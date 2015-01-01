पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Suzuki V Strom 650 XT BS6 Price | Suzuki V Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched; Priced At Rs 8.84 Lakh, Key Specifications Features, And Latest Colours Pictures

सुजुकी की नई बाइक:BS6 इंजन के साथ वी-स्ट्रॉम 650 XT लॉन्च, उबड़-खाबड़ रास्तों पर भी दौड़ेगी; कीमत 8.84 लाख रुपए

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • इस बाइक को इसी साल ऑटो एक्सपो 2020 में सोकेश किया था
  • इसे शैंपेन यलो और पर्ल ग्लेसियर व्हाइट कलर ऑप्शन में खरीद पाएंगे

सुजुकी मोटरसाइकिल इंडिया ने भारत में अपनी BS6 सुजुकी वी-स्ट्रॉम 650XT ABS लॉन्च कर दी है। इस बाइक की एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 8.84 लाख रुपए है। जापानी टू-व्हीलर मैन्युफैक्चरर्स ने अपनी इस बाइक को इसी साल ऑटो एक्सपो 2020 में सोकेश किया था। कंपनी का कहना है कि ये लॉन्ग रूट के साथ उबड़-खाबड़ इलाकों और सभी तरह के रास्तों पर चलने में पूरी तरह से कम्फर्टेबल है।

लॉन्चिंग इवेंट के मौके पर सुजुकी मोटरसाइकिल इंडिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर कोइचिरो हीरा ने कहा, "वी-स्ट्रॉम को भारत के लिए तैयार किया गया है। इस एडवेंचर बाइक ने देख के सभी तरह के रास्तों पर खुद को साबित किया है। ये अल्टीमेट बैलेंस और नेचुरल राइडिंग पोजिशन वाली मास्टरपीस है। इसमें कम्फर्ट सीट और फ्लेक्सिबल इंजन दिया है। इसमें नया BS6 इंजन मिलेगा, जो बाइक को ज्यादा क्लीन और ग्रीनर रखेगा।"

BS6 सुजुकी वी-स्ट्रॉम 650XT का इंजन
बाइक में नया BS6 645cc, फोर-स्ट्रोक, लिक्विड-कूल्ड, DOHC, 90 डिग्री वी-ट्विन पेट्रोल इंजन दिया है। इसमें सुजुकी का नया ईजी स्टार्ट सिस्टम दिया है। ये बटन बाइक को पुश करने के साथ स्टार्ट कर देता है। हालांकि, कंपनी ने इंजन के पावर और टॉर्क के साथ माइलेज से पर्दा नहीं उठाया। बाइक के BS4 मॉडल का इंजन 70 bhp का पावर और 62 Nm का टॉर्क जनरेट करता था। इसमें एंटी-लॉक ब्रेकिंग सिस्टम (ABS) के साथ थ्री-मोट ट्रेक्शन कंट्रोल सिस्टम दिया है।

इस बाइक को कंपनी के शोरूम से दो कलर में खरीद पाएंगे। जिसमें शैंपेन यलो और पर्ल ग्लेशियर व्हाइट शामिल है। बाइक में अन्य फीचर्स जैसे छोटी विंडशील्ड, सेट-अप सीट, स्पोक्स व्हील दिए हैं। इसमें सेमी डिजिटल इंस्ट्रूमेंट कंसोल मिलेगा, जो USB चार्जर और 12-वोल्ट पावर सॉकेट के साथ आएगा। सेफ्टी के लिए इसके रियर में ट्विन 320mm डिस्क और फ्रंट में 260mm सिंगल डिस्क दी है। बाइक का वजन 216 किलोग्राम है।

