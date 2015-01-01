पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लग्जरी एमपीवी:ढेर सारे नए फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुई टोयोटा इनोवा क्रिस्टा फेसलिफ्ट, जानिए अपडेटेड मॉडल में क्या नया मिलेगा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • फेसलिफ्ट मॉडल को तीन वैरिएंट - GX, VX और फुली लोडेड ZX में बेचा जाएगा
  • अपडेटेड इनोवा क्रिस्टा में नए दिखने वाले 16-इंच के डायमंड कट अलॉय व्हील्स लगे हैं

टोयोटा ने भारतीय बाजार में इनोवा क्रिस्टा के फेसलिफ्ट मॉडल को लॉन्च कर दिया है। पुराने मॉडल की तुलना में फेसलिफ्ट मॉडल वैरिएंट वाइज 60-70 हजार रुपए तक महंगा है। हम आपको बताते हैं कि अपडेटेड 2021 टोयोटा में क्या नया मिलेगा।

2021 टोयोटा इनोवा क्रिस्टा फेसलिफ्ट: कीमत और वैरिएंट डिटेल्स

  • अपडेटेड इनोवा क्रिस्टा लाइन-अप अब एंट्री-लेवल GX वैरिएंट के लिए 16.26 लाख रुपए से शुरू होती है और टॉप-स्पेक ZX ट्रिम के लिए 24.33 लाख रुपए तक जाती है। मॉडल को तीन वैरिएंट - GX, VX और फुली लोडेड ZX के साथ बेचा जाएगा। (सभी कीमतें एक्स-शोरूम भारत)
  • आउटगोइंग मॉडल की तुलना में, एंट्री-लेवल GX पेट्रोल के लिए कीमतों में 60,000 रुपए की वृद्धि हुई है, जबकि टॉप-स्पेक ZX डीजल-ऑटोमैटिक अब 70,000 रुपए महंगा है।

2021 टोयोटा इनोवा क्रिस्टा फेसलिफ्ट: इंटीरियर और डिजाइन

  • भारत में अपडेट की गई टोयोटा इनोवा क्रिस्टा को लगभग उसी तरह के स्टाइल में बदलाव मिलते हैं जो पिछले महीने सामने आए इंडोनेशियन-स्पेक मॉडल पर देखे गए थे।
  • नई इनोवा क्रिस्टा को मोटे क्रोम सराउंड के साथ थोड़ा लेगर ग्रिल मिलता है और पहले की तुलना में ज्यादा स्लैट्स मिलते हैं।
  • हेडलैम्प्स आउटगोइंग मॉडल की तरह ही हैं, अब उन्हें ग्रिल पर क्रोम एक्सटेंशन मिलते हैं।
  • फ्रंट बम्पर को बड़े टर्न इंडिकेटर लगे हैं और राउंड फॉग लैंप के साथ नया डिजाइन मिलता है जो हाई वैरिएंट पर एलईडी यूनिट होंगे।
  • इसके अलावा, फ्रंट बम्पर में एक शार्प लुक मिलता है, और एक ब्लैक-आउट चिन के साथ आता है।
  • एक फॉक्स स्किड प्लेट जो इंडोनेशियाई-स्पेक कार पर देखी गई थी, ऐसा लगता नहीं है कि यह भारतीय संस्करण में बनाई गई है।
  • इसके अतिरिक्त, अपडेटेड इनोवा क्रिस्टा में नए दिखने वाले 16-इंच के डायमंड कट अलॉय व्हील्स हैं जो भारतीय मॉडल के लिए यूनिक लगते हैं।
  • अंदर की ओर, 2021 इनोवा क्रिस्टा के टॉप ट्रिम पर लेदर सीट्स मिलती हैं। इसके अलावा, इसके इंफोटेनमेंट सिस्टम के लिए इसे स्टैंडर्ड एंड्रॉयड ऑटो और एपल कारप्ले का सपोर्ट भी मिलता है।
  • इसके अलावा, अब इंफोटेनमेंट सिस्टम को वॉल्यूम कंट्रोल और अन्य कामों के लिए डेडिकेटेड बटन मिलते हैं। हाई वैरिएंट में स्टैंडर्ड रूप में फ्रंट पार्किंग सेंसर भी मिलते हैं।

2021 टोयोटा इनोवा क्रिस्टा फेसलिफ्ट: इंजन ऑर गियरबॉक्स

  • इनोवा क्रिस्टा को इस साल की शुरुआत में बीएस 6 कंप्लेंट इंजन मिले थे। आज लॉन्च किया गया अपडेटेड मॉडल को भी उसी इंजन ऑप्शन सेट के साथ लॉन्च किया गया है।
  • इनमें एक 166 एचपी, 2.7-लीटर पेट्रोल और एक 150 एचपी, 2.4-लीटर डीजल इंजन शामिल हैं। दोनों इंजन 5-स्पीड मैनुअल या 6-स्पीड टॉर्क कन्वर्टर ऑटोमैटिक गियरबॉक्स से लैस है।

