टेक बाइंग गाइड:8 हजार के भी नहीं है ये 5 स्मार्टफोन, मिल रहा है लगभग कीमत जितना एक्सचेंज बोनस और कैशबैक; देखें लिस्ट

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माइक्रोमैक्स में किफायती In-सीरीज के साथ भारतीय बाजार में वापसी की, फोन की शुरुआती कीमत 6999 रु. है
  • पोको ने भी बजट स्मार्टफोन के तौर पर पोको C3 स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च किया, जिसकी शुरुआती कीमत 7499 रु. है

दिवाली नजदीक है और टेक कंपनियां सेल्स बढ़ाने के लिए अपने प्रोडक्ट पर डिस्काउंट देने में व्यस्त हैं। ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म और ऑफिशियल साइट, फोन पर एक्सचेंज बोनस भी दे रही है। बीते कुछ दिनो में लो-बजट स्मार्टफोन सेगमेंट में कई लॉन्चिंग देखने को मिली है।

आपका बजट कम भी है, तो भी ढेरो ऑप्शन उपलब्ध हैं। आपकी सुविधा के लिए हमने 8 हजार रुपए से कम बजट में लॉन्च हुए 5 नए स्मार्टफोन की लिस्ट तैयार की है। जिससे आपको नया फोन खरीदने में सुविधा होगी। नीचे देखें लिस्ट...

1. In 1b (बाय माइक्रोमैक्स)
कीमत: 6999 रुपए

  • भारतीय कंपनी माइक्रोमैक्स में मंगलवार को In-सीरीज के जरिए भारतीय बाजार में वापसी की। कंपनी ने सीरीज में दो मॉडल 1b और नोट 1 लॉन्च किए है। लेकिन 8 हजार से कम बजट में सिर्फ 1b खरीदा जा सकेगा। इसकी सेल 26 नवंबर से शुरू होगी।
  • In 1b में 6.52-इंच का HD+ मिनी ड्रॉप डिस्प्ले मिलेगा। फोन के 2GB+32GB वैरिएंट की कीमत 6999 रुपए और 4GB+64GB मॉडल की कीमत 7999 रुपए है। यानी 8 हजार से कम बजट में दोनों ही वर्जन मौजूद है।
  • फोन में 5000mAh की पावरफुल बैटरी दी है, जो रिवर्स चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी को सपोर्ट करती है। यानी आप इससे दूसरे स्मार्टफोन को चार्ज कर पाएंगे। फोन के साथ 10 वॉट का फास्ट चार्जर भी मिलेगा।

2. रियलमी C12
कीमत: 7999 रुपए

  • कंपनी ने इसे हाल ही में सिंगल (3GB+32GB) वैरिएंट में लॉन्च किया है। फोन की कीमत 7999 रुपए है। माइक्रो एसडी कार्ड से इसके स्टोरेज को 256GB तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
  • फ्लिपकार्ट, फोन पर 6800 रुपए तक का एक्सचेंज बोनस दे रही है साथ ही एक्सिस बैंक क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड पर 10% तक का ऑफ भी दे रही है। (नोट- एक्सचेंज बोनस की राशि पुराने फोन की कंडीशन और मॉडल पर निर्भर करेगी।)
  • फोन में 6.52 इंच का एचडी प्लस डिस्प्ले, 6000 एमएएच बैटरी, मीडियाटेक हीलियो G35 प्रोसेसर, 13 मेगापिक्सल ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा और 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा मिलेगा।

3. जियोनी F8 निओ
कीमत: 5499 रुपए

  • जियोनी F8 निओ में 2GB रैम और 32GB स्टोरेज मिलेगा, माइक्रो एसडी कार्ड से स्टोरेज को 256GB तक बढ़ा सकेंगे। इस लो-बजट फोन में सिंगल रियर कैमरा और 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा मिलेगा।
  • कैमरे में फेस अनलॉक, स्लो मोशन, पेनोरोमिक, नाइट मोड, टाइम लैप्स, बर्स्ट मोड, QR कोड, ब्यूटी जैसे फीचर्स मिल जाते हैं। फोन में 5.45 इंच का LCD डिस्प्ले और 3000 एमएएच की पावरफुल बैटरी है। फोन की कीमत 5499 रुपए है और ई-कॉमर्स साइट उड़ान से खरीदा जा सकता है।

4. टेक्नो स्पार्क गो 2020
कीमत: 6499 रुपए

  • 8 हजार रुपए से कम बजट में टेक्नो स्पार्क गो 2020 एक अच्छा ऑप्शन हो सकता है। कंपनी कम कीमत में बेहतरीन फीचर्स देने के लिए पॉपुलर है। फोन को सिंगल वैरिएंट 2GB+32GB वैरिएंट में लॉन्च किया गया है।
  • इसमें 6.52 इंच का एचडी प्लस डिस्प्ले, 13 मेगापिक्सल का डुअल रियर कैमरा, 8 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा, 5000 एमएएच बैटरी और मीडियाटेक हीलियो A20 प्रोसेसर है।
  • फ्लिपकार्ट पर फोन का आइस जेडाइट और एक्वा ब्लू कलर 6499 रुपए कीमत और 5950 रुपए तक के एक्सचेंज बोनस के साथ उपलब्ध है जबकि फोन का मिस्ट्री व्हाइट कलर 7999 रुपए कीमत और 7400 रुपए तक के एक्सचेंज बोनस के साथ उपलब्ध है। (नोट- एक्सचेंज बोनस की राशि पुराने फोन की कंडीशन और मॉडल पर निर्भर करेगी।)

5. पोको C3
शुरुआती कीमत: 7499 रुपए

  • कुछ दिन पहले ही पोको ने बजट स्मार्टफोन के तौर पर पोको C3 स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च किया। इसके दो वैरिएंट उपलब्ध हैं। 3GB+32GB की कीमत 7499 रुपए है जबकि 4GB+64GB वैरिएंट की कीमत 8999 रुपए है।
  • 8 हजार से कम बजट में इसके 3GB+32GB वैरिएंट को खरीदा जा सकता है, जिस पर फ्लिपकार्ट, 6950 रुपए का एक्सचेंज बोनस और एक्सिस बैंक क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड पर 10% तक का ऑफ भी दे रही है। (नोट- एक्सचेंज बोनस की राशि पुराने फोन की कंडीशन और मॉडल पर निर्भर करेगी।)
  • फोन में 6.53 इंच का एचडी प्लस डिस्प्ले, 13 मेगापिक्सल का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा, 5000 एमएएच बैटरी और मीडियाटेक हीलियो G35 प्रोसेसर मिलेगा।
