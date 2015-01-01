पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut In India, Know New Price And Offers

बिग डिस्काउंट:10 हजार रु. सस्ता हुआ सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20+ BTS एडिशन स्मार्टफोन, जानिए नई कीमत और ऑफर्स

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
यह एडिशन दक्षिण कोरियाई पॉप सेंसेशन से इंस्पायर्ड है और पर्पल कलर के बैक पैनल के साथ आता है।
  • फोन में फास्ट चार्जिंग, वायरलेस चार्जिंग और रिवर्स वायरलेस चार्जिंग सपोर्ट मिलता है
  • फ्रंट में पंच-होल कटआउट के साथ 10 मेगापिक्सल का सेल्फी शूटर मिलता है

सैमसंग ने भारत में अपने फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन गैलेक्सी S20+ BTS एडिशन की कीमत में 10 हजार रुपए की कटौती कर दी है। नई कीमत सैमसंग इंडिया की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर लाइव हो गई है। कंपनी ने जून में ही गैलेक्सी बड्स + BTS एडिशन के साथ गैलेक्सी S20+ BTS एडिशन को लॉन्च किया था। यह एडिशन दक्षिण कोरियाई पॉप सेंसेशन से इंसपायर्ड है और पर्पल कलर के बैक पैनल के साथ आता है। इस वैरिएंट के स्पेसिफिकेशंस रेगुलर गैलेक्सी S20+ की तरह ही हैं। इनमें एकमात्र अंतर रियर पैनल पर ब्वॉय बैंड का लोगो और कुछ प्री-लोडेड बीटीएस-प्रेरित थीम हैं।

गैलेक्सी S20+ BTS एडिशन: नई कीमत

  • भारतीय बाजार में गैलेक्सी S20+ BTS एडिशन को 87999 रुपए में लॉन्च किया गया था, जो इसके सिंगल 128 जीबी स्टोरेज मॉडल की कीमत है।
  • कंपनी ने कीमत में 10 हजार रुपए की कटौती कर दी है, जिसके बाद अब यह ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर 77,999 रुपए में लिस्टेड है।
  • फिलहाल कंपनी ने इस बात पर कोई सफाई नहीं दी है कि यह कटौती परमानेंट है या अस्थाई।
  • कंपनी इस पर नो-कॉस्ट EMI ऑप्शन भी ऑफर कर रही है, जो 12,999.83 रुपए से शुरू है।
  • एचडीएफसी बैंक क्रेडिट/डेबिट कार्ड ईएमआई पर 1500 रुपए तक का 10 प्रतिशत इंस्टेंट कैशबैक भी उपलब्ध करा रही है।
  • एयरटेल मनी/ पेमेंट्स बैंक के माध्यम से कम से कम 2 हजार रुपए का मिनिमम ट्रांजेक्शन करने वाले ग्राहकों को 200 कैशबैक भी दिया जाएगा।

गैलेक्सी S20+ BTS एडिशन: बेसिक स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20+ BTS एडिशन एंड्रॉयड 10 पर बेस्ड वन यूआई पर काम करता है।
  • इसमें 6.7 इंच का QHD (1440x3200 पिक्सल रेजोल्यूशन) इन्फिनिटी-ओ डायनामिक AMOLED डिस्प्ले है, जो 120 हर्टज़ के साथ आता है।
  • फोन ऑक्टा-कोर Exynos 990 प्रोसेसर से लैस है, जिसे 8 जीबी रैम के साथ जोड़ा गया है।
  • फोटोग्राफी के लिए, गैलेक्सी S20+ BTS एडिशन में ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप है।
  • इसमें 64-मेगापिक्सल का प्राइमरी सेंसर, f/1.8 लेंस के साथ 12-मेगापिक्सल का वाइड-एंगल सेंसर, f/2.2 लेंस के साथ अल्ट्रा-वाइड-एंगल सेंसर और एक डेप्थ सेंसर शामिल है।
  • फ्रंट में पंच-होल कटआउट के साथ 10 मेगापिक्सल का सेल्फी शूटर मिलता है।
  • फोन, 128 जीबी के ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज के साथ आता है। कनेक्टिविटी ऑप्शन में 5G (चुनिंदा बाजार), 4G LTE, वाई-फाई 6, ब्लूटूथ 5.1, जीपीएस / ए-जीपीएस और एक यूएसबी टाइप-सी पोर्ट शामिल हैं।
  • इसमें इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर भी है। फोन फास्ट चार्जिंग, वायरलेस चार्जिंग और रिवर्स वायरलेस चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ 4500mAh बैटरी से लैस है।

