टेक बाइंग गाइड:15 हजार के बजट में उपलब्ध हैं ये चार नए स्मार्टफोन, मिलेगा 64MP तक का कैमरा और 6.67 इंच तक की डिस्प्ले

नई दिल्ली33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रियलमी 7 के बैक पैनल पर ग्लॉसी और मैट दोनों ही फिनिश मिल जाती है
  • नारजो 20 प्रो ब्लैक निंजा और व्हाइट नाइट कलर ऑप्शन में उपलब्ध है

स्मार्टफोन निर्माता, भारतीय बाजार में तेजी से नए-नए स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर रहे हैं। जिसके परिणामस्वरूप अब ग्राहकों के सामने कई सारे नए ऑप्शन उपलब्ध हो गए हैं। फेस्टिव सीजन के दौरान भी कई बड़ी लॉन्चिंग देखने को मिली।

अगर आप दिवाली पर किसी कारण से नया फोन नहीं खरीद पाए, तो अब भी मौका हाथ से निकला नहीं है। हमनें 15 हजार रुपए* कीमत के कुछ ऐसे स्मार्टफोन की लिस्ट तैयार की है, जो हाल ही में लॉन्च हुए हैं। नीचे देखें लिस्ट...

1. रियलमी 7

  • कंपनी ने इसे हाल ही में लॉन्च किया है और फोन अपनी यूनिक बैक पैनल पैटर्न की वजह अट्रैक्टिव दिखता है, क्योंकि इसमें ग्लॉसी और मैट दोनों ही फिनिश मिल जाती है।
  • फोन में मिस्ट ब्लू और मिस्ट व्हाइट कलर के साथ दो वैरिएंट 6GB+64GB (कीमत: 14999 रुपए) और 8GB+128GB (कीमत: 16999 रुपए) में उपलब्ध है।
  • फोन में हीलियो G95 गेमिंग प्रोसेसर, 90Hz अल्ट्रा स्मूद 6.5 इंच FHD+ डिस्प्ले, सोनी 64MP क्वाड रियर कैमरा और 5000 एमएएच बैटरी मिलती है।

2. रियलमी नारजो 20 प्रो

  • यह रियलमी नारजो 20 सीरीज का सबसे ऊंचा मॉडल है। इसमें अट्रैक्टिव सा दिखने वाला खूबसूरत बैक पैनल मिलता है।
  • फोन ब्लैक निंजा और व्हाइट नाइट कलर ऑप्शन समेत दो वैरिएंट 6GB+64GB (कीमत: 14999 रुपए) और 8GB+128GB (कीमत: 16999 रुपए) में उपलब्ध है।
  • फोन में 90Hz रिफ्रेश्ड रेट के साथ आने वाला 6.5 इंच का FHD+ डिस्प्ले, हीलियो G95 गेमिंग प्रोसेसर, 65W सुपरडार्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट के साथ 4500 एमएएच बैटरी, 48 मेगापिक्सल एआई क्वाड कैमरा मिलता है।

3. पोको M2 प्रो

  • पोको ने कुल समय पहले ही M2 प्रो की लॉन्चिंग के साथ अपनी लाइनअप को एक्सपेंड किया। फोन के बैक पैनल पर सिंपल सा पैटर्न मिलता है, जो देखने में काफी क्लासी है।
  • फोन ब्लैक, ब्लू और ग्रीन कलर के साथ तीन वैरिएंट 4GB+64GB (कीमत: 13999 रुपए), 6GB+64GB (कीमत: 14999 रुपए), 6GB+128GB (कीमत: 16999 रुपए) में उपलब्ध है।
  • M2 प्रो में स्नैपड्रैगन 720G प्रोसेसर, 33W फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट के साथ 5000 एमएएच बैटरी, 48MP AI क्वाड रियर कैमरा, 16MP सेल्फी कैमरा और 6.67 FHD+ डिस्प्ले मिलता है।

4. सैमसंग गैलेक्सी A21s

  • वैसे तो सैमसंग का यह स्मार्टफोन नया नहीं है लेकिन अगर 15 हजार रुपए या उससे कम बजट में कोई सैमसंग स्मार्टफोन खरीदना चाह रहे हैं, तो यह एक अच्छा विकल्प हो सकता है।
  • फोन ब्लैक, ब्लू और व्हाइट कलर के साथ तीन वैरिएंट 4GB+64GB (कीमत: 14499 रुपए), 6GB+64GB (कीमत: 15999 रुपए), 6GB+128GB (कीमत: 16999 रुपए) में उपलब्ध है।
  • फोन में 48MP का क्वाड रियर कैमरा, 6.5 इंच का इंफिनिटी-ओ HD+ डिस्प्ले, 5000 एमएएच बैटरी मिलती है।

