॉक्स से लैस किया है। कंपनी ने बुलेट में स्मार्ट कनेक्टिविटी दी है।
  • राइडर रॉयल एनफील्ड ऐप की मदद से अपने फोन को बाइक से कनेक्ट और कंट्रोल कर पाएंगे। फोन से नेविगेशन कनेक्ट कर इंस्ट्रूमेंट क्लस्टर में देख सकते हैं। इस तरह का फीचर कंपनी पहली बार किसी बुलेट में दे रही है।
  • मीटियर 350 में डिजिटल एनालॉग इंस्ट्रूमेंट क्लस्टर मिलेगा, जिसमें राइडर गियर पोजिशन, ओडोमीटर, फ्यूल गेज, ट्रिप मीटर और सर्विस रिमाइंडर जैसे फीचर्स देख पाएंगे।
  • सेफ्टी के लिए इसमें डुअल चैनल ABS, ट्विन शॉक एब्जॉर्ब, LED DRL वाले सर्कुलर हैलोजन हेडलैम्प, LED टेललैम्प और 41mm टेलिस्कोपिक फॉर्क्स लगे हैं। बुलेट की सीट भी दो लोगों के हिसाब से कंफर्टेबल है। इसमें बैकरेस्ट भी दिया है।
  • भारतीय ऑटो मार्केट में इसका मुकाबला होंडा H'Ness CB350 और जावा ट्विन से होगा। बता दें कि होंडा H'Ness CB350 की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत करीब 1.85 लाख रुपए और जावा ट्विन की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 1.64 लाख रुपए है।
