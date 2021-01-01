पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Toyota Vs Volkswagen; World Car Makers And Top Selling Automaker Ranking Latest Update

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नंबर वन की रेस:2020 में टोयोटा बनी दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता, अब टेस्ला को चुनौती देने के लिए इलेक्ट्रिक कार बनाएगी कंपनी

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

फॉक्सवैगन को पीछे छोड़कर टोयोटा दोबारा दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी कार निर्माता कंपनी बन गई है। कंपनी ने पिछले साल दुनियाभर में 95.38 लाख कार बेची, हालांकि 2019 की तुलना में इसमें 11.3% की गिरावट रही। पांच साल में बाद टोयोटा इस पोजीशन को हासिल करने में कामयाब हो पाई है।

फॉक्सवैगन ने दुनियाभर में 93.1 लाख कार बेची। 2019 की तुलना में इसमें 15.2 फीसदी की गिरावट रही। पिछले साल महामारी के कारण ऑटोमोबाइल उद्योग काफी प्रभावित हुआ। लगभग हर देश लॉकडाउन मोड में था, जिस कारण गाड़ियों की बिक्री में भारी गिरावट देखने को मिली।

टोयोटा की सफलता के पीछे सहायक कंपनियों से अहम भूमिका रही
2020 के अंत तक गाड़ियों की बिक्री के मामले में ज्यादातर अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में बड़ी रिकवरी हुई। टोयोटा की सहायक कंपनियों जैसे लेक्सस, हीनो, रानज, और डायहात्सू ने भी कंपनी को वैश्विक स्तर पर टॉप पोजीशन पर वापसी करने में मदद की।

टेस्ला सबसे मूल्यवान, टोयोटा भी लाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल
टेस्ला अभी भी दुनिया की सबसे मूल्यवान कार कंपनी बनी हुई है। कंपनी ने यह खिताब पिछले साल टोयोटा से छीना था। टेस्ला वर्तमान में अमेरिका और यूरोप जैसे बाजारों में ईवी की मजबूत मांग का आनंद ले रही है। टेस्ला को चुनौती देने के लिए टोयोटा बहुत जल्द इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन पेश करने की योजना बना रही है।
टोयोटा ने कहा है कि उसकी कुल वैश्विक बिक्री में 23 प्रतिशत हिस्सेदारी इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों (हाइब्रिड और प्लग-इन हाइब्रिड कारों) से है। एनालिस्ट के अनुसार, यह संख्या भविष्य में काफी हद तक बढ़ने की उम्मीद है, क्योंकि उत्सर्जन मानक दुनिया भर के प्रमुख बाजारों में कठिन हो रहे हैं। प्लग-इन हाइब्रिड वाहन उन्हें कहा जाता है जिनकी बैटरी को चार्ज करने के लिए एक्सटर्नल पावर आउटपुट का इस्तेमाल करना होता है।

चीन स्थित प्लांट के प्रोडक्शन अस्थाई रूप से बंद कर चुकी है टोयोटा
इस समय ऑटो उद्योग वैश्विक स्तर पर माइक्रोचिप की कमी का सामना कर रहा है। इस महीने की शुरुआत में, टोयोटा को गुआंगजौ, चीन में अपने कारखाने में अस्थाई रूप से प्रोडक्शन बंद करना पड़ा। कंपनी को टेक्सास, यूएस स्थित प्लांट सुविधा पर अपनी फुल साइज पिकअप ट्रक टुंड्रा के प्रोडक्शन को भी सीमित करना पड़ा। माइक्रोचिप की कमी ऑटोमोबाइल उद्योग के लिए आपदा का कारण बनती जा रही है और इसका प्रभाव 2021 के अंत तक जारी रह सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकटरीना कैफ से तुलना के चलते किया मुशकिलों का सामना, 11 साल के स्ट्रगल के बावजूद पीछा नहीं छोड़ रहा ये टैग - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser