अपकमिंग क्रूजर:सात दिन बाद लॉन्च होगी रॉयल एनफील्ड मिटीओर 350, जानिए फीचर्स-स्पेसिफिकेशन और कलर ऑप्शन की डिटेल्स

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मिटीओर 350 तीन वैरिएंट - फायरबॉल, स्टेलर और सुपरनोवा में उपलब्ध होगी
  • इसमें फ्रंट व्हील में 19 इंच जबकि रियर में 17 इंच का व्हील मिलेगा

रॉयल एनफील्ड 6 नवंबर को थंडरबर्ड के रिप्लेसमेंट के तौर पर मिटीओर 350 करेगी। लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही बाइक के बारे में कई तरह की डिटेल्स सामने आ चुकी हैं, जिसमें वैरिएंट, इक्विपमेंट, स्पेसिफिकेशन से लेकर कीमत तक शामिल हैं। हालांकि वास्तविक कीमत के लिए 6 नवंबर तक इंतजार करना होगा। बाजार में होंडा हाइनेस सीबी 350 को इसका सबसे क्लोज कॉम्पीटिटर कहना गलत नहीं होगा।ह हाल ही में कंपनी ने इसका वीडियो टीजर भी जारी किया है।

रॉयल एनफील्ड मिटीओर 350: वैरिएंट्स

  • पहले ब्रोशर लीक से पता चला है कि मिटीओर 350 तीन वैरिएंट - फायरबॉल, स्टेलर और सुपरनोवा में उपलब्ध होगी। इन तस्वीरों ने हमें बाइक में मिलने वाले इक्विपमेंट और कलर ऑप्शन के बारे में अच्छा खासी जानकारी दे दी है।
  • इन लीक्स के मुताबिक, अच्छी बात यह है कि तीनों वैरिएंट्स में ब्लूटूथ-इनेबल्ड जीपीएस सिस्टम होगा जिसे कंपनी 'ट्रिपर नेविगेशन' कह रही है। टॉप-स्पेक सुपरनोवा वैरिएंट में विंडस्क्रीन और डुअल-टोन कलर स्कीम भी दी गई है। ब्रोशर ने यह भी पुष्टि की कि मिटीओर 350 को अपने डिजी-एनालॉग इंस्ट्रूमेंट क्लस्टर पर गियर पोजिशन इंडिकेटर मिलेगा।

रॉयल एनफील्ड मिटीओर 350: स्पेसिफिकेशन

दूसरे ब्रोशर लीक ने हमें बाइक में मिलने वाले मैकेनिकल्स के बारी में हिंट दिया।
दूसरे ब्रोशर लीक ने हमें बाइक में मिलने वाले मैकेनिकल्स के बारी में हिंट दिया।
  • दूसरे ब्रोशर लीक ने हमें बाइक में मिलने वाले मैकेनिकल्स के बारी में हिंट दिया। ब्रोशर के मुताबिक, मिटीओर 350 में पावर देने के लिए इसमें 350 सीसी का इंजन होगा, जिससे 20.5 हॉर्स पावर और 27 एनएम का टार्क मिलने की उम्मीद है। बता दें कि, थंडरबर्ड 350 में 19.8 हॉर्स पावर और 28 एनएम का टॉर्क मिलता है। ब्रोशर में यह भी कहता है कि इंजन में अभी भी एक लंबी-स्ट्रोक यूनिट होगी जो थंपिंग एग्जॉस्ट साउंड की सुविधा जारी रखेगा।
  • इसके अलावा, लीक हुए ब्रोशर से यह भी पता चलता है कि मिटीओर 350 में रिवाइज्ड गियरबॉक्स मिलेगा। कहा जा रहा है कि इसमें लाइटर क्लच पुल और स्मूदर शिफ्ट मिलेंगे। एक बड़ी खासियत यह भी होगी कि मिटीओर 350 में एक डबल-क्रैडल फ्रेम का उपयोग किया जाएगा।
  • मोटरसाइकिल 6-स्टेप एडजस्टेबल डुअल रियर शॉकर्स के साथ 41mm टेलिस्कोपिक फ्रंट फोर्क्स को स्पोर्ट करेगी, फ्रंट में 100/90 टायर और रियर में 140/70 टायर है। इसमें फ्रंट व्हील में 19 इंच जबकि रियर में 17 इंच का व्हील मिलेगा।
  • डुअल-चैनल एबीएस भी पेश किया जाएगा। मिटीओर में सात कलर ऑप्शन मिलेंगे- जिसमें फायरबॉल येलो, फायरबॉल रेड, स्टेलर रेड मेटेलिक, स्टेलर ब्लैक मैट, स्टेलर ब्लू मेटेलिक, सुपरनोवा ब्राउन और सुपरनोवा ब्लू शामिल हैं।

रॉयल एनफील्ड मिटीओर 350: संभावित कीमत

इस ब्रोशर में सामने आई कीमत की जानकारी।
इस ब्रोशर में सामने आई कीमत की जानकारी।
  • अप्रैल 2020 में मिटीओर 350 को लेकर एक लीक हुआ था, जो मिटीओर 350 के लिए एक ऑनलाइन कॉन्फिग्रेशन टूल के रूप में दिखाई दिया था। कॉन्फिग्रेशन टूल की तस्वीरों ने कुछ इक्विपमेंट्स से लैस फायरबॉल वैरिएंट को शोकेस किया था, जिसमें इसकी एक्स-शोरूम 1,68,550 रुपए दिखाई गई थी।
  • हालांकि, हम यह नहीं मानते हैं कि यह इस कीमत में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। सभी मैकेनिकल्स और टेक्नोलॉजिकल एडवांस्टमेंट को देखते हुए कहा जा सकता है कि मिटीओर 350 निश्चित रूप से क्लासिक 350 से महंगी होगी और कंपनी के लाइन-अप में हिमालय के करीब होगी। यह भी कहा जा सकता है कि एंट्री-लेवल फायरबॉल और टॉप-स्पेक सुपरनोवा वैरिएंट के बीच कीमत का अंतर लगभग 10,000-15,000 रुपए हो सकता है।
