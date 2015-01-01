पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मल्टीपर्पज गैजेट:वॉयरलेस चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ आएगी टाइमेक्स की अलॉर्म वॉच, इसकी ऊपरी सतह पर फोन रखते ही शुरू हो जाएगी चार्जिंग

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस अलार्म वॉच से फोन चार्ज करने के लिए, फोन में वॉयरलेस चार्जिंग सपोर्ट होना जरूरी है।
  • टाइमेक्स अलार्म वॉच को मॉडल नंबर TW300 दिया गया है
  • वायरलेस पावर कंसोर्टियम पर इसका पावर लेवल 5W लिस्टेड है

वायरलेस चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ एक नई टाइमेक्स अलार्म वॉच को वायरलेस पावर कंसोर्टियम द्वारा सर्टिफाइड किया गया है। यह सर्टिफिकेशन कुछ दिन पहले ही दिया गया था, जो हिंट देता है कि प्रोडक्ट जल्द ही लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। इस सर्टिफिकेशन में अटैच तस्वीर में वॉच की यूनिक डिजाइन देखा जा सकता है।

वॉच के टॉप पर लगा है वायरलेस चार्जर
खासबात यह है कि टाइमेक्स ने पारंपरिक अलार्म वॉच सी दिखने वाली इस वॉच के ऊपरी सतह पर वायरलेस चार्जिंग तकनीक को जोड़ा है। वायरलेस पावर कंसोर्टियम ने वायरलेस चार्जिंग डिवाइस के साथ एक नई टाइमेक्स अलार्म वॉच को सर्टिफाइड किया है। यूजर अपने फोन को बस अलार्म घड़ी के टॉप पर रखकर चार्ज कर पाएंगे।

सिर्फ 128GB स्टोरेज में उपलब्ध है वीवो V20 SE स्मार्टफोन, महंगे फोन का फील देता है इसका ग्लॉसी बैक पैनल

5 वॉट का मिलेगा पावर आउटपुट
लिस्टिंग में एक इमेज अटैच है, जिसमें वायरलेस चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के लिए एक फ्लैट सरफेस के साथ एक सिलिंड्रिकल टेबल-टॉप डिजाइन दिखाती है। सामने डिस्प्ले स्क्रीन है जो लाल एलईडी लाइट में समय दिखाती है। वायरलेस पावर कंसोर्टियम पर इसका पावर लेवल 5 वॉट पर लिस्टेड किया है और रजिस्ट्रेशन की तारीख 20 नवंबर बताई गई है।

रियलमी ने उतारी नई स्मार्टवॉच, तो नॉइस ने लॉन्च किए एयर बड्स, जानिए क्या है इनमें खास

लॉन्च कब होगी फिलहाल इसकी पुष्टि नहीं
वायरलेस चार्जिंग के साथ यह आने वाली टाइमेक्स अलार्म वॉच को मॉडल नंबर TW300 दिया गया है। कंपनी द्वारा अभी तक इसकी आधिकारिक घोषणा नहीं की गई है। यह भी स्पष्ट नहीं है कि यह प्रोडक्ट कब लॉन्च किया जाएगा और यह किन बाजारों में पेश किया जाएगा। हालांकि, यह घोषणा जल्द ही होने की संभावना है कि घड़ी सर्टिफाइड हो गई है।

टाइमेक्स ने हाल ही में लॉन्च की नई स्मार्टवॉच
टाइमेक्स ने कुछ दिन पहले ही आईकनेक्ट प्रीमियम एक्टिव स्मार्टवॉच को भारत में लॉन्च किया है। यह कलर टचस्क्रीन डिस्प्ले के साथ सिलिकॉन और स्टेनलेस स्टील स्ट्रैप ऑप्शन के साथ आता है। वॉच को वॉटर रेजिस्टेंट के तौर पर IP68 रेटिंग दी गई है, साथ ही इसमें हार्ट रेट मॉनिटर, कॉल-मैसेज नोटिफिकेशन, सेडेंटरी रिमाइंडर, एक्टिविटी ट्रैकिंग, स्लीप ट्रैकिंग के साथ म्यूजिक प्लेबैक कंट्रोल जैसे फीचर्स शामिल है। कंपनी का दावा है कि फुल चार्ज में इसमें 5 दिन की बैटरी लाइफ मिलती है। भारत में इसकी कीमत 6995 रुपए है।

टाइमेक्स ने लॉन्च की प्रीमियम एक्टिव आईकनेक्ट स्मार्टवॉच, जानिए कीमत से लेकर फीचर्स तक सबकुछ

