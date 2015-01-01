पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

करना होगा बस थोड़ा इंतजार!:2021 की शुरुआत में लॉन्च होगी टाटा ग्रेविटास SUV, जानिए पावर-फीचर्स और किसे मिलेगी चुनौती

नई दिल्ली9 मिनट पहले
  • हैरियर की तुलना में ग्रेविटास 63mm लंबी और 80mm अधिक ऊंची है
  • दोनों एसयूवी 2741mm का एक समान व्हीलबेस देखने को मिलेगा

टाटा ग्रेविटास एसयूवी आखिरकार अगले साल की शुरुआत में बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध होगी। यह नई एसयूवी भारतीय बाजार में ब्रांड की एसयूवी रेंज में सबसे टॉप पर बैठती है।

टाटा ग्रेविटास: लॉन्चिंग टलने की वजह
इससे पहले 2020 के त्योहारी सीजन के दौरान बाजार में लॉन्च के लिए शेड्यूल की गई थी, लेकिन कुछ अन्य मॉडलों की तरह, ग्रेविटास की लॉन्चिंग भी कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण बाधित हुई सप्लाई चेन के वजह से टालनी पड़ी।

नई कार खरीद रहे हैं तो काम आएगा ये डेटा, देखें पिछले महीने किन 10 कारों को लोगों ने सबसे ज्यादा खरीदा

टाटा ग्रेविटास: हैरियर से कितनी अलग है

  • टाटा ग्रेविटास, हैरियर की तरह ही सात सीट मॉडल से ही प्रेरित है, लेकिन सीटों की अतिरिक्त पंक्ति के साथ यह हैरियर से कहीं अधिक एसयूविश है। हैरियर की तुलना में ग्रेविटास 63 एमएम ज्यादा लंबी और 80 एमएम ज्यादा ऊंची है, बावजूद इसके की दोनों एसयूवी 2741 एमएम का एक समान व्हीलबेस साझा करते हैं।
  • ग्रेविटास ने बी-पिलर तक हैरियर के साथ अपनी स्टाइल साझा की, जिसके बाद इसमें एक लंबी रियर ओवरहांग और तीसरी पंक्ति को समायोजित करने के लिए एक स्टेप्ड छत के साथ यूनिक डिजाइन मिलता है।
  • इसके अलावा, सात-सीटर एसयूवी में एक यूनिक अलॉय व्हील डिजाइन और कलर प्लेट्स देखने को मिलती है, जो इस हैरियर से अलग बनाती है।
  • इंजन की बात करें तो इसमें हैरियर का ही 170 हॉर्स पावर, 2.0-लीटर Kryotec डीजल इंजन है, जो ग्रेविटास में भी मिलेगा। ट्रांसमिशन के लिए इसमें 6-स्पीड मैनुअल या 6-स्पीड टॉर्क कन्वर्टर ऑटोमैटिक जोड़ा गया है।

ढेर सारे नए फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुई टोयोटा इनोवा क्रिस्टा फेसलिफ्ट, जानिए अपडेटेड मॉडल में क्या नया मिलेगा

टाटा ग्रेविटास: किससे होगा मुकाबला
ग्रेविटास का मुकाबला सेगमेंट में पहले से मौजूद एमजी हेक्टर प्लस और महिंद्रा एक्सयूवी 500 से है। महिंद्रा एक्सयूवी 500 में अप्रैल 2021 तक पूरी तरह से बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा। इसके अलावा, हुंडई लोकप्रिय हुंडई क्रेटा एसयूवी के सात सीटर वैरिएंट को भी तैयार कर रही है, जिसका मुकबला 2021 में लॉन्चिंग के बाद ग्रेविटास से होगा।

2021 में लॉन्च होंगी महिंद्रा की 6 SUV, इसमें न्यू जनरेशन बोलेरो-स्कॉर्पियो शामिल; XUV300 इलेक्ट्रिक भी देगी दस्तक

