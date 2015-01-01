पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीकली डिस्क्राइबर:पबजी खेलने वालों के लिए गुड न्यूज, दो भाइयों ने बनाया टिकटॉक जैसा ऐप; पढ़ें वीक के सभी ऐप अपडेट

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आपको टेक्नोलॉजी पसंद है, लेकिन समय कम होने की वजह से आप इससे जुड़ी खबरें नहीं पढ़ पाते, तब हम आपके लिए टेक डिस्क्राइबर लेकर आए हैं। इस एक खबर में हम आपको इस सप्ताह अपडेट हुए ऐप्स के साथ लॉन्च होने वाली नई टेक्नोलॉजी के बारे में बताएंगे। तो चलिए जल्दी से शुरू करते हैं वीकली डिस्क्राइबर।

1. इंस्ट्राग्राम में हुए अपडेट
इंस्टाग्राम एक बार फिर से अपनी होम स्क्रीन को रिडिजाइन कर रहा है। ऐप में शॉपिंग और रील्स, दो चीजों पर फोकस किया गया है। इंस्टाग्राम ने रील्स बटन के सेंटर में धकेल दिया है और नोटिफिकेशन बटन को शॉप बटन से बदल दिया है। इंस्टाग्राम ने पहले ही एक्सप्लोर बटन को रील्स से बदल दिया था लेकिन यह अब रील्स को ज्यादा महत्व दे रहा है। नए इंस्टाग्राम होम स्क्रीन में, रील्स नीचे मेनू के सेंटर में है और इसके बगल में बैठकर शॉप बटन है। रील्स ने '+' आइकन को बदल दिया है जिससे आप इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो और वीडियो पोस्ट कर सकते हैं।

2. पबजी खेलने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी
भारत सरकार की ओर से यूजर्स डेटा की सिक्योरिटी और प्राइवेसी को लेकर भारत में प्रतिबंधित किए गया पबजी गेम अब एक नए रूप में भारतीय बाजार में वापसी की तैयारी में है। पबजी कॉरपोरेशन ने कहा कि भारत में नया गेम पबजी मोबाइल इंडिया लॉन्च किया जाएगा। बता दें कि बीते दिनों भारत सरकार ने यूजर्स डेटा की सिक्योरिटी और प्राइवेसी पर चिंता जाहिर की थी और कई सारे चाइनीज ऐप्स पर बैन लगा दिया गया था।

3. गैलेक्सी M31s को मिला ओएस का अपडेट
सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M31s को आधिकारिक तौर पर भारतीय बाजार में One UI 2.5 सॉफ्टवेयर का अपडेट मिल गया है। इसके साथ ही कंपनी ने इस स्मार्टफोन के लिए नवंबर 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच भी रोलआउट कर दिया है। इसमें Alt Z Life मिलेगा जो कि एक प्राइवेसी फीचर है। इसे गैलेक्सी A51 और गैलेक्सी A71 के साथ पासवर्ड प्रोटेक्टेड फोल्डर के तौर पर पेश किया गया था। बता दें​ कि One UI 2.5 सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट का साइज 748MB है। इस सॉफ्टवेयर को​ बिल्ड नंबर M317FXXU2BTK1 नाम से रोलआउट किया गया है।

4. जम्मू कश्मीर के भाइयों ने बनाया टिकटॉक जैसा ऐप
ऐप डेवलपर टीपू सुल्तान वानी और उसके बड़े भाई मोहम्मद फारुख ने मिलकर नूक्यूलर (Nucular) नाम का यह शॉर्ट वीडियो ऐप बनाया है। फारुख सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर है। इससे पहले वानी ने चीनी ऐप SHAREit जैसा ऐप 'फाइल शेयर टूल' (File Share Tool) भी बनाया था। फाइल शेयर टूल ऐप 40 MB प्रति सेकेंड की गति से फाइल ट्रांसफर करता है। फाइल शेयर टूल ऐप को बनाने के बाद दोनों भाइयों ने टिकटॉक जैसा ऐप बनाने का फैसला किया था। वानी ने कहा कि इस ऐप पर सॉन्ग, डायलॉग या ड्यूट बनाया जा सकता है।

5. मैसेंजर में आया वैनिश मोड
मैसेंजर में वैनिश मोड फिलहाल चुनिंदा जगहों पर अपडेट के ज़रिए दिया जा रहा है, लेकिन जल्द ही ये आप तक भी पहुंचेगा। फेसबुक ने अपने ऑफिशियल ब्लॉग में कहा है, ‘मैसेंजर में वैनिश मोड जारी करते हुए हम काफी उत्साहित हैं। इसके तहत आप ऐसे मैसेज भेज पाएंगे जो खुद से गायब हो जाएंगे। जैसे ही आप मैसेज देख लेंगे और चैट से हटेंगे मैसेज खुद गायब हो जाएंगे। मैसेंजर के वैनिश मोड को यूज करना बेहद आसान है। अपडेट दिए जाने के बाद आप मौजूदा मैसेंजर चैट थ्रेड स्वाइप अप करते ही वैनिश मोड में पहुंच जाएंगे।

