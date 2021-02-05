पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेस्ला का प्लान:सबसे पहले मॉडल 3 इलेक्ट्रिक सेडान को भारत में लॉन्च कर सकती है कंपनी, जानिए कितनी होगी कीमत और रेंज

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • टेस्ला कर्नाटक में एक इलेक्ट्रिक कार मैन्युफैक्चरिंग यूनिट खोलेगी
  • कंपनी के भारत में आने से करीब 2.8 लाख लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा

टेस्ला मोटर्स और भारत में इसका आगमन लंबे समय से चर्चा में है। टेस्ला की भारत में एंट्री सरकार की मेक-इन-इंडिया मुहिम का हिस्सा है। टेस्ला कारों को कंप्लीटली बिल्ट यूनिट्स (सीबीयू) रूट के जरिए भारत लाना काफी महंगा हो सकता है। ऐसे में कंपनी को भारत में ही मैन्युफैक्चरिंग प्लांट स्थापित कर रही है। कंपनी अपने पहले मॉडल के तौर पर 'मॉडल 3' लॉन्च कर सकती है। कितनी होगी इसकी कीमत और फुल चार्ज में कितना चलेगी, आइए जानते हैं...

भारत में कौनसा मॉडल पहले आएगा?

  • करीब पांच साल तक इंतजार के बाद टेस्ला भारत में अपने लोकप्रिय मॉडल के साथ शुरुआत करेगी। कंपनी मॉडल 3 (सेडान) को सबसे पहले लॉन्च कर सकती है, जो टेस्ला की सबसे सस्ती इलेक्ट्रिक कार भी है। कंपनी अपनी इस कार को इस साल एक मिड-लाइफ अपडेट देने की भी तैयारी में है। हालांकि इसे लेकर कंपनी ने कोई ऑफिशियल अनाउंमेंट नहीं किया है।
  • कंपनी मॉडल 3 को कंप्लीटली बिल्ट यूनिट्स (सीबीयू) रूट के जरिए भारत लाया जाएगा और देश में इसे असेंबल किया जाएगा ताकि इसकी कीमत कम रखी जा सके। अमेरिका में मॉडल 3 की कीमत 25-40 लाख रुपए के बीच है। भारत में इसकी कीमत 40-55 लाख रुपए के बीच हो सकती है।
  • बता दें कि मॉडल 3 को फुल चार्ज करने में सिर्फ 15 मिनट का समय लगता है। एक बार फुल चार्जिंग के बाद यह कार 500 किलोमीटर से ज्यादा की दूरी तय कर सकती है। कार की टॉप स्पीड 162 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा है।

पहले इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी क्यों लॉन्च नहीं कर रही कंपनी

  • भारत में इस समय एसयूवी कार का क्रेज तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। ज्यादातर निर्माता इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी सेगमेंट में पहले से ही अपने प्रोडक्ट उतार चुकी हैं, जिसमें मर्सिडीज-बेंज 'ईक्यूसी, हुंडई कोना और एमजी जेडएस ईवी शामिल है, जिसे भारत में अपने संबंधित ब्रांडों के लिए इलेक्ट्रिक चार्ज का नेतृत्व करती है।
  • टेस्ला मॉडल Y (एसयूवी) भविष्य में भारत के लिए रोडमैप पर होने की संभावना है। टेस्ला ने शुरुआती चरणों में भीड़ से बाहर खड़े होने के लिए मॉडल 3 का उपयोग कर सकती है। मॉडल 3 बाजार में अन्य सेडान से काफी अलग है। कार स्पेस, स्टोरेज और कंफर्ट के मामले में भी काफी बेहतर है।

बेंगलुरु में प्लांट लगाएगी, फिलहाल ऑफिस स्पेस की तलाश जारी

  • हाल ही में कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बी एस येदियुरप्पा ने इस बात पर मुहर भी लगाई कि टेस्ला कर्नाटक में एक इलेक्ट्रिक कार मैन्युफैक्चरिंग यूनिट खोलेगी। वह बोले कि तुमकुर जिले में एक इंडस्ट्रियल कॉरिडोर भी बनाया जाएगा, जिसकी लागत करीब 7725 करोड़ रुपये आएगी। टेस्ला के भारत में आने से बड़ा फायदा होगा। कंपनी के भारत आने से बड़ी मात्रा में रोजगार पैदा होगा। बी एस येदियुरप्पा के अनुसार टेस्ला की मैन्युफैक्चरिंग यूनिट बेंगलुरु में लगने से करीब 2.8 लाख लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा। हालांकि ध्यान देने वाली बात यह है कि टेस्ला ने खुद अभी तक कोई आधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं की है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, वर्तमान में कंपनी ऑफिस स्पेस ढूंढने में लगी है।
  • टेस्ला ने पिछले महीने 8 जनवरी को टेस्ला इंडिया मोटर्स एंड एनर्जी प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के नाम से अपनी सहायक कंपनी का बेंगलुरु में रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। टेस्ला इंडिया ने वैभव तनेजा, वेंकटरंगम श्रीराम, और डेविड जॉन फेंस्टीन को निदेशक नियुक्त किया है। तनेजा टेस्ला में सीएफओ हैं, जबकि फेंस्टीन टेस्ला में ट्रेड मार्केट एक्सेस में ग्लोबल सीनियर डायरेक्टर के पद पर कार्यरत हैं।
