पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Top 6 Important Car Feature| Top 6 Features Not To Miss Out On When Buying Your First Car

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फ्रंट गियर:घर ला रहे हैं पहली कार, तो उत्सुकता में चेक करना न भूले ये 6 फीचर, इन्हें नजरअंदाज करना पड़ सकता है भारी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेफ्टी के लिहाज से कार में होना चाहिए एबीएस (एंटी लॉक ब्रेकिंग सिस्टम) है
  • पावर विंडो आराम ही नहीं बल्कि सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से भी बेहद जरूरी फीचर है

नया साल बस कुछ दिन बाद आने वाला है और इस मौके को यादगार बनाने के लिए कई लोग अपनी पहली कार खरीदेंगे। हालांकि नई कार खरीदने के उत्साह में कुछ बातें ऐसी भी हैं जिन्हें आप नजरअंदाज न ही करें तो अच्छा है। यहां हम बात कर रहे हैं कारों में मिलने वाले कुछ बेहद खास फीचर्स की। वैसे तो आजकल हर कंपनी अपनी कारों में एक से बढ़कर एक फीचर्स दे रही है बावजूद इसके कुछ अहम फीचर कारों में नहीं मिलते और ग्राहक भी नई कार खरीदने की उत्सुकता में इन पर ध्यान नहीं देते। इनकी कमी और अहमियत का अहसास कुछ समय बाद होता है।

1. एबीएस और एयरबैग

  • सबसे पहले सेफ्टी की बात करते हैं, कारों में एबीएस (एंटी लॉक ब्रेकिंग सिस्टम) एक अहम सेफ्टी फीचर है। यह तेज रफ्तार में इमरजेंसी ब्रेकिंग के दौरान कार को आपके कंट्रोल में रखता है और उसे फिसलने नहीं देता है। इससे हादसा होने की संभावना कम हो जाती हैं।
  • दूसरा महत्वपूर्ण फीचर है एयरबैग। यह फीचर गंभीर हादसों की स्थिति में ड्राइवर और पैसेंजर को चोट से बचाता है। अभी भी कई कारों में यह फीचर स्टैंडर्ड तौर पर नहीं मिल रहा है। अगर आप अपनी और अपने परिवार को सुरक्षा को अहमियत देते हैं तो थोड़ा सा ज्यादा दाम देकर एक सुरक्षित कार खरीद कर घर ला सकते हैं।

भारतीय बाजार में उपलब्ध हैं ये 5 सबसे सस्ती 7 सीटर कारें, लिस्ट में देखें आपके बजट में कौन सी बेहतर

2. रियर पार्किंग सेंसर/कैमरा और सेंसर्स

  • भीड़भाड़ या तंग जगह में कार पार्क करना कोई आसान कम नहीं है। ऐसे में रियर पार्किंग सेंसर या फिर कैमरा आपकी मुश्किलें कम कर सकता है और बेहद काम का साबित हो सकता है। यह फीचर आपको कार पार्क करते समय कार के पीछे की स्थिति से अवगत कराता रहता है। जब कोई चीज कार के नजदीक आ जाती है तो यह वार्निंग देकर आपको सतर्क कर देता है।
  • इस प्रकार रियर पार्किंग सेंसर/कैमरा की मदद से आप कार को बिना किसी झंझट के आसानी से पार्किंग में खड़ा कर सकते हैं। इसके साथ ही अपने और दूसरे के वाहन को होने वाले नुकसान से बच सकते हैं।

सर्दी के साथ दूसरे मौसम में काम आती है ये ड्राइविंग टिप्स, कार की सेफ्टी भी बनी रहती है

3. सेंट्रल लॉकिंग सिस्टम

  • यह भी एक तरह का सेफ्टी फीचर ही है, जो आपकी मेहनत की कमाई से खरीदी गई कार को चोरी होने बचाता है। समय के साथ चोर भी एडवांस्ड हो गए हैं, ऐसे में सेंट्रल लॉकिंग सिस्टम काफी हद तक आपकी कार चोरी होने की संभावना को कम कर देता है।
  • इसके अलावा ड्राइविंग के दौरान यह सिस्टम चारों दरवाजों को लॉक भी कर देता है, ताकि चलती कार में बच्चे-बड़े गलती से दरवाजा ने खोल दें। इन सुविधाओं के अलावा यह पार्किंग में आपकी कार खड़ी ढूंढने में भी मदद करता है।

क्यों बढ़ रहा है थ्री-सिलेंडर इंजन का चलन, क्या है इसके फायदे और नुकसान, समझिए पूरा कॉन्सेप्ट

4. एंटरटेनमेंट सिस्टम विद ब्लूटूथ कनेक्टिविटी

  • कई कार कंपनियों ने म्यूजिक सिस्टम के साथ ब्लूटूथ, ऑक्स और यूएसबी कनेक्टिविटी देना शुरू कर दिया है। सफर लंबा हो या छोटा कार में अच्छे म्यूजिक सिस्टम का होना तो बनता है। आजकल कई कारों में सिर्फ म्यूजिक सिस्टम की जगह इंफोटेनमेंट सिस्टम आने लगा है।
  • इस में कार के दूसरे फंक्शनों की जानकारी के अलावा फोन को कनेक्ट करने की सुविधा भी मिलती है। कई सिस्टम कॉलिंग, मैसेजिंग और नेविगेशन भी सपोर्ट करते हैं।

इस CNG किट को लगाने से 100km का माइलेज देगी एक्टिवा, खर्च करीब 15 हजार रुपए

5. पावर विंडो

  • पावर विंडो पहले एडवांस फीचर में शुमार होता था लेकिन अब ये आम फीचर हो गया है, जो लगभग हर गाड़ी में मिल जाता है। ज्यादातर कारों में आगे की विंडो के लिए यह फीचर स्टैंडर्ड तौर पर मिलने लगा है। सिर्फ आराम ही नहीं बल्कि सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से भी यह फीचर बेहद खास है।
  • कोशिश करें कि आपकी कार में आगे और पीछे दोनों तरफ पावर विंडो हो। वैसे बाहर से भी आप पावर विंडो सिस्टम लगवा सकते हैं। हालांकि सस्ते के बजाए अच्छी क्वालिटी और सर्विस को ध्यान में रखते हुए शोरूम से लगवाना ज्यादा बेहतर रहेगा।

भारी पड़ सकती है लापरवाही! डैशबोर्ड पर दिखाई दें ये तीन वॉर्निंग लाइट्स, तो घर से ना निकालें गाड़ी

6. एडजस्टेबल ओआरवीएम

  • कार में बाहर की तरफ लगे शीशों को आउटसाइड रियर व्यू मिरर (ओआरवीएम) या फिर विंग मिरर भी कहा जाता है। सुरक्षित और स्मूद ड्राइविंग में इनकी अहम भूमिका होती है। आज अधिकांश कारों में यह स्टैंडर्ड फीचर के तौर पर मौजूद है।
  • लेकिन कई कंपनियां ऐसी भी है जो बेस वेरिएंट में सिर्फ ड्राइवर साइड में ही एडजस्टेबल विंग मिरर दे रही हैं। आप कोशिश करें की दोनों तरफ विंग मिरर लगी कार ही अपने लिए चुनें और अगर आपके बजट में दोनों इलेक्ट्रिकली एडजस्टेबल ओआरवीएम मिल रहे हो, तो और भी बढ़िया है।

ड्राइविंग के दौरान कार के ब्रेक फेल हो जाएं तब घबराएं नहीं, बल्कि इन तरीकों से उसे रोकने की कोशिश करें

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें