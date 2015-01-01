पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑफर:अब 29500 प्रति माह की सब्सक्रिप्शन पर घर ला सकते हैं टाटा नेक्सन ईवी, मेंटेनेंस-सर्विसिंग और इंश्योरेंस का टेंशन कंपनी का

नई दिल्ली37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मालिकों को उनकी पसंद के आधार पर घर या ऑफिस में चार्जर इंस्टॉल करके दिया जाएगा।
  • खरीदारों के पास 12 महीने, 24 महीने या 36 महीने का कार्यकाल चुनने का विकल्प रहेगा
  • ग्राहक या तो किराए के कार्यकाल बढ़ा सकते हैं या अंत कार कंपनी को वापस कर सकते हैं

टाटा मोटर्म ने नेक्सन के इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन को इस साल की शुरुआत में पेश किया था और इसे भारतीय ग्राहकों के बीच खूब सराहा गया है। अगस्त 2020 तक टाटा ने नेक्सन ईवी की 1000वीं यूनिट के रोल करने की घोषणा की, वहीं अगले तीन महीनों में यह संख्या दोगुनी करने में कामयाब रही, क्योंकि नवंबर के अंत तक 2,000 से अधिक यूनिट्स की बिक्री दर्ज की गई थीं।

अगस्त में लॉन्च किया था सब्सक्रिप्शन प्रोग्राम

  • नेक्सन ईवी के प्रति ग्राहकों के सकारात्मक उत्साह को भुनाने के लिए टाटा ने सीमित समय के लिए अगस्त 2020 में एक मासिक सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान उपलब्ध कराया, जो 41990 रुपए (36 महीने की अवधि) से शुरू था।
  • एक महीने बाद, टाटा ने कीमत घटाकर 34,900 प्रति माह कर दी और अब कंपनी ने सब्सक्रिप्शन स्कीम को और आकर्षक बना दिया है। कंपनी ने इसकी सब्सक्रिप्शन फीस को सीमित समय के लिए 29,990 रुपए प्रति माह कर दिया है।
  • गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि इसे सब्सक्रिप्शन स्कीम के तहत पीरियोडिक सर्विसिंग, डोर स्टेप डिलीवरी, 24×7 ऑन-कॉल रोडसाइड असिस्टेंट और फुल इंश्योरेंस कवरेज के साथ फ्री मेंटेनेंस कवर रहेगा।
  • खरीदारों के पास 12 महीने, 24 महीने या 36 महीने के लिए अपनी सुविधा के आधार पर कार्यकाल चुनने का विकल्प है। ग्राहक या तो किराए के कार्यकाल को बढ़ा सकते हैं या अंत में इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी को टाटा मोटर्स को वापस कर सकते हैं।

कंपनी घर या ऑफिस में इंस्टॉल करके देगी चार्जिंग पॉइंट

  • मालिकों को उनकी पसंद के आधार पर घर या ऑफिस में चार्जर इंस्टॉल करके दिया जाएगा। नेक्सन ईवी की कीमत 13.99 लाख रुपए की प्रतिस्पर्धी कीमत से शुरू होती है।
  • कार 30.2 kWh ली-आयन बैटरी पैक और एक परमानेंट मैग्नेट सिंक्रोनस इलेक्ट्रिक मोटर से लैस है, जो 320V के नामिनल वोल्टेज के साथ आती है।
  • यह तीन वैरिएंट (XM, XZ+ और XZ+ LUX) में उपलब्ध है। यह इलेक्ट्रिक मोटर और बैटरी पैक 8 साल/1.6 लाख किमी की स्टैंडर्ड वारंटी के साथ आती है।

फुल चार्ज में 312 किमी तक चलेगी

  • कंपनी का दावा है कि ऑल इलेक्ट्रिक मॉडल में सिंगल चार्ज पर 312 किमी की ड्राइविंग रेंज मिलती है।
  • नेक्सन ईवी में 129 पीएस का पावर और 245 एनएम का टॉर्क मिलता है।
  • यह 4.6 सेकंड में 0 से 60 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार और सिर्फ 10 सेकंड में 0 से 100 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार तक पहुंचती है।
  • यह 15A चार्जर का उपयोग करके यह आठ घंटों में 20 से 100 प्रतिशत तक चार्ज हो जाती है और डीसी फास्ट चार्जर केवल एक घंटे में 0-80 प्रतिशत तक चार्ज हो जाती है।
  • कार में हिल एक्सेंट और डिसेंट असिस्ट, कॉर्निंग स्टेबिलिटी कंट्रोल, 35 कनेक्टेड फीचर्स, ब्लू हाइलाइट्स के साथ डुअल-टोन इंटीरियर, सात इंच का हरमन टचस्क्रीन इंफोटेनमेंट सिस्टम, सात इंच का डिजिटल इंस्ट्रूमेंट क्लस्टर, ड्राइव मोड्स जैसे फीचर्स मिलते हैं।
