डिटेल लीक:लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही सामने आई वीवो V20 प्रो 5G की कीमत, जानिए खरीदने के लिए कितने बजट रखना होगा

नई दिल्ली43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इसे सिर्फ सिंगल वैरिएंट लॉन्च किया जा सकता है
  • फोन की लॉन्चिंग दिसंबर फर्स्ट-हाफ में हो सकती है

वीवो V20 प्रो 5G जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च होगा लेकिन फिलहाल इसकी लॉन्चिंग डेट सामने नहीं आई है। स्मार्टफोन पहले से ही प्री-बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध है और अब भारत में वीवो V20 प्रो की संभावित कीमत लीक हो गई है। एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, वीवो V20 प्रो 5G की कीमत 30,000 रुपए से कम होगी और इसका वनप्लस नॉर्ड समेत इस प्राइस बैंड के अन्य स्मार्टफोन से देखने को मिलेगा।

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, वीवो V20 प्रो 5G की भारत में कीमत 29,990 रुपए होगी। फोन का सिर्फ सिंगल वैरिएंट लॉन्च किया जा सकता है, जिसमें 8GB रैम और 128GB इंटरनल स्टोरेज मिलेगा, जिसे माइक्रो एसडी कार्ड से बढ़ाया जा सकेगा। हालांकि, कंपनी ने आधिकारिक तौर पर इस बारे में कोई पुष्टि नहीं की है।

सिर्फ 128GB स्टोरेज में उपलब्ध है वीवो V20 SE स्मार्टफोन, महंगे फोन का फील देता है इसका ग्लॉसी बैक पैनल

जहां तक वीवो V20 प्रो 5G की रिलीज डेट का सवाल है, तो कहा जाता है कि स्मार्टफोन को दिसंबर के फर्स्ट-हाफ में लॉन्च किया जाएगा, जिसे देखते हुए देशभर में ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर के माध्यम से प्री-बुकिंग शुरू हो चुकी है। स्मार्टफोन की प्री-बुकिंग करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को आईसीआईसीआई बैंक और बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा के माध्यम से 10 प्रतिशत कैशबैक, आसान ईएमआई ऑप्शन और अन्य चीजों के साथ जियो लाभ मिलेगा।

वीवो V20 के फ्रंट-रियर दोनों कैमरों से एक साथ कर सकते हैं वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग, अट्रैक्टिव है इसका मल्टीपल कलर वाला बैक पैनल

वीवो V20 प्रो 5G: संभावित स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • वीवो V20 प्रो 5G का भारतीय वर्जन, ग्लोबल वर्जन के समान ही रहने की उम्मीद है। इसका मतलब है कि वीवो V20 प्रो 5G में 6.44-इंच फुल एचडी प्लस एमोलेड डिस्प्ले और डुअल फ्रंट-फेसिंग कैमरा के साथ आएगा।
  • यह क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 765G चिपसेट पर काम करेगा, जिसे 8GB रैम और 128GB इंटरनल स्टोरेज के साथ जोड़ा जाएगा है। सॉफ्टवेयर फ्रंट की बात करें तो, फोन एंड्रॉइड 11 पर बेस्ड फनटच ओएस 11 पर काम करेगा।
  • कैमरे के लिहाज से, वीवो V20 प्रो 5G में 64 मेगापिक्सल का प्राइमरी कैमरा, 8 मेगापिक्सल का वाइड एंगल लेंस और 2 मेगापिक्सल का तीसरा कैमरा होगा।
  • सेल्फी के लिए फ्रंट में 44 मेगापिक्सल का प्राइमरी कैमरा और 8 मेगापिक्सल का वाइड-एंगल लेंस होगा। वीवो फोन में 33 वॉट फ्लैश चार्ज सपोर्ट के साथ 4000 एमएएच बैटरी मिलेगी। सिक्योरिटी के लिए फोन में इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर मिलेगा।
