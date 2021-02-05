पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नींद लाने वाला स्पीकर:इसमें बारिश, रेडियो और कीड़ों की आवाज वाला साउंड दिया; कंपनी का दावा- इससे बच्चे-बड़े दोनों को नींद आ जाएगी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
यदि नींद पूरी नहीं हो, तो उसका असर पूरी बॉडी पर होता है। यानी थकान बनी रहती है और दिमाग भी ठीक से काम नहीं करता। ऐसे में हैच बेबी नाम का प्रोडक्ट आपको बेहतर नींद दे सकता है। इस प्रोडक्ट को लेकर कंपनी का दावा है कि बच्चों के साथ बड़े भी इस प्रोडक्ट की मदद से बेहतर नींद ले सकते हैं। ये प्रोडक्ट एलेक्सा पावर्ड स्पीकर है। कंपनी ने इसे जनवरी 2021 में लॉन्च किया था।

हैच के सीईओ एन क्रेडी वीस ने कहा कि ये प्रोडक्ट बच्चों को नींद लाने में मदद करता है। साथ ही, बड़ों को भी इसकी मदद से नींद आ सकती है। अमेजन पर इस प्रोडक्ट को लेकर 5000 से ज्यादा ग्राहकों ने रिव्यू किया और 4.5 स्टार रेटिंग तक दी है।

हैच बेबी प्रोडक्ट की खास बातें

  • इसका डिजाइन अमेजन एलेक्सा स्पीकर के जैसा है। ये स्पीकर बेहद पावरफुल है। इससे आप म्यूजिक का मजा भी ले सकते हैं।
  • इसे बनाने में ABS प्लास्टिक मटेरियल का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। इसमें LED लाइट्स के साथ फ्रेब्रिक भी मिलता है।
  • ब्लूटूथ की मदद से इसे स्मार्टफोन, टैबलेट या अन्य किसी भी डिवाइस से कनेक्ट किया जा सकता है।
  • इसके ऊपर वाले हिस्से पर टैब करने पर लाइट ऑन हो जाती है। जो स्पीकर के चारों तरफ जलती है।
  • स्पीकर के नीचे की तरफ इसे कंट्रोल करने के लिए बटन दिए हैं। जिसमें साउंड और लाइट बटन शामिल हैं।
  • इसे Hatch Sleep ऐप की मदद से कंट्रोल किया जाता है। ये ऐप एंड्रॉयड और iOS दोनों यूजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध है।
  • ऐप की मदद से स्पीकर को अलग-अलग कलर्स वाले नाइट लैम्प की तरफ इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं।
  • आप रेंडम कलर भी तैयार कर सकते हैं। या फिर ऑटो मोड सिलेक्ट करने पर अलग-अलग कलर बदलने रहेंगे।

नींद लाने में इस तरह मदद करेगा
इसके ऐप पर 11 तरह के साउंड दिए हैं। इसमें बारिश, रेडियो की आवाज, कीड़ों की आवाज, बर्ड्स साउंड जैसे कई साउंड शामिल हैं। कई लोगों को ऐसा साउंड सुनने पर नींद जल्दी आती है। ये साउंड फिक्स टाइम के बाद बंद हो जाता है। इसमें अलार्म का ऑप्शन भी मिलता है। यानी बेहतर नींद के बाद ये डिवाइस आपको उठाने का काम भी करेगा। इसकी शुरुआती कीमत करीब 10,000 रुपए है। वहीं, इसे तीन अलग डिजाइन में खरीजा जा सकता है।

