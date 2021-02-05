पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • TVS IQube Electric Scooter Launched In Delhi At Rs 1.08 Lakh; Specification And Features

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन बुकिंग भी शुरू:टीवीएस ने दिल्ली में लॉन्च किया आईक्यूब इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, बेंगलुरु की तुलना में यहां 7000 रुपए सस्ता

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टीवीएस ने अपना इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर आईक्यूब (iQube) अब दिल्ली में भी लॉन्च कर दिया है। यहां इसकी कीमत 1.08 लाख रुपए होगी। ग्राहक इसे 5 हजार रुपए में ऑनलाइन भी बुक कर सकते हैं। इसे सालभर पहले बेंगलुरु में लॉन्च किया जा चुका है। जहां पर इसकी कीमत 1.15 लाख रुपए है। दिल्ली में इसकी कीमत 7000 रुपए कम है।

दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल पर सब्सिडी दी जाती है। सरकार रजिस्ट्रेशन चार्ज और रोड टैक्स में छूट देती है। दिल्ली सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों की लिस्ट में शामिल है। ऐसे में सरकार इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल को बढ़ावा देने के लिए हर संभव कोशिश कर रही है।

TVS आईक्यूब के स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • आईक्यूब में 4.4 kW इलेक्ट्रिक मोटर और लिथियम-आयन बैटरी दी है। ये 5 घंटे में फुल चार्ज हो जाती है। कंपनी का दावा है कि सिंगल चार्ज पर इसकी रेंज 75 किलोमीटर तक है।
  • ये 0 से 40 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार 4.2 सेकंड में पकड़ लेता है। स्कूटर की टॉप स्पीड 78 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा है। इसमें पावर और इकॉनमी के दो राइडिंग मोड मिलेंगे।
  • आईक्यूब के फ्रंट में हैंडल के बीच में ब्लैक काउल है। स्कूटर में U-शेप एलईडी डीआरएल, क्रिस्टल-क्लियर एलईडी हेडलैम्प और एलईडी टेललैम्प दिए गए हैं।
  • स्कूटर में कनेक्टेड टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ स्मार्ट एक्सकनेक्ट प्लेटफॉर्म दिया गया है। इसमें क्यू-पार्क असिस्ट, डे एंड नाइट डिस्प्ले और रिजेनरेटिव ब्रेकिंग जैसे फीचर्स भी दिए हैं।
  • स्कूटर में जियो-फेंसिंग, नेविगेशन असिस्ट, रिमोट बैटरी चार्ज स्टेटस, लास्ट पार्क लोकेशन, इनकमिंग कॉल अलर्ट और एसएमएस अलर्ट जैसे कई फीचर्स मिलेंगे।

अथर 450X से होगा मुकाबला
बेंगलुरु स्थित अथर एनर्जी भी इस साल अपना नया इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर अथर 450X को लॉन्च करेगी। कंपनी अब तक अपने स्कूटर को बेंगलुरु और दिल्ली में बेचती रही है, लेकिन अब इन्हें देशभर में बेचा जाएगा। इसकी प्री-बुकिंग शुरू हो चुकी है। ये टेस्ट ड्राइव के लिए ये उपलब्ध है। इसे तीन कलर वैरिएंट ग्रे, ग्रीन और व्हाइट में लॉन्च किया गया है। इसे दो वैरिएंट 450X प्लस और 450X प्रो में खरीद पाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंसिंगल स्क्रीन थिएटर्स की हालत पर सलमान ने कहा- वे कब्रिस्तान जैसे नजर आ रहे, किसान आंदोलन पर भी दिया रिएक्शन - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें