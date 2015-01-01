पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीकली डिस्क्राइबर:वॉट्सऐप ने शॉपिंग को बनाया आसान तो अपडेट के लिए मिलेगा इन-ऐप नोटिफिकेशन; पढ़ें वीक के सभी टेक-ऐप अपडेट

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आपको टेक्नोलॉजी पसंद है, लेकिन समय कम होने की वजह से आप इससे जुड़ी खबरें नहीं पढ़ पाते, तब हम आपके लिए टेक डिस्क्राइबर लेकर आए हैं। इस एक खबर में हम आपको इस सप्ताह अपडेट हुए ऐप्स के साथ लॉन्च होने वाली नई टेक्नोलॉजी के बारे में बताएंगे। तो चलिए जल्दी से शुरू करते हैं वीकली डिस्क्राइबर।

1. वॉट्सऐप पर शॉपिंग करना आसान हुआ
वॉट्सऐप अपने यूजर्स के लिए हर दिन प्लेटफॉर्म में नए फीचर्स जोड़ रहा है। कंपनी ने ओवरऑल शॉपिंग एक्सपीरियंस को बेहतर करने के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म पर नया कार्ट फीचर जोड़ा। अब यूजर्स कार्ट के साथ, यूजर्स अब कैटलॉग ब्राउज कर सकेंगे, मल्टीपल प्रोडक्ट सिलेक्ट कर सकेंगे और दुकानदार को एक मैसेज के रूप में ऑर्डर भेज सकेंगे। यह फीचर दुकानदार को ऑर्डर इन्क्वायरी का ट्रैक रखने, ग्राहकों से आई रिक्वेस्ट को मैनेज करने और सेल क्लोज करने को सरल बनाने की सुविधा देगा।

कार्ट फीचर की सुविधा यूजर्स को मिलना शुरू हो चुकी है। "जब बिजनेस आम तौर पर एक स्थानीय रेस्त्रां या कपड़ों की दुकान की तरह एक से अधिक वस्तुओं को बेचते हैं, तो कार्ट काम आते हैं।" कार्ट का उपयोग करना भी आसान है, यूजर को केवल उन प्रोडक्ट्स को खोजना होगा, जो वे खरीदना चाहते हैं और उसके बाद उन्हें 'add to cart' पर टैप करें। एक बार कार्ट कम्पलीट हो जाने के बाद, यूजर्स को इसे दुकानदार (बिजनेस) को मैसेज के रूप में भेजना होगा।

2. वॉट्सऐप का इन-ऐप नोटिफिकेशन फीचर
वॉट्सऐप ने यूजर्स की जरूरत को देखते हुए एक बार फिर नया फीचर रोलआउट किया है। इस फीचर की मदद से यूजर्स को वॉट्सऐप में आने वाले अपडेट का नोटिफिकेशन मिल जाएगा। यानी वॉट्सऐप में जैसे ही नया अपडेट जारी होगा उसके बारे में यूजर्स को पता चल जाएगा।

वॉट्सऐप के फीचर्स और अपडेट को ट्रैक करने वाली वेबसाइट WABetaInfo के मुताबिक, इस नए फीचर का नाम इन-ऐप नोटिफिकेशन होगा। इसकी मदद से यूजर वॉट्सऐप पर मिलने वाले नए अनाउंसमेंट के बारे में जान पाएंगे।

अभी वॉट्सऐप के नए अपडेट के बारे में उसके ब्लॉग पर पता चलता है, लेकिन इसे हर कोई नहीं देखता। इसी वजह से कई यूजर्स इस ऐप को लंबे समय तक अपडेट ही नहीं कर पाते। हालांकि, इन-ऐप नोटिफिकेशन के बाद सभी यूजर्स को इसके नए अपडेट और उस अपडेट में मिलने वाले फीचर्स के बारे में पता चल जाएगा।

3. स्पॉटिफाई का ऑफलाइन फीचर
ऑनलाइन म्यूजिक स्ट्रीमिंग ऐप स्पॉटिफाई (Spotify) लोकल म्यूजिक सपोर्ट फीचर पर काम कर ही है। टिप्सटर और इंजीनियर एक्सपर्ट जेन मानचुन वोंग ने कहा कि एंड्रॉयड पर स्पॉटिफाई ऐप में जल्द ही ऑन-डिवाइस या लोकल फाइल्स का सपोर्ट मिल सकता है। उन्होंने इससे जुड़ा एक स्क्रीनशॉट भी शेयर किया है, जिसमें 'शो डिवाइस फाइल' नजर आ रहा है।

बता दें कि अभी इस ऐप पर यूजर अपने स्मार्टफोन के लोकल म्यूजिक को प्ले नही कर पाते हैं। हालांकि, अभी ये साफ नहीं हुआ है कि ये फीचर आता है तो कंपनी इसे प्रीमियम यूजर्स के देगी, या फिर सभी यूजर्स इसका इस्तेमाल कर पाएंगे।

4. एंड्रॉयड 11 का अपडेट
शाओमी ने Mi 10 सीरीज स्मार्टफोन के लिए एंड्रॉयड 11 ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम को रोलआउट शुरू कर दिया है। कंपनी ने इस ओएस का अपडेट अपने बीटा प्रोग्राम के 6 महीने बाद Mi 10 में दिया है। अब यूजर को फोन में MIUI 12 के अपडेट के साथ लेटेस्ट ओएस भी मिलेगा। कंपनी ने Mi 10 को एंड्रॉयड 10 के साथ मई में लॉन्च किया था।

Mi इंडिया ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस बात की जानकारी दी है कि उसने Mi 10 के लिए एंड्रॉयड 11 को रोलआउट कर दिया है। इस नए अपडेट का नाम V12.2.2.0.RJBINXM है। इसका साइज 2.8GB है। यूजर्स को इसका अपडेट चेक करने के लिए Settings > About phone में जाना होगा।

5. 70 लाख डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड का डेटा लीक
देश के 7 मिलियन (70 लाख) से ज्यादा यूजर्स के क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड का डेटा लीक हुआ है। एक सिक्योरिटी रिसर्चर के मुताबिक, ये डेटा डार्क वेब के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन लीक हुआ है। लीक डेटा में भारतीय कार्डधारकों के केवल नाम ही नहीं बल्कि उनके मोबाइल नंबर्स, इनकम लेवल्स, ईमेल आइडी और पर्मानेंट अकाउंट नवंबर (PAN) डिटेल्स शामिल हैं।

साइबर सिक्योरिटी रिसर्चर राजशेखर राजाहरिया ने इस महीने की शुरुआत में डार्क वेब पर गूगल ड्राइव लिंक की खोज की थी, जिसे "Credit Card Holders data" के नाम का टाइटल दिया गया था। यह गूगल ड्राइव लिंक के माध्यम से डाउनलोड के उपलब्ध है। यह लिंक पब्लिक एक्सेस के लिए ओपन हैं।

6. माइक्रोसॉफ्ट का अलर्ट
माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने ब्राउजर इस्तेमाल करने वाले यूजर्स के लिए अलर्ट जारी किया है। कंपनी ने कहा है कि गूगल क्रोम, फायरफॉक्स या दूसरे वेब ब्राउजर का इस्तेमाल करने वाले यूजर सावधान हो जाएं, क्योंकि इन वेब ब्राउजर में मैलवेयर आ चुका है। इसके आने से खतरा बढ़ गया है।

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने इस साल करीब 159 यूनिक डोमेन को ट्रैक किया है, जो औसतन 17300 यूनिक यूआरएल को होस्ट कर रहे हैं। उसने बताया कि एड्रोजेक (Adrozek) नाम का मैलवेयर इस साल मई में आया था। अगस्त तक इसने डेली करीब 30 हजार से ज्यादा डिवाइसेस पर अटैक किया है।

