पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Weekly Discribe: Which Apps And Technology Were Updated 15 To 21 November, 2020

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वीकली डिस्क्राइबर:आपके फोन में आया डिसअपीयरिंग फीचर, गूगल मैप्स देगा कोविड संक्रमितों की लाइव डिटेल; पढ़ें वीक के सभी ऐप अपडेट

नई दिल्ली27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आपको टेक्नोलॉजी पसंद है, लेकिन समय कम होने की वजह से आप इससे जुड़ी खबरें नहीं पढ़ पाते, तब हम आपके लिए टेक डिस्क्राइबर लेकर आए हैं। इस एक खबर में हम आपको इस सप्ताह अपडेट हुए ऐप्स के साथ लॉन्च होने वाली नई टेक्नोलॉजी के बारे में बताएंगे। तो चलिए जल्दी से शुरू करते हैं वीकली डिस्क्राइबर।

1. गूगल मैप्स पर कोविड संक्रमितों की लाइव डिटेल
सबसे पहले बात करते हैं गूगल मैप्स की। कोविड-19 से बचने और उससे जुड़े अपडेट के लिए गूगल लगातार मैप्स में नए फीचर्स जोड़ रहा है। ऐसे में अब कंपनी ने मैप्स में गूगल असिस्टेंट ड्राइविंग मोड जारी किया है। इस मोड से एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस यूजर्स को रियल टाइम में कोविड से जुड़ी सटीक जानकारी मिलेगी। यानी आप घर से बाहर निकलने वाले हैं तब आपको पब्लिक प्लेस और ट्रांसपोर्ट जैसे बस, ट्रेन या ज्यादा भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर कोविड संक्रमितों के बारे में पहले ही पता चल जाएगा।

  • गूगल मैप्स पर यह फीचर ऐसे में वक्त में आया है, जब भारत में एक बार फिर से कोविड-19 से जुड़े मामलों बढ़ रहे हैं। दिल्ली सरकार तो भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर फिर से लॉकडाउन की प्लानिंग कर रही है। गूगल मैप यूजर को भीड़भाड़ वाले जगहों की रियल टाइम इन्फॉर्मेशन देगा। वहीं, पिछले 7 दिनों में दर्ज मामलों, कोविड-19 से होने वाली मौतों की भी जानकारी भी मिलेगी।
  • यूजर्स डिलीवरी ऑर्डर का लाइव स्टेटस भी देख सकते हैं। यह फीचर आपको संभावित ऑर्डर का डिलीवरी टाइम, पिकअप टाइम की जानकारी भी उपलब्ध कराएगा। आपको अनुमानित वेटिंग टाइम, डिलीवरी फीस के बारे में भी जानकारी मिलेगी।
  • अमेरिका में गूगल असिस्टेंट ड्राइविंग मोड को एंड्रायड यूजर्स के लिए रोलआउट किया गया है। इस फीचर से अब ड्राइविंग करते हुए बार-बार ड्राइवर को फोन की स्क्रीन पर नहीं देखना होगा। यानी ड्राइवर वॉइस कमांड से कॉल को रिसीव और रिजेक्ट कर पाएंगे। इस मोड से यूजर्स मैसेज भी भेज पाएंगे।

2. सभी को मिला वॉट्सऐप डिसअपीयरिंग फीचर
वॉट्सऐप ने आधिकारिक तौर पर कुछ दिनों पहले डिसअपीयरिंग मैसेज फीचर रोलआउट करने की घोषणा की थी और अब यह फीचर सभी भारतीयों के लिए उपलब्ध है। एक बार वॉट्सऐप डिसअपीयरिंग मैसेज फीचर इनेबल हो जाने के बाद, मैसेज भेजे जाने के सात दिनों के बाद मीडिया फाइल्स, ऑडियो फाइल्स और अन्य कंटेंट ऑटोमैटिक चैट से गायब हो जाएंगे।

  • आप जिस इंडिविजुअल या ग्रुप चैट पर इस फीचर को अप्लाई करना चाहते हैं उसे ओपन करें
  • अब चैट के प्रोफाइल पर जाएं या फिर कॉन्टैक्ट या ग्रुप के नाम पर टैप करें
  • यहां नीचे की तरफ आपको Disappearing Messages का ऑप्शन नजर आएगा, इस पर टैप करें
  • यहां टैप करते ही Continue का प्रॉम्प्ट आएगा, इस पर फिर से टैप कर लें
  • अब उस कॉन्टैक्ट या ग्रुप के लिए ये फीचर ऑन हो जाएगा, जिसका मैसेज चैट बॉक्स में नजर आएगा

3. फालतू खर्च रोकेगा गूगल पे
गूगल ने अपने डिजिटल पेमेंट ऐप गूगल पे को रीडिजाइन किया है। कंपनी का कहना है कि नए बदलाव के बाद इस ऐप से यूजर्स के लिए मनी सेविंग आसान हो जाएगी। नए बदलाव एंड्रायड और iOS दोनों यूजर्स के लिए होंगे। हालांकि, अभी नए चेंजेस अमेरिकी यूजर्स के लिए किए गए हैं, लेकिन जल्द ही इसका अपडेट भारतीय यूजर्स को मिलेगा। नए ऐप में डिजिटल पेमेंट के साथ मैसेजिंग टूल भी मिलेगा। अगर आप किसी कॉन्टैक्ट पर क्लिक करते हैं, तो उसके साथ की पुरानी सभी ट्रांजैक्शन डिटेल दिखेगी।

4. रेडमी नोट 9 को मिला एंड्रॉयड 11 का अपडेट
रेडमी नोट 9 सीरीज के डिवाइस पर एंड्रॉयड 11 का अपडेट मिलना शुरू हो गया है। यानी आपके पास ये हैंडसेट है तब आप भी नए एंड्रॉयड का इस्तेमाल कर पाएंगे। कंपनी ने हाल ही में MIUI 12 का अपडेट भी दिया था। शाओमी के मिडरेंज डिवाइस को मिले लेटेस्ट एंड्रॉयड 11 बेस्ड अपडेट का बिल्ड नंबर V12.0.1.0.RJWINXM है। नया अपडेट स्टेबल बीटा स्टेज में है, यानी कि अभी सेलेक्टेड यूजर्स को ही दिया जाएगा। बीटा अपडेट में मौजूद सारे बग्स और प्रॉब्लम्स को फिक्स करने के बाद इसी बिल्ड नंबर के साथ स्टेबल अपडेट सभी डिवाइसेज पर दिया जा सकता है। इसे सेंटिंग के सिस्टम अपडेट में जाकर चेक कर सकते हैं।

5. शाओमी जल्द फिक्स करेगी रीस्टार्ट प्रॉब्लम
मी, रेडमी और पोको स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स को बूटलूप प्रॉब्लम का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, जिसकी वजह से उनका स्मार्टफोन बार-बार रीस्टार्ट हो रहा है। फोन रीस्टार्ट होने के बाद यूजर्स को एरर मैसेज प्राप्त होता है जिसमें लिखा “Find Device closed unexpectedly”। शाओमी इसकी जांच कर रही है। कंपनी ने वादा किया है कि जल्द ही इस प्रॉब्लम को फिक्स कर लेगी। यूजर्स रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, MIUI 12.05 ग्लोबल स्टेबल रोम पर चलने वाले स्मार्टफोन पर इस प्रॉब्लम को देखा गया है। यूजर्स अपनी तरफ से कोई चेंजेस नहीं कर पा रहे हैं क्योंकि फोन रीस्टार्ट हो रहा है।

6. भारत के लिए तैयार हुआ PUBG
PUBG गेम की भारत में जल्द वापसी होने वाली है। इस गेम को सिक्योरिटी रीजन के चलते सितंबर में बैन कर दिया गया था। पबजी कॉर्पोरेशन ने कहा है कि PUBG मोबाइल के मुकाबले PUBG मोबाइल इंडिया में कुछ बदलाव करके लॉन्च किया जाएगा। इस गेम में इंडियन प्लेयर्स को सिक्योरिटी मिलेगी। नया गेम PUBG मोबाइल इंडिया ग्लोबल वर्जन PUBG मोबाइल से कुछ अलग होगा। कंपनी ने कहा है कि नया गेम यूजर्स के डेटा की सिक्योरिटी को बढ़ाएगा और नियमों का पालन करेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें