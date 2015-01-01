पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चीन को झटका:सैमसंग अपनी डिस्प्ले फैक्ट्री नोएडा में शिफ्ट करेगी, 4825 करोड़ रुपए निवेश किया जाएगा

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
सैमसंग की नोएडा में मोबाइल मैन्युफैक्चरिंग यूनिट है जिसका उद्घाटन 2018 में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया था
  • सैमसंग का भारत में यह पहला हाई-टेक्निक प्रोजेक्ट है
  • इस मैन्युफैक्चरिंग फैक्ट्री से 510 लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक में सैमसंग डिस्प्ले नोएडा प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के लिए विशेष उपायों को मंजूरी दी गई है। अब दक्षिण कोरियन कंपनी सैमसंग अपनी मोबाइल और आईटी डिस्प्ले फैक्ट्री को चीन से भारत शिफ्ट करेगी। यह फैक्ट्री नोएडा में लगाई जाएगी। कंपनी इस यूनिट के लिए 4825 करोड़ रुपए निवेश करेगी।

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार के प्रवक्ता ने एक बयान में कहा कि सैमसंग का भारत में यह पहला हाई-टेक्निक प्रोजेक्ट है। इसे चीन से यहां शिफ्ट किया जा रहा है। भारत दुनिया में तीसरा देश होगा जहां इस तरह की यूनिट होगी।

500 से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा
इस मैन्युफैक्चरिंग फैक्ट्री से 510 लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा। सैमसंग टीवी, मोबाइल फोन, टैबलेट और घड़ियों में इस्तेमाल होने वाली 70 फीसदी से अधिक डिस्प्ले प्रोडक्ट्स बनाती है। अभी कंपनी की दक्षिण कोरिया, वियतनाम और चीन में यूनिट है। सैमसंग की नोएडा में मोबाइल मैन्युफैक्चरिंग यूनिट है जिसका उद्घाटन 2018 में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया था। कंपनी ने तब इस यूनिट में 4915 करोड़ रुपए के निवेश का वादा किया था।

कंपनी ने हाल में कहा था कि वह भारत को इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स मैन्युफैक्चरिंग और एक्सपोर्ट का हब बनाने के लिए नए उपायों पर विचार कर रही है। सैमसंग के साथ-साथ एपल की पार्टनर कंपनियों फॉक्सकॉन, विस्ट्रॉन और पेगाट्रॉन को हाल में सरकार ने प्रोडक्शन लिंक्ड इनसेंटिव (PLI) स्कीम के तहत मंजूरी दी थी।

