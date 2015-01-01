पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रॉयल एनफील्ड मीटियर 350:इसके सभी वैरिएंट की कीमत और कलर की डिटेल आई सामने, पहली बार स्मार्टफोन कनेक्टिविटी मिल रही

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • ग्राहक इसे फायरबॉल, सेटेलर और सुपरनोवा के तीन अलग-अलग वैरिएंट में खरीद पाएंगे
  • भारतीय मार्केट में इसका मुकाबला होंडा H'Ness CB350 और जावा ट्विन से होगा

रॉयल एनफील्ड ने हाल ही में अपनी मोस्ट अवेटेड बुलेट मीटियर 350 भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च की है। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 1.76 लाख रुपए तय की गई है। ग्राहक इसे फायरबॉल, सेटेलर और सुपरनोवा के तीन अलग-अलग वैरिएंट में खरीद पाएंगे। कंपनी ने लॉन्चिंग के साथ इसकी बुकिंग भी शुरू कर दी है। अब इसके सभी वैरिएंट की कीमत सामने आ गई है।

रॉयल एनफील्ड मीटियर 350 के वैरिएंट की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत

वैरिएंटकीमत
फायरबॉल1.76 लाख रुपए
सेटेलर1.81 लाख रुपए
सुपरनोवा1.90 लाख रुपए

फायरबॉल वैरिएंट को दो सिंगल-टोन कलर ऑप्शन यलो और रेड में खरीद सकते हैं। सेटेलर वैरिएंट को तीन सिलंग-टोन कलर ऑप्शन डार्क रेड, डार्क ब्लू और मैट ब्लैक में खरीद सकते हैं। वहीं, सुपरनोवा को दो डुअल-टोन कलर ऑप्शन ब्राउन-ब्लैक और लाइट ब्लू-ब्लैक में खरीद पाएंगे।

रॉयल एनफील्ड मीटियर 350 के स्पेसिफिकेशन और फीचर्स

  • इस बुलेट में 349cc एयर-कूल्ड सिंगल सिलिंडर BS6 कंप्लायंट इंजन दिया है। ये 20.5hp की पावर और 27Nm टॉर्क जेनरेट कर सकता है। इंजन को 5 स्पीड गियरबॉक्स से लैस किया है। कंपनी ने बुलेट में स्मार्ट कनेक्टिविटी दी है।
  • राइडर रॉयल एनफील्ड ऐप की मदद से अपने फोन को बाइक से कनेक्ट और कंट्रोल कर पाएंगे। फोन से नेविगेशन कनेक्ट कर इंस्ट्रूमेंट क्लस्टर में देख सकते हैं। इस तरह का फीचर कंपनी पहली बार किसी बुलेट में दे रही है।
  • मीटियर 350 में डिजिटल एनालॉग इंस्ट्रूमेंट क्लस्टर मिलेगा, जिसमें राइडर गियर पोजिशन, ओडोमीटर, फ्यूल गेज, ट्रिप मीटर और सर्विस रिमाइंडर जैसे फीचर्स देख पाएंगे।
  • सेफ्टी के लिए इसमें डुअल चैनल ABS, ट्विन शॉक एब्जॉर्ब, LED DRL वाले सर्कुलर हैलोजन हेडलैम्प, LED टेललैम्प और 41mm टेलिस्कोपिक फॉर्क्स लगे हैं। बुलेट की सीट भी दो लोगों के हिसाब से कंफर्टेबल है। इसमें बैकरेस्ट भी दिया है।
  • भारतीय ऑटो मार्केट में इसका मुकाबला होंडा H'Ness CB350 और जावा ट्विन से होगा। बता दें कि होंडा H'Ness CB350 की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत करीब 1.85 लाख रुपए और जावा ट्विन की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 1.64 लाख रुपए है।
