टेक अपडेट:ऑनलाइन स्पॉट हुआ सैमसंग गैलेक्सी A12, नोकिया ने 2.4 को लॉन्च करने की तैयारी की; रियलमी ने बताया नई सीरीज का प्लान

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गीकबेंच ने गैलेक्सी A12 को 3GB रैम और मीडियाटेक हीलियो प्रोसेसर के साथ लिस्टेड किया है
  • नोकिया 2.4 स्मार्टफोन नवंबर के आखिर में भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी A12 स्मार्टफोन को गीकबेंच पर SM-A125F मॉडल नंबर के साथ स्पॉट किया गया है। ये स्मार्टफोन इसी साल लॉन्च हुए गैलेक्सी A11 का अपग्रेड वर्जन माना जा रहा है। गीकबेंच ने इसे 3GB रैम और मीडियाटेक हीलियो P35 (MT6765) प्रोसेसर के साथ लिस्टेड किया है। ये दो स्टोरेज ऑप्शन और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ आएगा।

लिस्टेड जानकारी के मुताबिक, फोन एंड्रॉयड 10 ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर रन करेगा। वहीं, इसमें ऑक्टा-कोर मीडियाटेक हीलियो P35 (MT6765) प्रोसेसर मिलेगा। बैंचमार्क के मुताबिक, गैलेक्सी A12 ने सिंगल-कोर में 169 और मल्टी-कोर में 1001 अंक मिले थे। अगस्त में इस फोन से जुड़ी रूमर्स आई थीं जिसमें इसके 32GB और 64GB स्टोरेज के साथ 3GB रैम का जिक्र किया गया था।

नोकिया 2.4 की लॉन्चिंग

नोकिया 2.4 स्मार्टफोन नवंबर के आखिर में भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। इसे, ग्लोबल मार्केट में सितंबर में लॉन्च किया जा चुका है। HMD ग्लोबल का प्लानिंग के मुताबिक, इस फोन को डुअल रियर कैमरा और दो रैम ऑप्शन के साथ तीन कलर वैरिएंट में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है।

यूरो में इस फोन की कीमत 119 यूरो (करीब 10,500 रुपए) है। भारतीय बाजार में ये इसी कीमत में लॉन्च हो सकता है। फोन को यूरोप में चारकोल, डस्क और फिरोज कलर में लॉन्च किया गया है।

नोकिया 2.4 के स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • ये फोन डुअल-नैनो सिम के साथ आता है, वहीं एंड्रॉयड 10 ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर रन करता है। फोन में 6.5-इंच HD+ (720x1,600 पिक्सल) डिस्प्ले दिया है, जिसका आस्पेक्ट रेशियो 20:9 है। फोन में ऑक्टा-कोर मीडियाटेक हीलियो P22 प्रोसेसर के साथ 2GB और 3GB रैम के ऑप्शन दिए हैं।
  • फोन में 13 मेगापिक्सल का डुअल रियर कैमरा सेटअप किया गाय है। इसका दूसरा लेंस 2 मेगापिक्सल का है, जो डेप्थ सेंसर के साथ आता है। सेल्फी के लिए इसमें 5 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा दिया है, जो नॉच डिस्प्ले के साथ दिया है। फोन का ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज 32GB और 64GB है। इसे माइक्रो SD कार्ड की मदद से 512GB तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
  • कनेक्टिविटी के लिए इसमें 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, ब्लूटूथ 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, FM रेडियो, माइक्रो-USB और 3.5mm हेडफोन जैक के ऑप्शन दिए हैं। फोन के बैक पैनल पर फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर दिया है। इसमें 4,500mAh की बैटरी दी है।

रियलमी X7 अगले साल लॉन्च

रियलमी इंडिया के सीईओ माधव सेठ ने ट्वीट करके जानकारी दी है कि रियलमी X7 सीरीज अगले साल लॉन्च की जाएगी। इस सीरीज के दो स्मार्टफोन रियलमी X7 और रियलमी X7 प्रो लॉन्च होंगे। इन स्मार्टफोन को चीनी बाजार में लॉन्च किया जा चुका है, जो 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ आते हैं। कंपनी 2021 में 5G टेक्नोलॉजी पर काम करना चाहती है। हालांकि, सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग को लेकर अभी कोई डेट शेयर नहीं की गई है।

रियलमी X7, रियलमी X7 प्रो के स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • दोनों स्मार्टफोन डुअल-सिम सपोर्ट के साथ आते हैं और एंड्रॉयड 10 बेस्ड रियलमी UI ओएस पर रन करते हैं। रियलमी X7 में 6.4-इंच फुल HD+ (1,080x2,400 पिक्सल) एमोलेड डिस्प्ले दिया है। वहीं रियलमी X7 प्रो में 6.55-इंच फुल-HD+ एमोलेड डिस्पेल दिया है, जिसकी 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट है। रियलमी X7 में ऑक्टा-कोर डायमेनसिटी 800U प्रोसेसर और प्रो वैरिएंट में ऑक्टा-कोर डायमेनिसिटी 1000+ प्रोसेसर दिया है। रियलमी X7 में 8GB रैम और 128GB स्टोरेज मिलेगा। वहीं, रियलमी X7 प्रो में 8GB रैम और 256GB स्टोरेज मिलेगा।
  • कैमरा की बात की जाए, तब रियलमी X7 में 64-मेगापिक्सल प्राइमरी शूटर (f/1.8 अपरचर), 8-मेगापिक्सल सेंसर अल्ट्रा-वाइड एंगल (f/2.3) लेंस, 2-मेगापिक्सल ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट पोर्ट्रेट सेंसर (f/2.4) लेंस और 2-मेगापिक्सल मैक्रो शूटर (f/2.4 अपरचर) मिलेगा। सेल्फी के लिए इसमें 32-मेगापिक्सल (f/2.5) सेंसर दिया है। रियलमी X7 प्रो में भी यही कैमरा कॉम्बिनेशन दिया है।
  • रियलमी X7 में 4,300mAh की बैटरी और रियलमी X7 प्रो में 4,500mAh की बैटरी दी है। दोनों स्मार्टफोन 65 वॉट की फास्ट चार्जिंग को सपोर्ट करते हैं।
