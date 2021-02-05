पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

22% यूजर्स की ग्रोथ:स्नैपचैट पर डेली एक्टिव यूजर्स की संख्या 26 करोड़ से ज्यादा हुई, रोजाना 500 करोड़ स्नैप पोस्ट हो रहे

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
मल्टीमीडिया मैसेजिंग ऐप स्नैपचैट पर 2020 की आखिरी तिमाही में डेली एक्टिव यूजर्स की संख्या 16 मिलियन (1.6 करोड़) रही। कंपनी के पास अब 265 मिलियन (26.5 करोड़) डेली एक्टिव यूजर्स हैं। साल-दर-साल के आधार पर कंपनी को 22% की ग्रोथ मिली है। इस ऐप पर यूजर्स कई क्रिएटिव स्नैप बना सकते हैं। ऐप पर डेली 5 बिलियन (500 करोड़) से ज्यादा स्नैप बनाए जा रहे हैं।

स्नैपचैट के सीईओ इवान स्पीगल ने कहा कि ऐप पर यूजर्स शब्दों से ज्यादा पिक्चर्स के जरिए कम्युनिकेशन करते हैं। इसमें से 82% यूजर्स को लगता है कि वे इसकी मदद से दुनिया में कुछ नया कर सकते हैं। कंपनी समय के साथ नए फॉर्मेट लेकर आई है। 2020 में साल-दर-साल के आधार पर 70% लोगों ने ज्यादा समय दिया।

कंपनी के रेवेन्यू में 46% की ग्रोथ
इवान ने बताया कि हमारे प्लेटफॉर्म पर अब 35 मिलियन (3.5 करोड़) से ज्यादा बिजनेस हैं। वे कम्युनिटी और लोकल बिजनेस को जोड़ने वाले मैप का काम कर रहे हैं। आज हर दिन औसतन 200 मिलियन (20 करोड़) से ज्यादा लोग स्नैपचैट पर ऑग्मेंटेड रियलटी (AR) की मदद से जुड़ते हैं। 2020 में स्नैपचैट के रेवेन्यू में साल-दर-साल के आधार पर 46% की ग्रोथ रही है। कंपनी इस ग्रोथ को आगे भी जारी रखना चाहती है।

क्या है स्नैपचैट?
स्नैपचैट एक सोशल नेटवर्क प्लेटफॉर्म है। यहां पर यूजर फोटो और वीडियो शेयर कर सकता है। इसकी खास बात है कि जब भी यहां फोटो और वीडियो शेयर किया जाता है तब वो एक फिक्स टाइम के बाद डिलीट हो जाता है। इस ऐप को 2011 में रिलीज किया गया था।

कंपनी डेली 1 मिलियन डॉलर दे रही
स्नैपचैट पर आप सिर्फ 60 सेकंड का वीडियो बना सकते हैं। इस वीडियो की मदद से आप कमाई भी कर सकते हैं। स्नैप इंक ने कहा है कि वो यूजर्स को 1 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 7.30 करोड़ रुपए) प्रतिदिन देगी। यह राशि उन यूजर्स को दी जाएगी, जिनकी स्नैप प्लेटफॉर्म पर टॉप पर होगी। स्पॉटलाइट फीचर को बढ़ावा देने के लिए कंपनी यह योजना लेकर आई है।

स्नैपचैट के जरूरी टर्म्स

  • स्नैपकोड: यह किसी खास यूजर से लिंक्ड एक क्यूआर कोड है। प्रत्येक यूजर का एक यूनीक स्नैपकोड होता है जिससे फ्रेंड्स को जोड़ना आसान होता है। इसे स्क्रीन के टॉप लेफ्ट में प्रोफाइल पर क्लिक करके देख सकते हैं।
  • बिटमोजी: यह आपका ही एक कार्टून अवतार है। अगर आपने कोई स्टोरी पोस्ट नहीं की है और आप रियलटाइम में या प्रोफाइल में टाइप कर रहे हैं तो आपका बिटमोजी डिस्प्ले हो जाएगा।
  • कैप्चर बटन: यह स्नैपचैट के मुख्य इंटरफेस के बॉटम में स्थित एक सर्कुलर बटन है। कोई फोटो लेने के लिए इसे एक बार क्लिक करके होल्ड करने से वीडियो रिकॉर्ड हो जाएगा। इमेजेज और वीडियोज, दोनों को स्नैप्स कहा जाता है।
  • माय स्टोरी/ आवर स्टोरी: ये स्नैप्स या वीडियोज की एक सीरीज है जिसे आप कुछ फ्रेंड्स (माय स्टोरी) या पब्लिक (आवर स्टोरी) के साथ तब शेयर कर सकते हैं। जब आप इमेजेज केवल एक व्यक्ति को नहीं, बल्कि कई लोगों को दिखाना चाहते हैं।
  • चैट: अधिकतर यूजर्स को मालूम है कि स्नैप क्या है, लेकिन नए यूजर्स नहीं जानते कि इस ऐप में आइमैसेज या फेसबुक मैसेंजर के समान एक स्टैंडर्ड चैट फंक्शन भी है। आप कैमरा इंटरफेस से बाएं तरफ स्वाइप करके अपनी कन्वर्सेशन लिस्ट्स को देख सकते हैं।
  • डिस्कवर: आप अपनी प्रोफाइल पर राइट स्वाइप करके आप दूसरे लोगों की स्टोरीज देख सकते हैं। इसमें फ्रेंड्स की स्टोरीज सबसे ऊपर और उनके नीचे वेबसाइट्स, सेलेब्रिटीज और एडवर्टाइजर्स की स्टोरीज होंगी।
  • स्नैपचैट स्कोर: यह स्नैपचैट प्लेटफॉर्म पर यूजर्स की सक्रियता का न्यूमेरिकल स्कोर होता है जिसे प्रत्येक यूजर अपनी प्रोफाइल में देख सकता है। सक्रियता के कई मेजरमेंट होते हैं, लेकिन यह प्राथमिक रूप से आपके भेजे हुए स्नैप्स की संख्या पर आधारित है।
  • टीम स्नैपचैट: स्नैपचैट कभी-कभी यूजर्स को ऐसे मैसेजेज भेजता है जिनमें से अधिकतर मैसेजेज, अपडेट्स या होलिडेज के होते हैं। हालांकि ये मैसेजेज कॉमन नहीं होते, लेकिन चैट्स में लिस्टेड टीम स्नैपचैट में इनके आने की संभावना होती है।
