नए साल का प्लान:एम-सीरीज में एक नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगी सैमसंग, मिल सकती है 7000mAh की बड़ी बैटरी और एंड्रॉयड 11 ओएस

नई दिल्ली24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M12 ने भारतीय मानक ब्यूरो (बीआईएस) से सर्टिफिकेशन हासिल कर लिया है।
  • गैलेक्सी M12 की 2021 की शुरुआत में लॉन्च होने की उम्मीद है
  • कुछ बाजारों में इसे गैलेक्सी F12 के नाम से उतारा जा सकता है

सैमसंग अब एम-सीरीज में एक और दमदार स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने की तैयारी में है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M12 ने भारतीय मानक ब्यूरो (बीआईएस) से सर्टिफिकेशन हासिल कर लिया है। लेटेस्ट डेवलपमेंट से पता चलता है कि नया सैमसंग फोन जल्द ही भारत में अपना रास्ता बना सकता है। यह सैमसंग फोन, जिसे गैलेक्सी M12 माना जा रहा है, को बेंचमार्क पोर्टल गीकबेंच पर लिस्टेड किया गया है।

लिस्टिंग से पता चलता है कि स्मार्टफोन, एक्सीनॉस 850 प्रोसेसर से लैस हो सकता है, इस प्रोसेसर ने गैलेक्सी A21s के साथ डेब्यू किया था। गैलेक्सी M12 को गैलेक्सी M11 के अपग्रेड वर्जन के तौर पर लॉन्च किया जा रहा है, जिसे मार्च में एंट्री-लेवल स्पेसिफिकेशन के साथ बाजार में उतारा गया था। इसे कुछ बाजारों में गैलेक्सी F12 के रूप में लॉन्च करने की भी अटकलें हैं।

मायस्मार्टप्राइस (MySmartPrice) ने बताया है कि एक सैमसंग फोन को मॉडल नंबर SM-M127G/DS के साथ बीआईएस वेबसाइट पर लिस्टेड किया गया है जो अब तक गैलेक्सी M12 से जुड़ा है। इसी लिस्टिंग में ऐसा मॉडल नंबर SM-F127G/DS शामिल करने के लिए भी कहा गया है जो गैलेक्सी F12 से संबंधित है।

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, बीआईएस सर्टिफिकेशन साइट गैलेक्सी M12 या गैलेक्सी F12 के बारे में कोई विशेष विवरण नहीं देती है। हालांकि, कुछ पिछली रिपोर्टों से पता चलता है कि दोनों फोन समान हो सकते हैं, और गैलेक्सी M12 कुछ बाजारों में गैलेक्सी F12 के नाम से उतारा जा सकता है।

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी गैलेक्सी M12: बेसिक स्पेसिफिकेशन (संभावित)

  • बीआईएस सर्टिफिकेशन के अलावा, गैलेक्सी M12 से जुड़ा एक सैमसंग फोन लाने वाला है, जो मॉडल नंबर SM-M127F के साथ गीकबेंच पर सामने आया है। इसे एक्सीनॉस 850 प्रोसेसर और 3 जीबी रैम मौजूद है। गीकबेंच साइट पर लिस्टिंग से गैलेक्सी स्मार्टफोन पर एंड्रॉयड 11 का भी पता चलता है।
  • इस महीने की शुरुआत में, इसी मॉडल नंबर SM-M127F वाला सैमसंग फोन ब्लूटूथ एसआईजी और वाई-फाई एलायंस वेबसाइटों पर दिखाई दिया। उन लिस्टिंग ने ब्लूटूथ v5.0 और सिंगल बैंड (2.4GHz) वाई-फाई का सुझाव दिया।
  • सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M12 के कुछ शुरुआती रेंडर में एक साइड-माउंटेड फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर और कई सेंसर के साथ एक स्क्वायर शेप के कैमरा मॉड्यूल का सुझाव दिया गया है। रेंडरर्स ने यूएसबी टाइप-सी पोर्ट के साथ-साथ 3.5 मिमी हेडफोन जैक का भी हिंट मिला है। इसके अलावा, फोन में एक वॉटरड्रॉप-स्टाइल डिस्प्ले नॉच दिखाई दिया।
  • सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M12 में 6.7 इंच का डिस्प्ले और 7000mAh की बड़ी बैटरी होने की अफवाह है। फोन के 2021 की शुरुआत में लॉन्च होने की उम्मीद है।

