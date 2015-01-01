पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई सुविधा:सैमसंग 2020 स्मार्ट टीवी लाइनअप में मिलेगा गूगल असिस्टेंट सपोर्ट, तेजी से एक्सेस कर सकेंगे कई फीचर्स

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सैमसंग के पास पहले से ही बिक्सबी और अमेजन एलेक्सा का सपोर्ट है
  • बिना किसी अतिरिक्त हार्डवेयर के असिस्टेंट का सपोर्ट दिया जाएगा- कंपनी

सैमसंग अब अपने 2020 स्मार्ट टीवी लाइनअप के लिए गूगल असिस्टेंट सपोर्ट ला रही है। हाल ही में दक्षिण कोरियाई इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स दिग्गज ने यह घोषणा की कि स्मार्ट टीवी के सभी 2020 लाइनअप अब गूगल असिस्टेंट को सपोर्ट करेंगे। यह आवाज के माध्यम से स्मार्ट होम कंट्रोल, वेब सर्च और ऐप्स तक फास्ट एक्सेस प्रदान करेगा। सैमसंग के पास पहले से ही बिक्सबी वॉयस असिस्टेंट और अमेजन एलेक्सा का सपोर्ट है।

सैमसंग इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स में विजुअल डिस्प्ले बिजनेस सिलाइन हैन ने कहा कि- 2018 में बिक्सबी के लॉन्च के बाद से हमारे स्मार्ट टीवी पर वॉयस असिस्टेंट का इस्तेमाल तेजी से बढ़ा है। गूगल असिस्टेंट और अमेजन एलेक्सा ने अब सपोर्ट किया है, हम अपने उपभोक्ताओं को उनके स्मार्ट टीवी के बारे में और भी पूछने के लिए आमंत्रित कर रहे हैं।

अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरे के साथ आएगा गैलेक्सी Z फोल्ड 3, तो सस्ते गैलेक्सी Z फ्लिप लाइट पर भी काम कर रही सैमसंग

कंपनी ने स्मार्ट टीवी लाइनअप का भी ऐलान किया है जिसमें गूगल असिस्टेंट सपोर्ट मिलने वाला है। कंपनी ने बताया कि 2020 4K और 8K QLED टीवी, क्रिस्टल UHD टीवी, द फ्रेम टीवी लाइनअप, द सीरिफ, द सीरो और द टेरेस बिना किसी अतिरिक्त हार्डवेयर के असिस्टेंट का सपोर्ट प्राप्त करेंगे।

सितंबर 2022 में लॉन्च होगा एपल का पहला फोल्डेबल आईफोन, फिलहाल चल रही है टेस्टिंग-रिपोर्ट

कंपनी ने अपने बयान में बताया कि- शुरुआत तौर पर गूगल असिस्टेंट सपोर्ट ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस, जर्मनी, इटली में यूजर्स की टीवी में आज से मिलना शुरू होगा और इस साल के अंत तक 12 और देशों में रोल आउट होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें