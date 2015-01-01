पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रैश टेस्ट:मारुति सुजुकी वैगनआर को सेफ्टी के लिए मिले सिर्फ दो स्टार, टाटा मोटर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर उड़ाया मजाक

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
मारुति वैगनआर का 2019 में ग्लोबल एनकैप (NCAP) द्वारा क्रैश टेस्ट किया गया था, और एडल्ट सेफ्टी के लिए कार केवल 2 स्टार हासिल कर पाई थी।
  • टाटा ने एक पोस्टर जारी किया है, जिसमें एक टूटे हुए पहिए के साथ एक खाली गाड़ी खड़ी है
  • टियागो ने टेस्ट में एडल्ट सेफ्टी के लिए 4-स्टार और चाइल्ड सेफ्टी के लिए 3-स्टार हासिल किए हैं

क्रैश टेस्ट रेटिंग को लेकर टाटा मोटर्स सोशल मीडिया अपनी कॉम्पीटिटर्स का मजाक उड़ाने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहा है। कंपनी ने हाल ही में मारुति सुजुकी वैगनआर का भी मजाक उड़ाया, जो टाटा टियागो की क्लॉज कॉम्पीटिटर है। ग्लोबल एनकैप क्रैश टेस्ट में वैगनआर को सेफ्टी रेटिंग के तौर पर सिर्फ 2 स्टार मिले हैं।

टाटा ने जारी किया पोस्टर

  • हाल ही में, टाटा मोटर्स ने एक पोस्टर ऑनलाइन जारी किया है, जिसमें एक टूटे हुए पहिए के साथ एक खाली गाड़ी देखी जा सकती है। इसके साथ ही कंपनी ने "OH SH**T! WAGONE" नाम से एक मैसेज भी लिखा, जो टियागो कॉम्पीटिटर का ही शॉर्ट नेम है।
  • ओरिजनल पोस्ट के लिए कैप्शन इस प्रकार है: "Safety is ‘two‘ important to be ignored. Be smart before someone overturns your caRt"। यहां, R एक और हिंट है, जो वैगनआर के बारे में बता रहा है।

सेफ्टी के मामले में वैगनआर से बेहतर है टियागो

  • मारुति वैगनआर का 2019 में ग्लोबल एनकैप (NCAP) द्वारा क्रैश टेस्ट किया गया था, और एडल्ट सेफ्टी के लिए कार केवल 2 स्टार हासिल कर पाई थी जबकि चाइल्ड सेफ्टी के लिए भी इसे सिर्फ 2-स्टार ही मिले थे।
  • ये रेटिंग वर्तमान (थर्ड-जनरेशन, इंडिया स्पेक) मॉडल के लिए हैं। दूसरी ओर, क्रैश टेस्ट में टाटा टियागो ने एडल्ट सेफ्टी के लिए 4-स्टार और चाइल्ड सेफ्टी के लिए 3-स्टार हासिल किए हैं।

टाटा लाइनअप की सभी कार को मिली 4/5-स्टार सेफ्टी रेटिंग

  • हाल ही में, ग्लोबल एनकैप द्वारा मारुति सुजुकी एस-प्रेसो, हुंडई ग्रैंडi10 निओस और किआ सेल्टोस की टेस्टिंग की गई। अपने लो सेफ्टी स्कोर के कारण, तीनों ही कारों ने काफी निराश किया। यही कारण है कि टाटा मोटर्स को अपनी टियागो हैचबैक की प्रशंसा करने का मौका मिल गया, जिसने इनके साथ ही टेस्टिंग में भाग लिया। यह ध्यान दिया जाना चाहिए कि हैरियर को छोड़कर टाटा की लाइनअप की सभी कारों 4- या 5-स्टार सेफ्टी रेटिंग से सम्मानित किया गया है, हैरियर का क्रैश-टेस्ट किया जाना अभी बाकी है।
  • भारतीय खरीदारों के बीच वाहनों की सेफ्टी को लेकर जागरूकता बढ़ रही है। बहुत सारे लोग अब अपनी प्रायोरिटी लिस्ट में सेफ्टी को ऊपर रखते हैं। कुछ साल पहले तक लोगों में इसके प्रति इतनी जागरूकता नहीं थी और लोग केवल माइलेज और फीचर्स पर ही ज्यादा ध्यान दिया करते थे।

सोशल मीडिया पर टाटा मोटर्स ने उड़ाया वैगनआर का मजाक

