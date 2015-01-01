पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेक बाइंग गाइड:इन 5 नेकबैंड में लगातार 15 घंटे तक गाने सुन सकेंगे, कीमत ढाई हजार भी नहीं

नई दिल्ली
  • विंगाजॉय CL-40 नेकबैंड में 5 कलर ऑप्शन में उपलब्ध है
  • नॉइस ट्यून फ्लेक्स नेकबैंड में डुअल पेयरिंग सपोर्ट मिलेगा

म्यूजिक के शौकीन बोरियत कम करने के लिए अलग-अलग तरह के ऑडियो इक्विपमेंट्स का सहारा ले रहे हैं। कुछ पोर्टेबल स्पीकर को पसंद कर रहे हैं, तो कुछ नेकबैंक। नेकबैंड का एक फायदा यह भी है कि इसे गले में लटकाया जा सकता है, जिससे इसके गुम होने की गुंजाइश न के बराबर हो जाती है।

अगर आप भी एक बढ़िया सा नेकबैंक खरीदने का विचार कर रहे हैं, तो कुछ ऐसे नेकबैंड्स की लिस्ट तैयार की है, जिसमें न सिर्फ दमदार साउंड मिलता है बल्कि कई एडवांस्ड फीचर्स भी मिल जाते हैं। नीचे देखें लिस्ट...

1. विंगाजॉय CL-40
कीमत: 2499 रुपए

  • कंपनी ने इसे हाल ही में लॉन्च किया है। यह 5 कलर ऑप्शन में उपलब्ध है। इसे इन-इयर डिजाइन दिया गया है और इसमें एचडी साउंड इफेक्ट मिलता है।
  • स्टाइलिश और लाइटवेट इस नेकबैंड में ब्लूटूथ 5.0 कनेक्टिविटी की सुविधा मिलती है, जिसमें 10 मीटर की रेंज मिलती है।
  • कंपनी का दावा है कि इसमें 15 घंटे का प्लेटाइम के साथ फास्ट-चार्जिंग सपोर्ट मिलता है।

2. एसक्लाउड हेडसेट
कीमत: 2499 रुपए (फ्लिपकार्ट)

  • एसक्लाउड का नेकबैंड दिखने में सिंपल और बेसिक सा दिखता है। बैंड काफी लाइटवेट है, जिसकी बदौलत इसे इस्तेमाल करना आसान है। कंपनी इसपर 3 महीने की वारंटी दे रही है।
  • कंपनी का दावा है कि इसमें 12 घंटे की बैटरी लाइफ मिलती है। नेकबैंड पर ही कंट्रोल बटन मिल जाते हैं। इयरफोन्स के पीछे की और मैग्नेटिक टिप मिल जाती है।

3. अकाई जिप्पी ZY200
कीमत: 2492 रुपए (फ्लिपकार्ट)

  • यह इयरफोन दिखने में थोड़ा स्टाइलिश है। इसमें रेड और ब्लैक कलर ऑप्शन उपलब्ध हैं। बैंड पर ही चार्जिंग, कनेक्शन और पावर इंडिकेटर मिल जाते हैं।
  • इसमें ब्लूटूथ 5.0 कनेक्टिविटी मिलती है, जिससे यह आईओएस और एंड्रॉयड दोनों डिवाइस से कनेक्ट हो जाता है। कंपनी इस पर 6 महीने की वारंटी दे रही है।
  • कंपनी का दावा है कि इसमें 110 एमएएच बैटरी है, फुल चार्ज में इसमें 9 घंटे का प्ले टाइम मिलता है। इसे चार्ज होने में सिर्फ 20 मिनट का समय लगता है। इसे IPX4 वॉटरप्रूफ है।

4. ओराइमो नेकबैंड
कीमत: 2399 रुपए (फ्लिपकार्ट)

  • ओराइमो का नेकबैंड भी दिखने में स्टाइलिश है। बैंड पर ही सारे कंट्रोल बटन मिल जाते हैं, जिससे कॉल अंसर-एंड, म्यूजिक प्ले-पॉज, वॉल्यूम कंट्रोल किए जा सकते हैं।
  • खासबात यह है कि इसमें 220 mA बैटरी है, जिसे चार्ज होने में 30 मिनट का समय लगता है, जिसके बाद इसमें 12 घंटे का प्लेटाइम और 310 घंटे का स्टैंडबाय टाइम मिलता है।
  • कनेक्टिविटी के लिए ब्लूटूथ 5.0 सपोर्ट और 10 मीटर की रेंज मिलती है। ई-कॉमर्स साइट पर कई तरह के ऑफर्स भी दिए जा रहे हैं। कंपनी इस 365 दिन की वारंटी दे रही है।

5. नॉइस ट्यून फ्लेक्स नेकबैंड
कीमत: 2199 रुपए (फ्लिपकार्ट)

  • नॉइस के इस नेकबैंड का डिजाइन दिखने में सिंपल और क्लासी है। यह स्पेस ग्रे और टील ग्रीन कलर में उपलब्ध है।
  • खास बात यह है कि इसमें डुअल पेयरिंग सपोर्ट के साथ IPX5 वॉटर रेजिस्टेंट स्पोर्ट भी मिलता है। इसमें मैग्नेटिक इयरबड्स मिलता है।
  • लेकिन इसे चार्ज होने में 2 घंटे का समय लगता है, जिसके बाद इसमें 12 घंटे का प्ले टाइम मिलता है।
  • कनेक्टिविटी के लिए इसमें ब्लूटूथ 5 वर्जन का सपोर्ट मिलता है, साथ ही 10 मीटर की रेंज भी मिलती है।

