कृषि क्षेत्र में तेजी का असर:वित्त वर्ष 2022 तक ट्रैक्टर की मांग में तेजी बनी रहने की उम्मीद, महामारी के बावजूद 2020 में बिक्री 11% बढ़ी

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
  • जनवरी 2020 में 60,754 ट्रैक्टरों का रजिस्ट्रेशन, यह सालाना 11.14% की बढ़त
  • रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार महामारी के दौरान ट्रैक्टर सेगमेंट सबसे कम प्रभावित रहा

हाई एग्रीकल्चर ग्रोथ और बढ़ते ग्रामीण इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर की वजह से आगामी वित्त वर्ष में ट्रैक्टर की बिक्री अच्छी रहने की उम्मीद है। इसके अलावा, फाइनेंस की आसानी से उपलब्धता और रबी की ज्यादा बुवाई भी ट्रैक्टर्स की मांग में तेजी लाएंगे।

इक्रा (ICRA) के वाइस प्रेसिडेंट शमशेर दीवान ने कहा, "ट्रैक्टर इंडस्ट्री में बिक्री की गति वित्त वर्ष 2022 में जारी रहने की उम्मीद है।

2020 में सालाना 11% की बढ़त दर्ज की

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ट्रैक्टर सेगमेंट ने 2020 में सालाना 11% की कुल बढ़त दर्ज की है। वित्त-वर्ष 2021 में अप्रैल-जनवरी के बीच 7,38,685 ट्रैक्टर बिके, यह सालाना 19.9% की बढ़त है। ग्रांट थॉर्नटन भारत एलएलपी के पार्टनर श्रीधर वी ने कहा कि कोविड द्वारा ट्रैक्टर सेगमेंट सबसे कम प्रभावित रहा, हालांकि अप्रैल और मई में उत्पादन प्रभावित हुआ था।

पिछले 2 साल में सेगमेंट लगातार मजबूत हुआ है
सरकार के समर्थन के साथ यही रुझान जारी रहने की उम्मीद है, विशेष रूप से इंडस्ट्री का मशीनीकरण करने के लिए सब्सिडी, एमएसपी पर समर्थन और एग्रीकल्चर सैस के जरिए इंफ्रा डेवलपमेंट को बढ़ावा देने से कृषि क्षेत्र को काफी मदद मिलेगी। इस तरह से किसानों की कमाई में भी इजाफा होगा। हालांकि, बेस इफेक्ट्स वॉल्यूम ग्रोथ में बाधा डाल सकते हैं क्योंकि पिछले 2 सालों में सेगमेंट लगातार मजबूत हुआ है।

जनवरी 2020 में 60,754 ट्रैक्टरों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ
अप्रैल-जून तिमाही में कोविड के बावजूद साल 2020 में ट्रैक्टर की बिक्री में 11% की बढ़त दर्ज की गई। फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑटोमोबाइल डीलर्स एसोसिएशन (फाडा) के आंकड़ों के अनुसार, जनवरी में ट्रैक्टरों का रजिस्ट्रेशन सालाना 11.14% बढ़कर 60,754 यूनिट पर पहुंचा गया था। सुमन चौधरी, चीफ एनालिटिकल ऑफिसर, अक्यूट रेटिंग एंड रिसर्च ने कहा कि वित्त वर्ष 2022 तक ग्रोथ में मजबूती बनाए रखना चुनौतीपूर्ण होगी। फिर भी हम 7-8% की मध्यम दर से बिक्री जारी रखने की उम्मीद करते हैं।

