पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्विटर का फैसला:कोविड वैक्सीन से जुड़ी गलत जानकारी देने वाले पोस्ट हटाए जाएंगे, अगले सप्ताह लागू होगी नई पॉलिसी

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्विटर ने इस बात का ऐलान ऐसे समय पर किया है जब अमेरिका में कोरोनावायरस की वैक्सीन लगना शुरू हो चुकी है
  • यूजर्स नए नियमों का उल्लंघन करके ट्वीट करते हैं, तो उन्हें डिलीट किया जाएगा
  • फेसबुक, यूट्यूब पहले ही वैक्सीन संबंधी गलत जानकारी हटाने का ऐलान कर चुके हैं

कोविड-19 महामारी को जड़ से खत्म करने के लिए कोरोनावायरस की वैक्सीन लगना शुरू हो गई है। अमेरिका में कोविड-19 का पहला टीका लगाया जा चुका है। भारत में भी इस वैक्सीन को देने की तैयारी हो चुकी है। ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म ट्विटर ने कहा है वो अपनी साइट से इस वैक्सीन से जुड़ी गलत जानकारी को हटाएगा।

ट्विटर ने एक बयान में कहा कि वो अपने प्लेटफॉर्म से इन पोस्ट को हटाएगा।

  • वायरस के वास्तविक नहीं होने का दावा करने वाले पोस्ट
  • वैक्सीन के प्रभाव संबंधी दावों का खंडन करने वाले पोस्ट
  • वैक्सीनेशन का इस्तेमाल लोगों को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए किए जाने के दावे वाले पोस्ट

ट्विटर ने कहा कि वह आने वाले बुधवार (23 दिसंबर) से नई पॉलिसी लागू करेगा। यदि यूजर्स नए नियमों का उल्लंघन करके ट्वीट करते हैं, तो उन्हें डिलीट करेगा। ट्विटर ने इस बात का ऐलान ऐसे समय पर किया है जब अमेरिका में कोरोनावायरस की वैक्सीन लगना शुरू हो चुकी है। ये देश के इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम है। फेसबुक और यूट्यूब पहले ही वैक्सीन संबंधी गलत जानकारी हटाने का ऐलान कर चुके हैं।

24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले
देश में कोरोना संक्रमितों के आंकड़ों ने बुधवार को बड़ी राहत दी। सिर्फ 18 हजार 164 नए केस आए। यह 24 जून के बाद सबसे कम रहे। तब 16 हजार 868 केस आए थे। बीते 24 घंटे में 33 हजार 350 मरीज ठीक हो गए। 356 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। इससे इलाज करा रहे मरीज, यानी एक्टिव केस में 15 हजार 563 की कमी आई। यह करीब डेढ़ महीने में सबसे ज्यादा है। इससे पहले 2 नवंबर को 21 हजार 447 एक्टिव केस कम हुए हुए थे।

देश में अब तक 99.50 लाख लोग कोरोना संक्रमित हुए हैं, इनमें से 94.89 लाख ठीक हो चुके हैं और 1.44 लाख ने इस महामारी से जान गंवा दी है। ये आंकड़े covid19india.org से लिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें